Kazakh mothers seeking better social support from the government clashed with police as they tried to protest in front of the president's offices. About 30 of the women tried to push through a police cordon on July 12 in the capital, Nur-Sultan, but were unable to continue. Mothers' groups across Kazakhstan have been demanding better housing and financial support. The protests began in February after five children from one family died in a house fire while both parents were away working overnight shifts.