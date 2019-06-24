NUR-SULTAN -- Dozens of people have been injured in a massive blast at a military warehouse in Kazakhstan’s southern town of Arys, Kazakh authorities said.



Deputy Defense Minister Timur Dandibaev told reporters in Nur-Sultan, the capital, that the reason for the blast on June 24 remains unclear.



Dandibaev said firefighters were trying to extinguish a huge fire caused by the blast in the warehouse in the Turkistan region.



About 20 people, including four children, were being treated at a hospital in the regional capital, Shymkent, hospital officials told RFE/RL.

Three of the injured were in a serious condition, the hospital’s chief said.



A hospital in the Otyrar district treated another 34 people, local authorities said.



The region’s governor, Omirzaq Shokeev, announced a state of emergency in the town and ordered the immediate evacuation of all the residents living close to the warehouse.

Local media reports say people living in districts close to the warehouse were being evacuated while, according to authorities, dozens of firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.



Emergency Committee spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmet told reporters that the blast took place at 9.20 a.m. local time without providing more details.



Local residents told RFE/RL that several massive explosions were seen from the town's center.



Some witnesses posted amateur videos of the explosions on social media.

RFE/RL could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.