Belarusians Gather For Anti-Lukashenka Rally As Army Issues Warning

MINSK -- Tens of thousands of people have packed the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for a rally against the disputed reelection of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a postelection crackdown amid a heavy military presence in the city and a fresh warning from the army.



The crowd, estimated at more than 100,000 people, filled the streets of the city center on August 23 for what is being billed as the March of New Belarus as protests entered a 15th day in the Eastern European country of 9.5 million.



Thousands were gathered on Independence Square, waving white and red Belarusian flags and unfurling long banners with white and red stripes.

They chanted "Leave!", an apparent call for Lukashenka to step down after 26 years of authoritarian rule.

WATCH: Live Stream Of The Minsk Protest (RFE/RL's Belarus Service, natural sound)

Describing the protesters as "fascists," the Defense Ministry said in a statement that the memorials, specifically those dedicated to victims of World War II, must not be desecrated. The ministry warned against any violation of peace and order in such places, writing in all capital letters, "You will have the army to deal with now, not the police."



The statement came as army personnel were spotted being transported into Minsk in military transporters.



The opposition NEXTA Life Telegram channel said police checkpoints had been set up at road entrances to the Belarusian capital.



Meanwhile, the body of a 28-year-old man was found in a forest near Minsk with marks indicating he had been severely beaten. According to the Nasha Niva media site, Mikita Kryutsov had disappeared after attending a protest in Minsk on August 12.



So far, two people have been confirmed killed in the postelection protests in Belarus.



Thousands have taken to the streets of Belarus since Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the August 9 poll. More than 7,000 have been detained and hundreds beaten by police. The EU and the United States have criticized the vote and condemned the postelection crackdown.

Human chains of solidarity with Belarus were planned for later on August 23 in 26 countries, including Lithuania, where the human line hopes to stretch to the border with Belarus.



Thirty-one years ago on August 23, 1989, an estimated 2 million people joined arms across the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a protest against Soviet rule that became known as the "Baltic Way."

Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition candidate who left for Lithuania after the election and claimed to have won from 60 to 70 percent of the vote, said on August 22 that Belarusians must "struggle for their rights" and not be distracted by Lukashenka’s claims that the country was under military threat.



"We are people of Belarus and we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them any more," she told the AFP news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 23 accused Belarusian opposition members who left Belarus of seeking "bloodshed," according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.



He added that Moscow was calling for the launch of a genuinely broad national dialogue in Belarus.

Lukashenka on August 22 again claimed that NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were “seriously stirring” near Belarus’s borders.



Dressed in military fatigues, Lukashenka told a military unit in Hrodna that Belarus's army must "protect the territorial integrity of our country," adding "military support is evident."

NATO said the claims were "baseless."



"As we have already made clear, NATO poses no threat to Belarus or any other country and has no military buildup in the region," it said in a statement.

Crisis In Belarus Read our coverage as Belarusians take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and call for new elections after official results from the August 9 presidential poll gave Lukashenka a landslide victory.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda denied the accusation on August 22.



"The regime is trying to divert attention from Belarus's internal problems at any cost with totally baseless statements about imaginary external threats," Nauseda told AFP.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also announced on August 22 that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Lithuania and Russia next week for talks on the Belarusian postelection crisis.

Tsikhanouskaya's team said on August 22 that the No. 2 U.S. diplomat would meet Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania, where she has remained since the disputed election.



No election in Belarus under Lukashenka has ever been deemed free or fair by the West.

Meanwhile, the Nasha Niva media site said the body of Mikita Kryutsov was found in a forest near Minsk with signs of multiple beatings. He was reported missing after taking part in protests in Minsk on August 12.



So far, two people have been confirmed killed in the postelection protests in Belarus.

With reporting by Current Time, Belsat, AP, Reuters, and AFP