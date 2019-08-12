Ukraine's Ex-President Questioned In TV Tax Evasion Case

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko answered investigators' questions in an alleged tax-evasion case involving the purchase of a TV station. His supporters, including his teenage children, faced off with anti-Poroshenko protesters outside the State Bureau for Investigations in Kyiv on August 12. When Poroshenko emerged after the questioning, he said he did not trust the investigators in the case. But he added that he would submit to a polygraph test if it was broadcast live on the television channel, Pryamiy TV. Officials said he had been summoned only as a witness in the case, which stems from Pyramiy's change of ownership in 2017. Poroshenko, a billionaire businessman, lost his bid for re-election in April to popular TV comedy actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy.