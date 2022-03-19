News
Pope Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children Being Treated At Vatican Hospital
Pope Francis has visited with some of the Ukrainian children who escaped the Russian invasion of their country and are being treated at the Vatican's pediatric hospital in Rome.
The Vatican on March 19 said the Bambino Gesu hospital was treating 19 Ukrainian refugees.
It added that about 50 refugee children had passed through the facility in recent weeks.
Some were suffering oncological, neurological, and other problems before the war and fled in the early days of the invasion.
The 84-year-old pontiff has been a vocal critic of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, speaking out about the "barbarity" of the war and the harm caused to Ukrainian children.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Russian Space Agency, Cosmonauts Deny Suits Were Tribute To Ukraine
Russian officials have denied reports in the West that suggested Russian cosmonauts who joined the International Space Station (ISS) had donned yellow suits with blue trim in support of Ukraine.
"The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from," the press service of Russian space agency Roskosmos said on March 19 on its Telegram channel.
"To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy," it said. "Sometimes yellow is just yellow."
In a livestreamed news conference from the ISS, mission commander Oleg Artemyev said that "every crew picks a color that looks different."
"It was our turn to pick a color. The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow fabric, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits," he said.
He was quoted on the Roskosmos Telegram channel as saying the suits had been made six months ago.
"Color is just color. It has nothing to do with Ukraine," he said.
"In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!"
Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces on February 24, has a blue and yellow flag.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thanks Swiss Protesters, Urges Oligarch Crackdown
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a video address has urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs living in the country who he said were helping the Kremlin wage war on Ukraine.
In a speech on March 19 to thousands of people attending an anti-war protest in Bern, the Ukrainian leader thanked Switzerland for its support since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of his country.
But he also urged the Swiss financial sector to take action against the Russian millionaires who are using financial institutions in Switzerland to help fund Russia's war.
"Your banks are where the money of the people who unleashed this war lies. That is painful. That is also a fight against evil, that their accounts are frozen. That would also be a fight, and you can do this," he told the crowd through a translator in the video linkup.
"Ukrainians feel what it is when cities are destroyed. They are being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities. It would really be good to strip them of this privilege."
In a rare move for the normally neutral country, Switzerland has fully adopted European Union sanctions against Russian individuals and entities and has ordered a freeze on their assets in Swiss banks.
Still, some ultrawealthy Russians -- said to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin -- continue to do business in Switzerland and have so far not been subject to financial sanctions.
No official figures have been released on Russian assets in the country, but the country's financial industry association estimates that Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of overall Russian wealth.
In his address, Zelenskiy -- wearing a short-sleeved, camouflage T-shirt -- also criticized the Swiss-based Nestle food company, which has so far decided not to withdraw from Russia, unlike many other companies.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis greeted Zelenskiy from a stage on the Swiss capital's main square.
"We are impressed by the courage with which your people are fighting for freedom and peace," Cassis said.
"We are impressed by the way you defend the fundamental values of the free world, which are also our fundamental values."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. To Deploy Armored Unit To Bulgaria To Boost NATO's Eastern Flank
SOFIA -- The United States will deploy a Stryker armored-vehicle infantry company for a NATO battle group being established in Bulgaria as the Western alliance moves to shore up its eastern flank in the face of Russian aggression in the region.
The announcement came during a March 19 joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
"The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company. This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO," Petkov said.
Details on the U.S. deployment or when it might take place were not disclosed during the news conference. The Stryker is an eight-wheeled, highly mobile armored combat vehicle that has been used in conflicts around the globe, including in Iraq.
NATO has in the past several years been boosting its assets in the alliance’s Central and Eastern European member states -- known as its "eastern flank" -- amid aggressive military action by Russia.
Bulgaria is establishing a battle group of some 1,000 troops under the operational command of the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and featuring troops from various alliance members.
Austin said that "I wanted to underscore the importance of the announcement that Bulgaria has established and is leading a NATO multinational battle group. It is an important step and we fully support it."
Austin is on a two-day trip to Bulgaria following a visit to Brussels and the Slovak capital, Bratislava.
The Financial Times reported that the purpose of his visit was to request Soviet- and Russian-made anti-aircraft systems from countries that have similar types of weapons, such as Bulgaria and Slovakia, to be sent to Ukraine for use by Kyiv's military.
