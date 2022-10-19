News
Poll Shows 70 Percent Of Ukrainians Want To Fight Until Victory Over Russia
Seven out of 10 Ukrainians say their country should continue fighting until it wins the war with Russia, which includes regaining Crimea.
A poll by Gallup, conducted in early September and released on October 18, showed 70 percent of Ukrainians favor fighting until victory, while 91 percent who back the war define victory as retaking all territory seized by Russia, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Only 26 percent of respondents said Ukraine should seek to negotiate an ending to the war as soon as possible.
The poll, conducted across all regions of the country, was taken from September 2 to 11, just days after Ukraine began a counteroffensive that has pushed Russian troops out of many areas they had taken control of since launching their unprovoked invasion in late February.
Since then, Russia has launched a barrage of air and drone attacks focused on the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many areas with limited or no energy and water supplies as winter quickly approaches.
"Support for continuing to fight is stronger in regions farthest from the ground war and weaker in parts of Ukraine where people are closest to the action," Gallup said, noting that backing for the war effort is highest in places such as the country's capital, Kyiv (83 percent), and in the West (82 percent).
"While ballistic missile attacks in the past have not broken the will of civilian populations to fight, Ukrainians' attitudes may shift if they are faced with a cold, dark winter due to the Russian attacks on infrastructure and increasing energy costs -- or, alternatively, such continued attacks may further strengthen the resolve of the population to fight," Gallup added.
Sugar Factory Workers Join In Strikes As Unrest In Iran Continues
Employees at the Haft Tapeh sugar factory in the southwestern Iranian city of Shush have joined in nationwide protests as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained for an alleged Islamic dress-code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown by authorities.
Prominent labor activist Esmail Bakhshi said in on Twitter on October 18 that the factory managers tried to dissuade workers from striking by depositing money into their bank accounts "but they came anyway to show honor."
Unrest among workers in many sectors of Iran's economy is causing pressure to mount on the government after a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and a flagging economy wracked by U.S. sanctions imposed because of Tehran's nuclear program.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Authorities have met demonstrators with lethal force on city streets throughout the country.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
Videos posted by the Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran show fuel tanker drivers at the Abadan oil refinery refusing to load supplies and blocking the entrance to the refinery.
There are also reports indicating that workers at the central workshop of the South Pars Gas Complex, and the Bushehr, Abadan, and Bandar Abbas petrochemical companies also have gone on strike, while those at the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant and Kangan Petro Refining Company joined on October 18.
Meanwhile, students at various Iranian universities, including in Tehran, Gilan, and Mazandaran, continued their protests and sit-ins.
Videos published on social networks show students at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran shouting down a speech by Ali Bahadori, a government spokesman, with chants of "Shameless, shameless!" and "Woman, life, freedom!"
In a show of anger over government policies, students at Tehran University on October 18 had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
To restrict the flow of communication between protesters, the government has blocked or slowed the Internet in many areas of the country, while also restricting access to social media.
On October 19, the Communications Ministry announced the government was looking at criminalizing the use of virtual personal networks (VPNs) to circumvent the Internet restrictions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bishkek Wants CSTO Peacekeepers Along Disputed Segments Of Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have asked the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to provide a limited contingent of troops at disputed segments of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where dozens of people were killed on both sides in clashes last month.
Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov told reporters in Bishkek on October 19 that he had discussed the issue with the CSTO's Secretary General Stanislau Zas earlier in the month.
"An independent mediator must stay between us, such as a limited group of CSTO troops, with the goal of maintaining a cease fire and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the border. If they solve these two issues, then the political goals on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border can start being discussed," Bekbolotov said.
Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, are CSTO members.
Bekbolotov's statement comes two days after Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to provide Bishkek with archived Soviet-era maps to help solve the ongoing border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
Putin has said that there is more "true" information about borders between the former Soviet republics available in the archives in Moscow than in the republics themselves.
Putin and the Kyrgyz and Tajik presidents, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, discussed border problems between the two Central Asian nations on October 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
In September, Kyrgyz and Tajik authorities accused each other of aggression after the two sides used heavy artillery and mortars in clashes near a disputed part of border.
Kyrgyz officials said 63 of its citizens died in the violence, and more than 200 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents with RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 81 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Kyiv Dismisses Ambassador To Kazakhstan Over Comments On Killing Russians
Ukraine has dismissed its ambassador to Kazakhstan over his comments in August about killing Russians.
The presidential website said in a statement that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 18 to officially dismiss Petro Vrublevskiy, who became engulfed in a scandal after saying in an interview with noted Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov that "the more Russians we kill now, the fewer of them our children will have to kill in the future."
Moscow and Russian organizations in Kazakhstan demanded that Astana expel the diplomat for his controversial statement, but Kazakh authorities refused, though they did ask Kyiv to replace him.
Zelenskiy did not name a replacement in the decree.
Kazakhstan, which has aligned itself as Russia's economic ally, has not officially condemned Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine since it was launched in late February.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Infrastructure Are War Crimes
Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on October 19.
"Yesterday we saw again Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes," von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
For more than a week, Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine that have killed dozens of people and have disabled almost one-third of the country's power stations, cutting electricity in more than 1,000 cities, towns, and villages.
"Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children [from] water, electricity, and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such," von der Leyen said.
She also reiterated the European Union's support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Climber Back In Tehran After Competing Without Hijab
Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi has arrived back in Tehran after sparking a controversy by "inadvertently" competing in the Asian Championships without a headscarf.
Rekabi and the rest of the Iranian team arrived in the capital on October 19, according to the official Tasnim news agency and several posts on social media.
With Iran in the throes of unrest over the death of a young woman last month while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly, the 33-year-old Rekabi touched off a flurry of accusations and concern when she competed without covering her head at the competition in Seoul.
Tensions were heightened when media reports surfaced that she had her mobile phone and passport confiscated and could not be contacted.
Hours later, a post appeared on her Instagram page saying she competed without the hijab, which is mandatory for Iranian women to wear in public, "due to poor scheduling and an unexpected call for me to climb."
"I inadvertently had a problem with my cover," she said.
Her decision not to wear the headscarf in Seoul was seen by some observers as a move to show solidarity with ongoing anti-government protests.
It could not be verified whether Rekabi made the post freely and independent of pressure from Iranian officials and some government critics said the apology appeared in line with previous similar confessions by offenders who were pressured by the authorities to recant.
There were also unconfirmed reports that Rekabi's brother had been detained by police.
The controversy comes after a month of unrest across Iran -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules.
Since the start of the protests, several Iranian sports champions and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Torture Of Detainees In Ukraine's Izyum Part Of Russia's 'Policy And Plan,' HRW Says
The routine torture by Russian forces and their affiliates of detainees during their half-year occupation of the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum was part of a "policy and plan," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on October 19.
Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, was taken by Russian forces after Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, and was liberated by Ukrainian forces last month.
A mass burial site was found last month near the city and hundreds of bodies were exhumed, including 30 with signs of torture.
"Russian forces and others operating under their command routinely tortured detainees during their six-month occupation of Izyum," Human Rights Watch said.
HRW interviewed more than 100 survivors who described being subjected to electric shock, waterboarding, severe beatings, threats at gunpoint, and being forced to remain in stress positions for long periods of time.
Survivors identified at least seven locations in Izyum, including two schools, where they said soldiers had detained and abused them.
"The cruel violence and abuse in Izyum were not random incidents,HRW's Belkis Wille said.
"Multiple victims shared credible accounts with us of similar experiences of torture during interrogation in facilities under the control of Russian forces and their subordinates, indicating this treatment was part of a policy and plan," Wille said.
The detainees, who were snatched from their homes or from outdoor locations, were held for up to 14 days.
