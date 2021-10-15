Hundreds Of Inmates Riot In North Ossetia Prison

Reports from Russia say several hundred inmates have rioted in a prison in the southern region of North Ossetia.



The October 15 riot by up to 600 inmates broke out at Correctional Colony No. 1 in the regional capital, Vladikavkaz.



In an interview published on the Telegram channel Mash, a prisoner’s relative said the riot was triggered by the tightening of the prison's regime.



However, the Baza Telegram channel cited unidentified sources as saying the protest began after prison guards intervened in a conflict between two prisoners.



It said special police forces were preparing to storm the building.



Prisoners in Russian penitentiaries have rioted for years to protest jail conditions, often maiming themselves to draw attention to their plight.