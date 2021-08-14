Flooding Forces More Than 1,500 From Homes In Southern Russia

Heavy rains have triggered widespread flooding in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, officials say.

Authorities in the Krasnodar region said on August 14 that more than 1,400 houses had been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. About 108,000 residents of 11 settlements were left without power.

The regional emergency headquarters said a total of 1,531 people had been evacuated. The Black Sea resort city of Anapa was among the worst affected.

Emergency officials have warned that heavy rains were expected to continue for another two days.

Across the Black Sea to the south, Turkey has been hit by heavy rains and flooding this week that have killed at least 44 people and left more missing.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and TASS