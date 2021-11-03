KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation letters of First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko and Environment Minister Roman Abramovskiy amid media reports saying parliament plans to discuss a government reshuffle this week.
Other government officials who submitted resignation letters to parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- in recent days include two deputy prime ministers, Oleksiy Reznikov and Oleh Uruskiy, and Defense Minister Andriy Taran
Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party said on November 1 they would nominate Reznikov to replace Taran.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that changes in the government were possible, but declined to comment further.
Ukrainian Lawmakers Accept First Deputy Prime Minister's Resignation
