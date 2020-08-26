At Least One Killed, Two Injured By Explosion In Armenia

YEREVAN -- Armenian authorities say a natural gas leak is the suspected cause of an explosion at a residential building in Yerevan early on August 26 that killed at least one person and hospitalized two others.



The explosion at about 7 a.m. local time caused extensive damage to a four-story building with 12 apartments in Yerevan's Kanaker-Zeytun district.



Emergency Situations Minister Felix Tsolakian said the body of a 58-year-old man who'd been killed was pulled from the rubble at about 1 p.m.



Dozens of rescuers also managed to pull two survivors from beneath rubble. Both were hospitalized and one was reported to be in critical condition.



Rescue workers also managed to safely evacuate 21 other people after the explosion.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian visited the scene of the blast while search and rescue work was underway.

With reporting by Artak Khulyan and RFE/RL's Armenian Service in Yerevan