European Leaders Consider Diplomatic Moves To Address Belarus Political Crisis

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the political situation in Belarus top the agendas of meetings in Berlin and Vienna on August 28 following the 19th day of protests in Minsk challenging the results of this month’s presidential election.



EU foreign ministers are set to continue a two-day meeting in Berlin, where they are discussing sanctions, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is scheduled to meet in Vienna.



The EU has already reportedly agreed to impose sanctions on 15 to 20 individuals accused of participating in electoral fraud or repression of demonstrations following the contentious August 9 vote.



The EU foreign ministers will seek to gain political endorsements for the proposed list of sanctioned individuals, which would allow for formal approval, a source told the dpa news agency. But some diplomats are pushing for tougher measures.



Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevicius said August 27 that sanctions against the 15 to 20 individuals linked to electoral fraud or repression would be "too symbolic."



Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics concurred, saying this number would not be enough, and that his country is drawing up a travel ban list with more names.



Estonia's top diplomat, Urmas Reinsalu, said President Alyaksandr Lukashenka should appear on the EU sanctions list.



Reinsalu told RFE/RL outside of the gathering that the EU "needs to have a determined position" and take actions that "give a clear and strong voice" about the Belarusian political crisis.



Germany's top diplomat, Heiko Maas, said EU ministers need to look at the sanctions that are being prepared and decide “whether they are enough or whether, due to current events, we need to do more."



In Vienna, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will speak on the situation in Belarus at an OSCE meeting of the Permanent Council on August 28. Rama, who is OSCE chairperson-in-office, and the incoming chairperson-in-office, Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde, have offered to visit the government of Belarus to support an open and constructive dialogue in the country.



As an OSCE participating state, Belarus has committed "to holding genuinely democratic elections and to upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms," EU Vice President Josep Borrell and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on August 26.



They also backed Rama and Linde’s proposal to support dialogue and called on Belarusian authorities to "accept this proposal without delay."



Lukashenka on August 27 accused the West of waging a "diplomatic war" as the EU top diplomats were about to meet. He accused Western powers of seeking to exploit Belarus's instability to annex its territory.



The incumbent president has accused NATO of amassing forces near the Belarus-Poland border in recent weeks.



NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly denied Lukashenka's allegations and reiterated his stance on August 27.



"NATO has no military buildup in the region so any attempt to use that an excuse to crack down on peaceful protesters is absolutely unjustified," Stoltenberg said.



Russia, a historical ally that wields some influence over Minsk through financial and political levers, has warned the EU and the United States against interfering in Belarusian affairs.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a state television interview broadcast on August 27 that Russia has a reserve of law enforcement officers prepared to enter the country to stop the protests.



The reserve will be used only if the situation gets out of control, "if extremists, hiding behind political slogans, cross certain boundaries and start looting, setting fire to cars, homes, banks, attempting to seize administrative buildings, and so on," Putin said.



Belarusian police on August 27 detained dozens of protesters and journalists working for local and foreign media in Minsk.



A total of 17 journalists were detained in the central Freedom Square on the evening of August 27, according to the human rights center Vyasna.



The journalists were put in a minibus to be brought to a police station for officers to check whether they had valid accreditation allowing them to work in the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

Those detained included Uladzimir Gridin, a photographer working for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda (Radio Liberty), and journalists from TUT.BY, BelaPAN, Belsat, TASS, the Associated Press, and other media. Most of them were later released.



After the detentions, anti-government protesters gathered on the Freedom Square. Police later dispersed the crowd and detained more than 200 people, the rights NGO Vyasna reported.

With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, AP, TASS, Interfax, dpa, AFP, and Tut.by