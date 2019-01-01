Pedestrian Bridge Collapse In Moscow's Gorky Park Injures 13

Thirteen people were injured when a wooden pedestrian bridge collapsed during New Year's celebrations early on January 1 in Moscow's Gorky Park.



The Moscow mayor's office issued a statement saying that "no serious injuries" were reported. Earlier, the state TASS news agency quoted an unidentified police source as saying three of the victims were seriously injured.



The bridge over a skating rink was crowded with many dozens of people when it collapsed, sending people tumbling about three meters.



According to a video posted on social media, the spectators were listening to the Russian national anthem at the time of the incident.



The Moscow city government said the collapse was cause by "a technical fault in the skating rink's structural elements."



with reporting by TASS and RBK