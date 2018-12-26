2018: RFE/RL's Year In Photos

7 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai meets officials from Pakistan's Swat district in Islamabad on March 31. Malala returned to Pakistan on March 29 on her first trip to her home country since 2012, when she was evacuated to Britain for treatment after being shot in the head by Taliban militants. She was targeted for advocating for girls' education. (Niaz Ahmad Khan, RFE/RL)