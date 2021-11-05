Flooding Causes Power Outages In Bosnia

Flooding caused by heavy overnight rains in Bosnia-Herzegovina has forced evacuations in parts of the country and caused power cuts in the capital, Sarajevo, officials say.

Homes and businesses were flooded in and around Sarajevo on November 5, with local roads blocked in the southwest of the country and schools closed.

"The water reached homes and a large number of residential buildings were flooded," Sifet Cengic of the Sarajevo canton's Civil Protection Administration said.

The Messer plant where oxygen tanks are filled for COVID-19 patients was also completely flooded in Rajlovac, close to Sarajevo, said Majda Kovac, spokeswoman for the Federal Civil Protection Administration.

Most of Sarajevo is without electricity due to the multiple disruptions on the grid.

Transmission company Elektroprijenos said it was uncertain when the electricity supplies would be brought back online.