Russia Reports Record One-Day COVID Death Toll

The Russian government has said it recorded 890 deaths owing to the coronavirus from October 2-3, the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.

The numbers were reported by the government's coronavirus task force, which also said it had recorded 25,769 new cases over the same time period, 4,294 of them in Moscow.

WATCH: Russia recorded a new high for daily deaths from COVID-19 on September 28 as another wave sweeps across the country and vaccination rates stall.

Russia has officially recorded more than 7.5 million coronavirus infections, with more than 210,000 related deaths. However, it is widely assumed that the death toll is being underreported.

According to official statistics, about 50 million of the country's population of 146 million have received at least one vaccination, and there are no major anti-coronavirus restrictions currently in place.

Based on reporting by TASS, dpa, and Reuters