At Least 20 Killed In Road Crash In Southern Pakistan

Officials say a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck loaded with coal in southern Pakistan has left at least 20 people dead and several others injured.

Police said the accident took place on a road in Sindh Province's Khairpur district on November 20.

The passengers of the van included women and children.

Police officer Rab Nawaz said that the death toll could increase as the injured were in critical condition.

Nawaz said that the initial investigation suggests that the accident was caused by speeding amid poor visibility in thick morning fog.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers cause more than 5,000 deaths every year, according to government statistics.