All male detainees said they were given electric shocks or beaten with hands, rifle butts, metal pipes, and other various objects, and a female detainee told HRW she was beaten with fists and threatened with rape.
"Our findings indicate that Russian troops have committed horrific abuses in many areas they have occupied, and there is real concern about similar abuses in other areas they continue to control," Wille said.
Last month, UN investigators concluded that war crimes had been committed by Russian forces in Kyiv suburbs such as Bucha and Irpin in the early days of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Strikes Cut Power In More Ukrainian Regions As Moscow-Backed Officials Urge Evacuation In South
Russian missile strikes, drone attacks, and shelling of energy utilities have left more Ukrainian villages, towns, and cities without power, officials say, as Russian-appointed officials in the occupied southern Kherson region urged residents to evacuate for their safety amid gains by Ukrainian forces.
More than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 settlements.
Russian bombardment cut power and water in some parts of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhya region, said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the southern city located near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which has been a flashpoint of the nearly eight-month conflict.
A power plant in Kryviy Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, was also seriously damaged by Russian shelling, leaving villages, towns, and a city district without electricity, the regional governor reported.
Russian forces also targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones early on October 19.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian military's southern command said in a statement on October 19 that its forces shot down 12 drones overnight.
"Eleven drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command and one by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine," the press service of the command said.
Russian strikes the previous day hit a power plant in Kyiv, killing three people, and energy infrastructure in Kharkiv in the east and Dnipro in the south.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged Ukrainians to make "a very conscious" effort to save power, speaking in his regular nightly address on October 18.
Zelenskiy said Russian air strikes in the past week had destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations, while the Energy Ministry said hundreds of settlements were affected by blackouts.
"Currently, according to the Energy Ministry, 1,162 settlements remain without power," the emergencies services spokesman said.
Zelenskiy said Russia's use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine showed that Russia is both politically and militarily bankrupt despite having for decades spent billions of dollars on its military-industrial complex. "In the end they bowed to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles," Zelenskiy said.
"It will simply show the world once again that Russia is headed for defeat and is trying to drag yet another one of its accomplices into this terror," he said.
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and the Kremlin said it had no information about whether Iranian kamikaze drones were used.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed chief of Ukraine's Kherson region, meanwhile, said on October 19 that more than 5,000 people had left the region recently in the face of the Ukrainian military's advance.
Saldo told Russian television that the authorities planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days.
On October 18, General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation in the southern city was "difficult" and residents are to be evacuated.
"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said.
Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russian forces in February after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion, but Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory for the past few weeks.
They have pushed as far as 30 kilometers south along the Dnieper River, threatening to trap Russian troops.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on October 18 said the alliance will deliver air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, Stoltenberg said the systems would help Ukraine defend itself against attacks, including by drones made in Iran.
the United States and NATO have given Ukraine tens of billions of dollars' worth of military equipment since the start of the invasion.
In the United States, financial support for Ukraine garnered strong bipartisan support in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned on October 18 that his party will not write a "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans win back the House majority in midterm elections next month, reflecting his party's growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv.
"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," McCarthy (Republican-California) told Punchbowl News. "They just won't do it.... It's not a free blank check."
The comments from McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if Republicans win the House, raise questions about continued U.S. support for Ukraine as some Republicans, particularly those aligned with former President Donald Trump's "America First" approach, question the need for federal spending abroad at a time of record-high inflation in the United States.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Jury Acquits Russian Researcher On Charges He Lied To FBI Over Dossier On Trump
A U.S.-based Russian analyst who gathered information for the so-called Steele Dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia has been acquitted on charges he lied to the FBI about the sources of his intelligence.
A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on October 18 found Igor Danchenko -- a private researcher who was a primary source for the dossier of allegations about Trump's ties to Russia -- not guilty of lying to the FBI about where he got his information.
The verdict is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his investigation.
Durham was asked by then-Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to review the FBI's investigation that looked at whether Trump's campaign was collaborating with Russia in 2016.
