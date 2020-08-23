Belarus Braces For More Protests After Lukashenka Warns Of Threat

Belarus is bracing for more protests against the disputed reelection of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka who a day earlier placed the country's armed forces on "high alert" on August 22 amid claims of a western build-up of forces on the country’s border.



Thousands have taken to the streets of Belarus since Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the August 9 poll. More than 7,000 have been detained and hundreds beaten by police. The EU and the United States have criticized the vote and condemned the postelection crackdown.

A report on August 23 said that the body of a young man who went missing after protests on August 12 was found in a forest near Minsk with signs he had been beaten.

Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition candidate who fled to Lithania after the election and claimed to have won from 60 to 70 percent of the vote, said on August 22 that Belarusians must "struggle for their rights" and not be distracted by Lukashenka’s claims that the country was under military threat.



"We are people of Belarus and we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them any more," she told the AFP news agency.

Her comments came as Lukashenka again claimed NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were "seriously stirring" near Belarus’s borders.



Dressed in military fatigues, Lukashenka told a military unit in Hrodna that Belarus's army must "protect the territorial integrity of our country," adding "military support is evident."



NATO said the claims were "baseless."



"As we have already made clear, NATO poses no threat to Belarus or any other country and has no military buildup in the region," it said in a statement.



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda denied the accusation on August 22.



"The regime is trying to divert attention from Belarus's internal problems at any cost with totally baseless statements about imaginary external threats," Nauseda told AFP.



The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also announced on August 22 that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Lithuania and Russia next week for talks on the Belarusian postelection crisis.



Tsikhanouskaya's team said on August 22 that the No. 2 U.S. diplomat would meet Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania, where she fled following the disputed election.



No election in Belarus under Lukashenka has ever been deemed free or fair by the West.

Meanwhile, the Nasha Niva media site said the body of Mikita Kryutsov was found in a forest near Minsk with signs of multiple beatings. He was reported missing after taking part in protests in Minsk on August 12.



So far, two people have been confirmed killed in the postelection protests in Belarus.

With reporting by AP and AFP