Slovak defense chief Yaroslav Nad said in Bratislava that Slovakia was ready to provide its C-300 systems if NATO allies provided a replacement system.
Petkov has made it clear that Bulgaria does not plan to send military aid to Ukraine, but he said the country would continue to send humanitarian assistance. He also said Bulgaria would help take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has warned against supplying weapons to Ukraine, citing the dangers of involving the Black Sea country more directly in the war.
Petkov's announcement came after Sofia on March 18 said it was expelling 10 Russian diplomats, accusing them of carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Armenia Calls On UN To 'Restore Neutrality' In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
YEREVAN -- Armenia has demanded that the United Nations take steps "to restore its neutral position in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" as it protested the participation of UN officials in an Azerbaijani event in a key Karabakh town this week.
Lila Pieters Yahia, the acting UN resident coordinator in Armenia, was summoned by Armenia's Foreign Ministry on March 19 and told that the government "strongly condemns the involvement of the UN Office in Azerbaijan in the event organized in Shushi on March 18."
Azerbaijan organized an event in the Baku-controlled town -- known as Susa in Azeri and Shushi in Armenian -- dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN.
Baku said the UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan and other representatives of the organization participated in the event, during which a UN flag was raised in the town.
UN officials did not immediately comment on the protest.
The town is a key site in Nagorno-Karabakh contested by Armenians and Azerbaijanis. Ethnic Armenians took control of the town in 1992 as they fought a separatist war against Azerbaijan following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Azerbaijani forces regained control of the town during the second Karabakh war in 2020. The capture of the strategic area by Azerbaijan marked a turning point in the hostilities and was followed by a Moscow-brokered cease-fire that brought Russian peacekeepers to the region.
Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto authorities consider the town and other areas of the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region proper currently controlled by Azerbaijan to be occupied territories.
Azerbaijani authorities consider the town to be part of the country.
Ice Hockey Federation Drops Russia, Belarus From World Championships
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced that France and Austria will replace the Russian and Belarusian teams at the men's ice-hockey championships in Finland.
The move announced on March 19 represents another blow to the Russian sports and cultural community following the Kremlin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Belarus, closely allied with Russia, has also been penalized by world organizations.
"The IIHF Council determined that France and Austria, the next-ranked countries in the 2021 IIHF Men's World Ranking, will take part in the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship," it said on its website.
The tournament is scheduled for May 13-29 in the two Finnish cities.
The IIHF suspended the Russian and Belarusian teams on February 28 in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ice hockey is an extremely popular sport in both Russia and Belarus.
PM Promises Czechs Will Take Care Of Ukrainian 'Wives And Children' Fleeing Russian Invasion
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has vowed that his country will take care of the "wives and children" among the more than 3 million people who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"I have informed Ukrainian friends that we will take care of their wives and children," Fiala said on Twitter on March 19.
"The speed and size of the refugee wave is incomparable with past waves [but] the Czech Republic can handle it."
Fiala also called on the European Union to aid countries that have taken on the flood of people leaving war-torn Ukraine.
The Czech Republic, with a population of about 11 million people but which does not border Ukraine, has taken in more than 270,000 refugees, according to government figures.
"We do not want the EU to introduce quotas, but to have financial solidarity with the countries most affected by the refugee wave," he added.
Fiala this week returned to Prague following a dramatic trip with his Polish and Slovenian counterparts to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Most of those fleeing the Russian invasion have been women and children, with conscription-age men largely forbidden to leave by the Ukraine government.
Those fleeing have crossed into EU countries at border points into Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Many have moved on to other EU countries.
More than 2 million of the refugees have crossed into Poland.
Non-EU Moldova has also taken in people fleeing Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Britain's Johnson Warns Against Attempts To 'Renormalize' Relations With Russia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the West should not attempt to "renormalize relations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a Conservative Party conference on March 19, Johnson called Russia's military action against its neighbor a "turning point for the world."
"There are some around the world...who say that we're better off making accommodations with tyranny.... I believe they are profoundly wrong," the British leader said in the northwestern city of Blackpool.
"To try to renormalize relations with Putin after this, as we did in 2014, would be to make exactly the same mistake again, and that is why Putin must fail.
"This is a turning point for the world and it's a moment of choice. It's a choice between freedom and oppression," he said.