So far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense.
Durham declined to comment as he exited the courtroom.
Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor, alleged that Danchenko misled the FBI officials who asked about his sources after the agency determined the researcher was the unnamed person behind some of the most explosive allegations about Trump, who derided the dossier when it became public in 2017.
Danchenko, who lives outside of Washington, was the primary researcher for former British spy Christopher Steele, who prepared the dossier for a U.S. private investigation firm called Fusion GPS.
Fusion GPS had been researching Trump, initially for a Republican donor, but then was hired by a law firm that represented the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. That firm hired Fusion GPS, which in turn brought on Steele.
Danchenko's lawyer, Mark Schamel, said in November when charges were filed against Danchenko that the indictment presented "a false narrative designed to humiliate and slander a renowned expert in business intelligence."
He described Danchenko as a respected research analyst "who uncovered and exposed Vladimir Putin's plagiarized Ph.D. thesis and whose work has been recognized all over the world for its intellectual rigor and accuracy."
He said then that Danchenko had been unfairly maligned by these false allegations."
Based on reporting by AP, The Washington Post, and Reuters
Finland Mulls Construction Of Fence Along Border With Russia
Finland has moved a step closer to approving the construction of a fence along parts of its border with Russia after Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she was convinced that there is wide support for it in parliament.
The Finnish Border Guard proposed a fence covering parts of the 1,340-kilometer border Finland shares with Russia -- the longest of any European Union member -- to help prevent large-scale illegal migration.
"It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland's [eastern] border in the future," Marin told reporters on October 18 before a meeting she convened with parliamentary groups to discuss the matter.
Marin wants to make sure the border fence, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, has broad political support, Finnish broadcaster YLE reported.
Based on a risk analysis by border officials, the fence would be up to 260 kilometers long in total and cover areas that have been identified as potential risks for large-scale migration from Russia.
The main parts of the fence would be erected in southeastern Finland, where most border traffic takes place, but some sections are likely be built around border stations in the north.
The construction of the fence would take up to four years, according to Finnish news agency STT.
Finnish media reported there is support for the project from parties in Marin's center-left coalition government and from parties in the opposition.
A pilot section of the fence running about 3 kilometers will be decided on soon and built quickly if approved amid a concern over an increase in illegal immigration stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
A decision on building the entire fence could be postponed, as Finland holds a general election in April 2023.
Based on reporting by AP and YLE
Civilians To Be Evacuated From Ukraine's Kherson As New Commander Says Situation 'Tense' For Russian Forces
The Russian-appointed head of Ukraine's Kherson region has announced that the civilian population will be evacuated from part of the region as he warned of an expected escalation of hostilities.
Vladimir Saldo on October 18 announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
"I made a difficult but correct decision to announce the organized transfer of the civilian population of the Berislav, Belozersky, Snigiryovsky, and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnieper," Saldo said, adding that “where the military operates, there is no place for civilians."
In a video statement, Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of planning to destroy a major dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
"The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," he said without citing specific evidence.
"There is an immediate danger of flooding...due to the planned destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the release of water from...power plants further up the Dnieper."
The districts Saldo named are in an area where Ukrainian troops have been advancing in recent weeks. The regional center Kherson is also located on the right bank.
Saldo last week suggested residents should leave to protect themselves from missile strikes.
The Moscow-appointed figure's comments came after the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine acknowledged difficulties for Russian troops on the ground.
"The situation in the area of the 'special military operation' can be described as tense," General Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossia-24 television news channel in an interview on October 18.
"The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said. "First of all, this concerns the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."
Kupyansk and Lyman are in eastern Ukraine, while the area between Mykolayiv and Kryviy Rih lies in the northern part of Kherson region in southern Ukraine.
Surovikin also said Russia was preparing to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which is occupied by Moscow and lies in one of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow three weeks ago.
"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said in the interview, describing the situation as "very difficult."
