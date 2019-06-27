Hundreds Rally In Kazakhstan Demanding Relocation From Town Hit By Blasts

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of people from Arys, a town in Kazakhstan's southern region of Turkistan that was hit by a series of explosions at an ammunition warehouse, have rallied in the region's largest city demanding permanent relocation to other parts of the region.



People who fled Arys on June 24 after dozens of tons of ammunition exploded at a military warehouse there killing three people blocked a major street in Shymkent on June 27, saying they are scared to go back.



Several deadly explosions at military equipment and ammunition depots took place in Arys since 2009.



The protesters demanded that governor Omirzaq Shokeev meet with them to discuss their relocation.



Shymkent Mayor Ghabidolla Abdirakhymov persuaded some of the protesters to enter the Aqmeshit mosque, where he told them that their town will be fully cleaned from ammunition and made safe for living.



However, the protesters argued that after the latest explosions caused by a massive fire in the warehouse their households were destroyed and the government must find ways to relocate them.



After the June 24 explosions, a state of emergency was declared in the region and the local government announced evacuation of the town's 45,000 residents.

Some 35,000 people had already fled Arys before the authorities announced the evacuation.



Kazakh authorities have said that the town's residents will be allowed to return to Arys after the blasts stop and the town is cleaned of scattered shells and mortars.



Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has vowed to punish people responsible for the situation and promised financial, medical, and moral support to all affected by the explosions.