The prime minister's comments came as his foreign secretary, Liz Truss, told The Times newspaper that the Kremlin appeared to be using peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv as a "smokescreen" for more extreme Russian military actions.
"I'm very skeptical," Truss said in an interview. "What we've seen is an attempt to create space for the Russians to regroup. Their invasion isn't going according to plan.
"I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen. I don't think we're yet at a point for negotiation," she added.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
France Ready To Support Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that France is ready, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to support negotiations between Yerevan and Baku aimed at a peace deal.
In separate telephone conversations this week with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, Le Drian highlighted the importance of stability and peace in the South Caucasus, according to the French Foreign Ministry.
In recent months the two countries have engaged in border clashes that resulted in the deaths of both Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers.
The violence, coming after the two countries fought a bloody six-week war in 2020 over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, renewed international calls for the two neighbors to engage in a process of demarcating their Soviet-era border.
The 2020 war resulted in Baku gaining control of parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops were deployed to monitor the cease-fire.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry said on March 14 that it had applied to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (France, the United States, and Russia) to organize Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace treaty "on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act."
The announcement followed a statement by Azerbaijan's Bayramov that Baku had submitted a five-point proposal to Yerevan to normalize relations.
In his conversations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Le Drian also reportedly expressed concern about the recent tensions on the ground and called for all possible measures to be taken to reduce them.
The top French diplomat, in particular, stressed the importance of contacts between the sides on the issue of restoring gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, which were disrupted earlier this month due to a damaged pipeline passing through Baku-controlled territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leadership on March 19 said that gas supplies to the region had been partially restored after the completion of maintenance work on the pipeline.
They had earlier accused Baku of not allowing Armenian maintenance workers to enter the territory controlled by Azerbaijan for repairs, as a result of which the region was deprived of gas supplies for 11 days amid freezing temperatures.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov Takes The Reins As Turkmenistan's President
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, son of long-standing autocratic Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, has taken office as president.
The younger Berdymukhammedov was sworn in as president during an inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Spirituality in the capital, Ashgabat.
"This day will become a special milestone in the history of the independent and neutral fatherland, marking the irreversibility of the democratic transformations launched in our country," the state news agency TDH said in its coverage of the event.
Turkmenistan, which is widely considered to be an authoritarian state, received Freedom House's lowest ranking in terms of democratic progress in 2020.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov's victory in a snap presidential election on March 12 came after his 64-year-old father, who came to power in late 2006, announced in February that he was stepping down to give way to "young leaders."
The next day, the country's rubber-stamp parliament set the date for the early presidential vote.
In September 2021, Serdar Berdymukhammedov turned 40, the minimum age to run for president. He ran against eight other candidates, all of whom were known for being loyal to his father, and won with nearly 73 percent of the vote.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
RFE/RL correspondents reported massive violations during the March 12 vote and election campaign, including ballot substitution, voters casting multiple ballots, and pressures on voters to vote for Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
His rise to the country's highest office followed a series of promotions.
In July he was appointed deputy prime minister for economic and banking issues and for international financial organizations. He previously served as chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber and on the State Security Council.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, living standards have plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas and the price for the commodity surging.
Investigative Group Publishes Map Of Destroyed Civilian Targets In Ukraine
The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of its invasion of Ukraine.
The map is based on video and photographic evidence documented by Bellingcat, and charts by time and place several hundred incidents that have potentially harmed or affected civilians since Russia's war in Ukraine began on February 24.
Among the incidents are "missile hits in residential areas, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the obvious presence of injured civilians or the motionless bodies of civilians," Bellingcat said.
The investigative group said that documenting such cases was "very important in light of the statements by the Russian authorities that they do not seek to attack civilians and avoid hitting civilian infrastructure."
The World Health Organization has said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 34.
The United Nations estimates that more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees have left the country to escape the fighting.
Mariupol Desperately Resists Russian Attack As Zelenskiy Urges Russia To Hold Talks
Soldiers, officials, and residents in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol have desperately pleaded for Western help as invading Russian troops pushed deeper into the city center amid heavy fighting that has already shut down a massive steel plant.
The fighting came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for fresh talks with Moscow more than three weeks into Russia's invasion of his country and as the Kremlin said it had for the first time in battle used hypersonic missiles in the west of Ukraine.