Russia's Defense Ministry on October 8 named Surovikin as the new overall commander of Kremlin forces engaged in Ukraine.
The move marked the first official announcement of a single overall commander for all Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since its February 24 invasion of the country.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
UN Says Russia Responsible For 'Vast Majority' Of Human Rights Violations Documented In Four Regions Of Ukraine
A UN report has found that Russian forces were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights violations, including war crimes, in four regions of Ukraine during the early weeks of the war.
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine documented events in Ukraine's northern Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions in late February and March 2022.
The commission's report on October 18 found that Russian forces indiscriminately shelled areas they were trying to capture and attacked civilians trying to flee.
The commission "found reasonable grounds to conclude that an array of war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have been committed in Ukraine,” the UN Human Rights Council said in a news release.
"The impact of these violations on the civilian population in Ukraine is immense. The loss of lives is in the thousands. The destruction of infrastructure is devastating," commission Chairman Erik Mose said in the news release.
The European Union and human rights organizations have already accused Russian forces of committing human rights violations in Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv, in early March.
Ukrainian forces that recaptured Bucha and other areas near Kyiv found scores of bodies in the streets and mass burial sites of people killed under Russian occupation.
According to the commission's findings, family members who lost loved ones have expressed a strong desire for justice to be served. A man whose stepson was killed in Bucha, for example, told the commission he wants the guilty parties to be put on trial so that the truth comes out.
The commission documented patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape, and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian troops across the four regions covered by the report, the Human Rights Council said.
The four regions have been recaptured by Ukraine since the time period covered in the report.
While Russian armed forces were responsible for "the vast majority of the violations identified, Ukrainian forces have also committed international humanitarian law violations in some cases, including two incidents that qualify as war crimes," the Human Rights Council said.
Kyiv has said it will punish abuses committed by its own forces but believes the number of such incidents is small.
Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians despite ample evidence that it has indiscriminately bombarded villages, towns, and cities, killing scores of people.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Schoolgirl Dies After Reportedly Being Beaten For Refusing Song Praising Ayatollah
A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran confirmed in a post on its Telegram channel that Asra Panahi died following a raid by security forces on a girls' high school in Ardabil on October 13.
According to the council, Ardabil city officials took students from the Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many of them. Ten were taken to an unknown location while seven others were injured. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14.
Iranian officials have denied security forces beat the students.
Iran has been roiled in unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly.
The government has held several counter-rallies to try and quell the dissent but to little effect, as people continue to take to the streets across the country. They also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students.
Protesters in Ardabil have continued to take to the streets despite the threat of a further crackdown by security forces, with videos posted on social media showing people in the streets chanting "Freedom, freedom" and also "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei.
Former Iranian soccer star Ali Daei has challenged Iranian lawmakers to tell the truth about what is happening in the country and to be accountable after Kazem Musavi, the representative of Ardabil in parliament, denied Panahi's death was due to being beaten, saying in an interview with the DidbanIran news site that she committed suicide.
"History has proven who the liars are," said Daei, a former forward with German soccer giants Bayern Munich and the former Iran team captain.
Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society says that at least 28 children have been killed in the crackdown, including many from the underprivileged provinces of Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 215 people have been killed in the crackdown, which the European Union condemned on October 17 while imposing new sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian FM Proposes Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Iran Over Drone Supplies To Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he will propose to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cutting diplomatic ties with Iran over its supplying Russia with drones and other weaponry for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv on October 18 that would make the proposal because of the "vast destruction inflicted by Iranian drones on Ukraine's infrastructure, including many deaths and suffering brought" on by Russia's usage of the drones.
Kuleba added that Ukraine previously had never taken an anti-Iranian position, but after "Iran became an accomplice of Russian crimes on our territory," Kyiv will take "a clear and fair position."
"Iran's actions are meanness and lies that we will not tolerate," Kuleba said.
"If Iran stops supplying Russia with weapons, we will talk about a revival of our complex of ties."
