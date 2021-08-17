North Macedonia Expels Russian Diplomat, Second Since May, No Reason Given

North Macedonia has expelled a Russian diplomat, the second since May, without giving an explanation over why the move was taken.



Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on August 17 that Russia's ambassador was summoned last week and informed of the decision to expel a "senior" Russian diplomat, whose identity and rank were not disclosed.



Osmani added that the country was prepared to take "all appropriate measures and activities" to protect its security and the security of its allies.



Commenting on the move, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said Moscow will undertake reciprocal measures.



"Certainly, as it is usual in such cases in diplomatic relations, there will be corresponding steps on our side too," Grushko said.



In May, Macedonia expelled another unnamed Russian diplomat. Two years before that, a Russian diplomat was expelled for "domestic security reasons" and in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

Based on reporting AFP, TASS, and Interfax