Russia's Khabarovsk Holds 50th Protest In Defense Of Arrested Ex-Governor

KHABAROVSK, Russia -- Locals in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk have held their 50th protest against the July arrest of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal.



According to local media, "thousands" of people participated in the August 29 demonstration in the center of the city, while the authorities estimated the crowd at about 1,200 people.



Protesters continued to demand that Furgal, who was sent to Moscow following his arrest on suspicion of involvement in several murders more than a decade ago, be returned to the Khabarovsk region for "a fair trial" by jury.



There were no reports of arrests or other conflicts between protesters and police.



The protests highlight growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.



The pro-Furgal demonstrations have attracted tens of thousands of protesters on weekends since they started on July 11.