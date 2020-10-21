Date Announced For New Kyrgyz Parliamentary Elections

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission (BShK) has set December 20 as the date for new parliamentary elections after an October 4 vote was annulled following public protests that ousted the government and the parliament speaker and led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.



The date for the new parliamentary elections was approved by the BShK on October 21.



After Jeenbekov's resignation last week, lawmakers elected Sadyr Japarov, a former nationalist lawmaker and convicted kidnapper, who was released from prison by the protesters on October 6, as the new prime minister and handed presidential powers to him on October 16.



According to the law, early elections must be held no later than three months after the president’s resignation.



Japarov cannot take part in the election as the current legislation does not allow acting presidents to seek office. Earlier this week, Japarov said he would be eligible to take part in the poll if the law was changed.