While the invasion has reportedly bogged down in much of the country and has resulted in heavy losses of troops and military equipment, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities amid international condemnation and calls for an immediate cease-fire.
The Russian military has blasted major cities, including military and civilian sites alike, into rubble and has set siege to urban areas. British intelligence says an increasingly frustrated Kremlin has begun a strategy of attrition and is preparing for a extended battle.
In the strategic city of Mariupol, "children and the elderly are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth," Mariupol police officer Mykhaylo Vershnin said in a video addressed to Western leaders and authenticated by the Associated Press.
Russia's heavy bombardment of the city, including a strike on a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering, has led to allegations that Russia was committing war crimes.
On March 18, Zelenskiy said that 130 people had been rescued from the theater but that "hundreds" more are still trapped under the rubble. No further details were available as of late on March 19.
Some 350,000 people remain inside the city in horrific conditions, aid workers say.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said in televised remarks that Ukrainian and Russian forces were on March 19 battling at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.
"One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed," he said.
Russian forces appear intent on cutting the city off from the Sea of Azov and linking the Crimea Peninsula -- which was seized by Moscow in 2014 -- to territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had "temporarily" lost access to the Sea of Azov as a result of Russian military operations.
In another Black Sea port city, Mykolayiv, local authorities and witnesses on March 19 reported that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in a Russian air strike on a military barracks.
A 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier was quoted by AFP as saying that "no fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian forces struck.
The regional governor also said an attack occurred but did not provide details. The reports could not immediately be independently confirmed.
Ukraine announced on March 19 that 10 humanitarian corridors had been set up with Moscow's agreement to allow civilians to escape fighting in cities around the country, including Mariupol, the capital, Kyiv, and for the evacuation of civilians in the eastern Luhansk region.
The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of the war, based on video and photographic documenting several hundred incidents that have potentially harmed or affected civilians.
RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service reported that Russian troops were concentrating their shelling on eastern and southern Ukraine, and were regrouping near the capital, Kyiv.
Most regions sounded air alarms on the night of March 18-19, according to the service, but that shelling had become less intense in areas other than Mariupol, Mykolayiv, and areas adjacent to separatist-held parts of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Zelenskiy remained highly visible amid the invasion of his country.
In a video posted to Facebook on March 19, Zelenskiy accused Russia of attempting to destroy Ukraine and starve its cities into submission, but he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to direct talks to prevent unnecessary loss of life.
"This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that several generations will not recover," he said.
Russia has provided only limited information on casualties, giving an early death toll of 498 soldiers, but Ukrainian and Western officials put the figure at several thousand, with several thousand more injured.
WATCH: A Ukrainian special search group collected the dead bodies of Russian soldiers in the hope they could be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Ukrainian casualty figures are also difficult to confirm.
In his video, shot on the streets of Kyiv, Zelenskiy denounced a huge March 18 rally in Moscow that Putin attended.
Zelenskiy said the estimated 100,000 people who reportedly gathered in front of Luzhniki stadium, along with the reported 95,000 who were inside the stadium itself, roughly corresponded to the number of Russian troops that had invaded Ukraine.
Referring to Ukrainian estimates of Russian troop losses since the war began on February 24, Zelenskiy said, "And now imagine 14,000 corpses in this stadium, in addition to the tens of thousands more wounded and maimed people."
"The war must end, Ukraine's proposals are on the table," he added.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has led millions of civilians to flee the country. The Polish Border Guard service has reported that more than 2 million refugees had entered Poland, while the United Nations has said more than 3 million have fled the fighting in Ukraine overall.
The World Health Organization said it had verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine, killing 12 people and injuring 34.
The UN said at least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine through March 18. The actual toll is thought to be much higher as the UN has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.
On March 19, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said 112 children had been killed and 140 wounded.
Most of the casualties in Ukraine have resulted from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, according to the UN human rights office.
Russia's military said it used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. It said Kinzhal missiles destroyed an underground site storing Ukrainian missiles and ammunition in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.
Russia has long boasted about its arsenal of Kinzhals, which are carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, and fly 10 times the speed of sound.
