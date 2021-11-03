Ukrainian Lawmakers Accept First Deputy Prime Minister's Resignation

KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation letters of First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko and Environment Minister Roman Abramovskiy amid media reports saying parliament plans to discuss a government reshuffle this week.



Other government officials who submitted resignation letters to parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- in recent days include two deputy prime ministers, Oleksiy Reznikov and Oleh Uruskiy, and Defense Minister Andriy Taran



Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party said on November 1 they would nominate Reznikov to replace Taran.



Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that changes in the government were possible, but declined to comment further.