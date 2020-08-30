Senior French Military Officer Detained Over Reported Ties With Russian Secret Services

A senior French military officer is under investigation for “security breaches,” the country’s defense minister has said.

French radio Europe 1 reported that a lieutenant colonel serving on a NATO base in Italy is suspected of having transmitted “ultra-sensitive” documents to the Russian secret services.

Speaking on the radio station on August 30, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said a judicial procedure had been launched against a French senior military officer and that the country’s military has taken “necessary protective measures” after the alleged breaches.

Parly or the Defense Ministry have not provided further details about the case.

Europe 1 reported that the man was detained by France’s secret services about 10 days ago as he prepared to return to Italy after his vacations.

He remained in custody in Paris, it said.

Based on reporting by Europe 1