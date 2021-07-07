Belarusian Dissident Journalist Pratasevich Appears To Return Online

Belarusian opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich appears to have resurfaced on the Internet less than two weeks after being moved to house arrest.

Pratasevich, a critic of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his crackdown on the opposition, was arrested along with his girlfriend in Minsk on May 23 after Belarusian authorities forced their Ryanair flight to land in the Belarusian capital, prompting international outrage.

In one of the first posts, the Twitter account under Pratasevich's name said that he was "returning to life on the Internet" and promised to respond to messages, saying he was answering followers' messages himself and without supervision.

However, Belarusian law bans those under house arrest from using the telephone or Internet or going outside, and it is unclear who controls Pratasevich's new Twitter account.

Pratasevich was moved on June 25 from prison to house arrest after having made several appearances on Belarusian state television that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture and call for his and his girlfriend's immediate release.

On June 14, Pratasevich was brought to a meeting of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry with journalists. Many journalists stated that they did not believe that Pratasevich would make his statements voluntarily.

Asked by one user how he managed to remain in good spirits while being subjected to torture, the Twitter account under Pratasevich's name on July 7 denied he had been mistreated by the authorities while in custody.

"I once again repeat that there was no torture," the account said. "At least it would have been stupid to torture me when the whole world's attention was focused on the situation."

Pratasevich faces charges of being behind civil disturbances that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel, Nexta-Live, which has been covering mass protests denouncing the official results of the election, which handed Lukashenka a sixth presidential term.

With reporting by Reuters