Kuleba's statement came as Russia continued to pound the country with a barrage of strikes from the air using kamikaze drones and missiles.
Russia is said to have bought hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to use against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Ukrinform and Ukrayinska Pravda
Estonian Lawmakers Declare Russia 'Terrorist Regime' Over Ukraine Actions
Estonian lawmakers have declared Russia a "terrorist regime" over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and moves it has made since, including the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine and thinly veiled threats by President Vladimir Putin concerning the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Members of the Riigikogu, Estonia's parliament, voted 88-0, with three abstentions, on October 18 in favor of the declaration, which says the country "will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggression and sham referendums."
"The Riigikogu declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations," a statement said.
"Putin's regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world," it added.
The statement also declares as terrorist organizations Kremlin-backed separatists in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as the Vagner private military group, which has been operating in Ukraine.
Estonian lawmakers also supported stripping Russia of its permanent member status on the UN Security Council, and called on European Union states to impose more sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus over Moscow's war against Ukraine.
"Estonia supports the people, the state, and the army of Ukraine with all the means available and believes in the victory of Ukraine as this is the only way to restore peace in Europe," the statement said, calling on the EU to provide more support, including military assistance, to Kyiv.
Earlier in August, lawmakers in another Baltic state, Latvia, designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its military activities in Syria, and several high-profile cases of poisoning of Kremlin critics.
The Kremlin has denied involvement in any of the poisoning cases.
After Similar Moves In Neighboring Countries, Some Kyrgyz Banks Suspend Use Of Russian Mir Cards
BISHKEK -- Several banks in Kyrgyzstan have suspended the use of Russian Mir payment cards following similar moves by banks in neighboring Central Asian nations.
Bakai Bank, Kompanion Bank, and Dos Credo Banks announced on October 18 that Mir cards issued in Russia would no longer function in Kyrgyzstan, though they didn't say how long the suspension of operations will last.
The move comes amid repeated warnings from the United States and other Western countries that those who fail to adhere to international sanctions against Russia for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine may themselves face penalties.
Three weeks earlier, Dushanbe City Bank, one of the largest banks in neighboring Tajikistan, said it had suspended Mir payment card operations, citing technical issues.
On September 23, another Central Asian nation, Uzbekistan, said Mir payment cards issued outside the country would no longer work, though those issued locally were still fully operational.
In mid-September several banks in Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Vietnam suspended the use of Mir payment cards amid warnings by the U.S. Treasury about possible sanctions on institutions supporting Russia's payment system outside of Russia.
Moscow has vowed to expand its Mir payments system in so-called "friendly countries" as Western sanctions severely restrict its access to the global finance network over its war against Ukraine.
Kyiv Receives First 2 Billion-Euro Tranche Of EU Aid, Says Ukrainian PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv received 2 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in financial assistance from the European Union on October 18 -- the first tranche of a 5 billion-euro ($4.91 billion) EU package following Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The European Council approved the 5 billion euros in financial assistance on September 20.
Shmyhal said Ukraine this year received a total of 4.2 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in macrofinancial assistance from the EU.
Shmyhal later met virtually with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who acknowledged Ukraine's significant financing needs next year for critical government services and recovery projects.
Yellen also emphasized the need for "inclusive coordination across international partners to help Ukraine begin to rebuild and recover," the Treasury Department said in a statement after the meeting on October 18.
Yellen reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine, the Treasury Department said, adding that it is working swiftly to disburse $4.5 billion in recently approved budget support.
The meeting came as Ukrainian officials and International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff began talks in Vienna on the country's longer-term economic plans and fiscal needs.
The IMF's executive board earlier this month approved Kyiv's request for $1.3 billion in emergency financing through a new facility to address urgent food shocks caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
At IMF and World Bank annual meetings last week, officials emphasized that the war is the single biggest factor slowing growth and fueling inflation, saying that ending the conflict would be the fastest way to put the global economy on solid footing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told global finance ministers at the IMF and World Bank meetings in a virtual address that Ukraine needed at least $55 billion in the near term, including $38 billion to cover next year's estimated budget deficit and $17 billion to start to rebuild critical infrastructure.
