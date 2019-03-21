Two Russian Governors Resign Amid Shake-Up Of Regional Leadership

Two regional governors in Russia have submitted resignation letters to President Vladimir Putin amid an ongoing shake-up of regional leadership.



In a part of the Urals that borders Kazakhstan, 65-year-old Orenburg Oblast governor Yury Berg formally submitted his resignation on March 20 from the post he has held since 2010.



In northwestern Russia, 57-year-old Murmansk Oblast governor Marina Kovtun also submitted her resignation on March 20. Kovtun has held her post since 2012.



Their announcements came a day after Putin replaced the governor of the southern region of Kalmykia, Aleksandr Orlov, by appointing professional kickboxer and former police officer Batu Khasikov as the region's acting governor.



On May 19, Putin appointed Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Aleksei Teksler as the acting governor of the Chelyabinsk region. Teksler replaced Boris Dubrovsky, who resigned on March 19.



Eighteen of Russia's 83 administrative regions are due to hold elections in September.

The daily newspaper Kommersant reported on March 18 that up to six regional governors could be replaced in the coming days.

Based on reporting by TASS, Kommersant, RBK, and Interfax