The Pentagon on March 19 said it could not confirm whether Russia had used a hypersonic missile in the attack.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Bosnian Serbs Approve Proposals To Counter Economic Challenges
The assembly of Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serbian entity, has adopted proposals for the central Bosnian parliament on ways to counter economic challenges faced by the country, which is going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
The assembly on March 18 approved a proposal to decrease the value-added tax (VAT) on basic food items from 17 to 5 percent and increase taxes on luxury goods from 17 to 22 percent.
The approved proposals also include the possible abolition of excise duties on oil and oil products.
The current price of gasoline in the country is about three convertible marks ($1.7) per liter, and if the proposal to abolish excise duties for oil products is fully approved, that price may be decreased to 35 pfenigs ($0.20), the lawmakers say.
The convertible mark is the currency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and is divided into 100 pfenigs or fenings and locally abbreviated KM.
Two days earlier, such proposals were rejected by Bosnian Serb leader Miroslav Dodik and three other members of his Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) at the session of the Bosnian parliament in an apparent move to separate decision-making powers of the Bosnian Serb entity from the rest of the country.
Republika Srpska's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, who criticized Dodik and his party members for rejecting the proposal, expressed hope that the move will be approved at the next session of the central parliament after Republika Srpska lawyers approve the document.
Dodik, the Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
The Dayton accords ended the war in ethnically divided Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
The accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Dodik has been under the U.S. sanctions over corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.
Former Belarusian Professor Says Political Prisoners Abused For Anti-War Protest
A former Belarusian professor who was arrested for 15 days for allegedly taking part in an anti-war protest in Minsk says detainees were mistreated, including being crammed into a cold cell.
Belarus, an ally of Russia, has banned criticism of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Natalya Dulina, who taught at the Linguistics University, said she was placed into a two-person holding cell at the notorious Akrestsina detention center with 16 other people and not fed until her hearing three days later.
She slept on the floor, she told RFE/RL in an interview following her release.
RFE/RL could not immediately confirm her account but it resembles stories told by former inmates who were held at the same detention center for participating in the political protests that erupted following the disputed 2020 presidential elections.
Dulina said she was detained on February 28 outside a Minsk train station where a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine was to be held.
Dulina said she was getting ready to take a train to a Minsk suburb when she saw police violently detain a young man who arrived to join the protest.
She said she flew into a rage, yelled at the police, and was taken into custody on charges of participating in a rally that had yet to take place.
While the police did release some detainees who could show they had a train ticket, Dulina said they kept her because she had previously been detained for taking part in political protests.
Dulina was among the thousands of Belarusians arrested during the series of demonstrations that followed the August 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, claimed he won the election in a landslide, triggering the largest wave of protests in the country since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In their February 28 protocol detailing her detention at the train station, Belarusian police accused Dulina of chanting "No to war" and "Glory to Ukraine," something she vehemently denies.
She said a "witness" took the stand at her hearing three days later who could neither recall where she was standing at the train station or who was next to her. The judge, nonetheless, sentenced her to 15 days in jail.
Dulina said she was then transferred to a six-person cell that contained 24 other women.
While most were other political prisoners, the group did include a homeless person and a woman accused of murder, she said.
Dulina said the window on the prison door was kept shut and it was hard to breathe inside the cell.
Inmates were denied packages from family except prescription drugs, she said.
Dulina recalled a guard banging one prisoner's head against a wall after she made requests for medicine and toiletry.
She said "nonpolitical" prisoners were treated better. They were given mattresses with sheets, were allowed to leave the cell for walks in fresh air, and permitted to take showers.
Political prisoners were subjected to roll calls at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., she said, disrupting their sleep.
Dulina said she and others in her cell caught a severe cold by the end of their 15-day sentence due to the poor conditions.
The U.S. State Department in December slapped visa bans on two heads of the Akrestsina detention center for their involvement in "gross violations" of human rights following the 2020 presidential election.
In a statement, the State Department accused Ihar Kenyukh and Yauheni Shapetska of involvement in "the torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees" during Lukashenka's brutal crackdown on dissent after the August 2020 vote.
Bulgarian Ex-PM Borisov Released After Graft Probe Arrest
Police have released Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov after arresting him as part of an EU corruption investigation.
Borisov, 62, who is currently the leader of the opposition center-right GERB party and several other members of his party were detained on March 17 in probes related to misuse of EU aid funds.
"They came into my home while we were having dinner," Borisov said after his release in comments broadcast on television.
