Pakistan Celebrates Eid Al-Adha Amid Tight Security

Worshipers gathered at the King Faisal Mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Festival of Sacrifice.The overflow crowd prayed inside and outside the huge complex on August 12, joining millions around the world who began celebrations a day earlier. The holiday can last three or four days in various countries and marks the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. In Pakistan's Balochistan Province, extra security forces were on duty for open-air prayer services in the provincial capital, Quetta.