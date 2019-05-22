Accessibility links

Holocaust Victims' Remains Buried In Belarus

Remains of more than 1,000 Holocaust victims were laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in the city of Brest in Belarus. The remains, discovered in a construction site in January, were buried in coffins covered with the Star of David on May 22. The burial at a cemetery outside of Brest was attended by city officials, Jewish community leaders and diplomats. Belarus was home to a large Jewish community before World War II. The Nazi war-time administration confined an estimated 28,000 people in a Jewish ghetto in Brest until it was destroyed in October 1942, when thousands were executed.

