Protester Records Brutal Beatings Inside Belarusian Police Van
Anti-government protester Denis Hermanov secretly recorded brutal beatings and abuse inside a Belarusian police van with a camera he had fastened to his jacket pocket. Hermanov was among several people detained by police on August 10 in Minsk amid protests over a presidential election widely seen as rigged. Hermanov told the TUT.BY news website that he would "never forget the sound of the batons." (Warning: Contains strong language and disturbing images)