Searching his home, authorities "did not find anything and when I thought they were leaving, they told me, 'We have to arrest you,'" he added.
"It was brutal and disgusting. We have returned to the time of communism."
He said he had not been charged. Prosecutors have yet to comment on the outcome of his detention.
Hundreds of his supporters demonstrated in protest at his arrest in the center of Sofia on the morning of March 17.
"Nobody is above the law!" Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his official Facebook page late on March 17.
Petkov's newly formed anti-corruption party won the general elections last year on a "zero tolerance for corruption" platform.
The arrests came after a visit to Sofia on March 16-17 by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Koevesi. She praised Petkov's "determination, leadership, and compelling vision on the fight against corruption."
"Now is the time for the relevant Bulgarian authorities to team up with us, including on particularly sensitive cases," Koevesi said.
"This is why we exist, this is why we are here," Koevesi said, adding that European prosecutors have opened 120 investigations of fraud involving EU money related to public tenders, agricultural subsidies, construction, and coronavirus recovery funds.
Borisov has been accused of corruption several times over the years but has denied any wrongdoing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan To Use Ruble When Doing Business With Russia, Belarus
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan has decided to use Russian rubles for the payment of customs fees in bilateral trade after Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine made it impossible to use other foreign currencies.
The Kazakh prime minister's office said on March 18 that the sanctions, which include blocking Russia from the SWIFT financial-transaction-messaging system, forced the move, though trade with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the other members of the Eurasian Economic Union, would continue to be carried out in U.S. dollars.
Earlier in the day, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said that the economic group's member states had agreed to gradually switch to Russian rubles in mutual trade operations.
Also on March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russian banks hit by Western sanctions to carry out their obligations with regard to foreign-currency deposits in rubles at the current exchange rate until September 1.
Western sanctions over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have hit the Russian economy hard, causing the ruble to plummet in value. Meanwhile Russian oil is selling at a big discount on the world market.
Belarus, the other member of the Eurasian Economic Union, was also hit by sanctions for allowing its territory to be used by Russia to launch its attack on Ukraine.
With reporting by KazTAG, TASS, and Interfax
Another Group Of Crimean Tatar Activists Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced another group of Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on members of the ethnic group.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on March 18 sentenced Akim Bekirov, Seytveli Seytabdiyev, and Rustem Seytkhalilov to 14 years in prison, and Eskender Suleymanov and Asan Yanikov to 15 years in prison after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The defendants, all of whom are also members of the Crimean Solidarity human rights group, pleaded not guilty.
They were arrested in March 2019 along with more than a dozen other Crimean Tatars in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the sentencing of Ukrainian citizens by Russian authorities.
"By its activities, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, is violating the norms of international law, the [European] Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova wrote, calling on the international community to "force Russia to stop its unfounded detention and rigged trials of illegally jailed Ukrainian citizens."
Last month, the same court sentenced two other Crimean Tatars to prison on the same charge.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Homes Searched After Criticism Of Russian Governor's War Comments
PSKOV, Russia -- Police in Russia's northwestern city of Pskov have searched the homes of several politicians, activists, and journalists as part of a probe related to criticism of the regional governor's announcement of the deaths of soldiers from the area during the war against Ukraine.
The opposition Yabloko party said on March 18 that police searched the home of the leader of the party's regional branch, Lev Shlosberg, as well as the residences of party member Nikolai Kuzmin and his parents, RFE/RL's Russian Service contributor Svetlana Prokopyeva, the chief editor of the newspaper Pskovskaya gubernia, Denis Kamalyagin, and activist Yekaterina Novikova.
Lawyer Tatyana Martynova told RFE/RL that the searches were conducted in connection with a lawsuit filed by Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov after an anonymous report on Telegram last week criticized him for praising Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as he spoke about several soldiers from Pskov who had died in the conflict.
Russian authorities have ordered Russian media and bloggers to only publish information provided by official sources about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The conflict also cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
Russian State TV Cuts Putin's Speech Mid-Sentence, Kremlin Blames Technical Issue
Russian state television channel Rossia-24 cut away from President Vladimir Putin in mid-sentence as he was delivering a speech to a huge crowd of Muscovites at the Luzhniki sports stadium in the Russian capital.
