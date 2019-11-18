Head Of Ukraine State Import-Export Bank Arrested On Money Laundering Charges

Officers of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) have over the weekend arrested the chairman of state-owned Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, on suspicion of creating an organized crime group, embezzlement, and money laundering.



SBU spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska said on November 16 that the suspect is being held in a temporary detention center on charges that involve complicity in laundering stolen assets connected to the inner-circle of former President Viktor Yanukovych.



The banker’s lawyer, Denys Halanskiy, said the following day that his client was being punished for going after the assets connected to the former president’s entourage.



The 78-page indictment says Hrytsenko, who has headed the bank since August 2014, allegedly took part in unfreezing assets belonging to the media empire of the former president’s reputed money bag man, Serhiy Kurchenko, UNIAN news agency reported.



Ukrainian Media Holding (UMH) once published the most widely-circulated weekly news magazine in the country and had rights to publish the Russian-language versions of Forbes and Vogue magazines in Ukraine.



Kurchenko and Yanukovych fled to Russia in February 2014 in the wake of the pro-democracy Maidan movement.



A trained lawyer, Kurchenko had bought UMH in 2013 partly with a loan from Ukreximbank.



Ukreximbank is Ukraine’s third largest bank with more than $7 billion in assets, according to the central bank.