Putin was addressing the crowd, many of whom were holding Russian national flags and patriotic posters, on March 18 to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Some media reports said the stadium was filled with public employees.
Just before being cut off during what was reportedly a live broadcast of the event, Putin said, "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided, completely accidentally coincided with the birthday of one of our outstanding military...."
The picture on state television then suddenly jumped to the stage where Putin was allegedly speaking, but now it was filled with a choir and singer Oleg Gazmanov.
Circumstances around the interruption, which are extremely rare as state television programs involving the president are tightly controlled, were unclear.
About 20 minutes after the glitch, blamed on a "technical problem on a server" by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, state TV began showing the speech again from the beginning, which Putin finished.
Among other songs during the event, Gazmanov performed his song "Made in the U.S.S.R.," with the opening lines "Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it's all my country."
The SOTA group said on Telegram that many people who came to the event started leaving the stadium long before it ended. Many who came to the event refused to talk to SOTA, with some saying that they were forced into buses that brought them to the event.
Putin used the occasion to justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Despite being outmanned, Ukraine has put up staunch resistance to Russian troops since Putin gave the order for the invasion on February 24.
Russian troops have yet to to take Kyiv, a major objective in their hopes of forcing a settlement or dictating Ukraine's future political alignments.
Still, through a steady and heavy bombardment of many regions of the country, Russia has devastated large swathes of Ukraine and forced more than 3 million people to flee.
It is unclear how many people have died in the fighting, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians and several thousand Russian soldiers have died.
The UN human rights office said on March 18 that it has recorded a total of 816 civilians killed and 1,333 injured since the fighting began. However, it only reports figures that it can verify and admits the numbers understate the actual casualty toll.
Russian Media Regulator Claims Google Spreading Threats Via YouTube
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on its YouTube platform that it says are
"threatening Russian citizens."
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden describing Russia's what several Western nations have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
In a statement placed on Telegram on March 18, Roskomnadzor claimed that U.S. IT-companies, namely Meta Platforms Inc., operator of Facebook, and Google LLC, which owns YouTube, "have taken a clearly expressed anti-Russian position."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The statement did not say what actions would be taken if Google did not heed the warning.
Google did not immediately respond to the demand from Roskomnadzor.
For more than a year, Russia has been cracking down on opposition voices, forcing the closure of most media outlets and limiting freedom of information.
On March 4, Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook saying the world's largest social-media platform was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
In a further tightening of the situation, President Vladimir Putin signed a law on March 5 that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
Biden Warns Xi About 'Consequences' Of Chinese Support For Russia's Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden has outlined to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden and Xi held a nearly two-hour phone call that touched on Ukraine, Taiwan, and the the bilateral relationship.
"He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Biden also "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," the statement said.
Separately, a senior U.S. official briefing reporters said that Biden told Xi that China would face consequences not just from the United States but from the wider world if Beijing offered material support to Russia.
The official said the conversation between the two leaders "was direct, it was substantive, and it was detailed."
The Chinese state media reported that Xi told Biden that Beijing and Washington should work together for peace.
"The crisis in Ukraine is something we don't want to see," Xi told Biden, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia, and Washington fears Beijing could now deliver financial and military support for Moscow.
On Taiwan, Biden told Xi that "U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo."
Biden and Xi also "agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said.
Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said there had been "erroneous" signals from the U.S. side on the state of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of China that must be taken back, by force if necessary.
"Mishandling of the Taiwan question will have a disruptive impact on bilateral ties. China hopes that the US will give due attention to this issue," the ministry said in its English-language readout of the meeting.
The call was scheduled after an intense meeting in Rome on March 14 between White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.
During the meeting, Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia. A senior Biden administration official said Sullivan was direct with Yang about "the potential implications and consequences" for China if it provided support to Russia.
China and Russia have intensified their bilateral relations in recent years, and China has failed to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns in Washington.
U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified disinformation that Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports that Russia has reached out to China for aid, which Russia denies.
During his meeting with Yang, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing's posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.
Though the war in Ukraine has dominated Biden's focus lately, White House officials say they haven't lost sight of China -- and are watching to see how Xi decides to play his hand.
Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats, Baltics Follow Suit With Another 10 Expulsions
Bulgaria is expelling 10 Russian diplomats saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 18 that it had given the 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave.
The statement did not give a more detailed reason for the expulsions, but since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Russian ambassador in Sofia has repeatedly made contradictory statements about Bulgaria's position on the conflict.
The ministry also did not say who was included on the list of people being expelled.
Soon afterward, Latvia and Estonia said they were both expelling three Russian diplomats, while Lithuania said it had told four Russians that they must leave the country.
"Russia's military attacks on civilians, civilian objects, hospitals, schools, maternity wards, and cultural objects are war crimes and crimes against humanity," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
"Russian special services are actively involved in organizing these crimes against the peaceful population of Ukraine, so we do not want the representatives of these structures to walk on our land and pose a threat to Lithuania's national security."
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter that Riga was expelling three Russian Embassy employees "in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine."
"The decision has been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia," he added.
Estonia said the three diplomats it had asked to leave "have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."
Sport's Top Court Rejects Russian Appeal Against FIFA Ban That Rules Russia Out Of World Cup
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Russia's appeal of a ban imposed on it by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sport's top court said in a statement on March 18 that the "challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions."
The court's ruling means that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the playoffs for a spot in the 2022 World Cup finals.
Russia had asked the court to suspend the ban while the CAS considers the legal basis of the punishment.
The CAS said in its statement that those proceedings continue, with the parties in the case exchanging written submissions with their arguments. A hearing date has yet to be set.
Russian was to face Poland in a qualifying playoff match on March 24.
Because of the ban, FIFA has already ruled that Poland wins by forfeit and will move on in the qualifying process.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Poland said it would not play Russia in protest at the attack. Sweden and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, had both ruled out playing against Russia as well.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia.
The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the Russian Army to launch its operations.
The World Cup finals are scheduled to begin in November in Qatar.
German Leader Scholz Urges Putin To Call Cease-Fire In Ukraine During Phone Call
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a halt to Moscow's attack on Ukraine so as to allow for a diplomatic solution to be reached while also avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe.
Scholz's office said in a statement on March 18 that the two leaders spoke for almost an hour on the "ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to end it."
It gave no further details, but the Kremlin said in a separate statement that "the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has seen more that 187,000 people flee to Germany since the invasion began on February 24, according to the Interior Ministry in Berlin, though experts say the number is probably much higher since more than 2 million refugees have entered neighboring Poland, many of whom likely continued on to Germany.
Both Poland and Germany are part of the Schengen area, meaning there are no controls at their borders to monitor those entering the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that Putin is expected to hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on March 18.
Putin Proposes Five-Year Extension Of Central Bank Chairwoman's Term
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal to the State Duma to nominate Elvira Nabiullina to serve another term as the head of the central bank of Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
A document on the lower house of parliament's website on March 18 said the it will consider the proposal on March 21.
Her current five-year term ends in June, and federal law says Putin must nominate her or another candidate by March 24.
The Kremlin said Putin's high respect for the central bank's work resulted in the proposal.
Nabiullina, 58, an economist, has headed the central bank since June 2013. In 2017, her mandate was extended for another five years. Prior to taking the post Nabiullina was an adviser to Putin for a year and previously headed the Ministry of Economic Development.
Nabiullina, who must oversee the economy amid unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, was due to read out a monetary policy statement after the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 20 percent last month.
The bank implemented the emergency rate hike on February 28 as the ruble crashed amid the sanctions.
The ruble was trading in Moscow early on March 18 at about 103.51 to the dollar and 113.23 to the euro.
With reporting by Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Column Іn Kyiv Region2
In Belarusian Morgues And Hospitals, Clues To Russian Military Losses in Ukraine3
'Putin's War': What To Expect In The Next Phase Of The Ukraine Conflict4
Special Operation Z: Moscow's Pro-War Symbol Conquers Russia -- And Sets Alarm Bells Ringing5
In A Ukrainian Region Occupied By Russian Forces, People Are Disappearing. Locals Fear It's About To Get Worse.6
In Serbia, Threats And Insults Are A Cost Of Reporting On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine7
In Break With Moscow, Uzbeks Won't Recognize Separatist 'Republics' In Ukraine8
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Detained In EU Corruption Investigations9
'These Are Relatively Whole Bodies': The Aftermath Of Russia's Battle For Voznesensk10
The War In Ukraine And The Western Response Could Destroy Russia's Civil Aviation Industry
Subscribe