With reporting by Reuters
Navalny's Appeal Denied Against Russian Fraud, Contempt Sentences
MOSCOW -- An appeals court in Moscow has rejected jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's move to have his nine-year prison sentence on charges of financial fraud and contempt of court struck down.
The second court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital pronounced its decision on October 18.
Navalny, who took part in the hearing via a video link from a penal colony, and his defense team insisted that the verdict and sentence handed to the outspoken Kremlin critic in March while he was already serving another prison term from a separate case, are illegal and should be annulled.
The Lefortovo district court in Moscow handed down the nine-year prison sentence to Navalny on March 22 after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs said was a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then given a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style poisonous substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny to be a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded that Russian authorities release the 46-year-old Kremlin-critic.
Navalny is currently serving his term in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov in the region of Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
With reporting by Interfax and RIA Novosti
Gaping Holes Found In Nord Stream Pipelines As Probes Continue
"Powerful explosions" left gaping holes in the Nord Stream pipelines, investigators said as they look to see whether sabotage is to blame for leaks found last month.
Four holes were found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26. With Europe already rife with concerns about energy supplies this winter amid supply cuts from Russia as it wages war against Ukraine, world leaders -- including from Russia -- have called the damage sabotage.
Copenhagen police said on October 17 that they were investigating the damage with Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service after seismologists in the country said they had registered tremors -- which did not resemble those seen during earthquakes -- in the vicinity of the leaks measuring as much as 2.3 on the Richter scale.
"It is still too early to say anything about the framework under which the international cooperation with e.g. Sweden and Germany will run, as it depends on several factors," the Copenhagen police said in a statement.
Swedish investigators have already said they found two holes in the pipeline.
The Swedish daily Expressen published video and pictures on October 17 showing metal and a wide-open pipeline with at least 50 meters missing in murky waters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.
"It is only an extreme force that can bend metal that thick in the way we are seeing," Trond Larsen, who piloted the submersible drone which captured the video, told Expressen.
The leaks along the pipelines in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea lasted about a week, discharging huge amounts of methane into the air.
The pipelines -- built to carry Russian natural gas supplied by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Germany -- were filled with Russian gas at the time of the explosions, but were not operational due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.
Russia earlier this year slashed exports through Nord Stream 1, claiming Western sanctions on equipment and services impaired its ability to maintain the pipeline. Nord Stream 2, the newer pipeline, was never put into operation.
The Kremlin claimed on October 17 that the exclusion of Russia from the investigation was further evidence that the West is looking "to put the blame on Russia" for the accident.
With reporting by Expressen, Reuters, and AFP
Moscow Court Again Fines Twitch For Failing To Delete 'Illegal' Information
A court in Moscow has again fined the interactive livestreaming application Twitch for failing to delete content from its platform that the Russian government deems illegal as the Kremlin continues to ramp up pressure on social media networks.
The Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ruled on October 17 that Twitch must pay 4 million rubles ($64,300) for failing to take down materials related to Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Less than two weeks ago, the court ordered Twitch to pay a 4 million-ruble fine for its failure to remove materials connected with the war in Ukraine.
Last month, Twitch was fined 2 million rubles on the same charge.
In recent months, Russian courts have fined Twitch, TikTok, Google, Facebook, and Twitter over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned under Russian law.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing ways to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and to store data locally.
Many critics have accused the Russian authorities of trying to quell dissent by imposing stricter regulations on Internet companies.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Consultant In Belarus Reportedly Detained
The wife of jailed RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik has been reportedly detained for "facilitating extremist activities," a charge that apparently arises from an interview she did with the Belsat television channel.
The BGM Telegram channel, founded by Losik, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 17 that Darya Losik faces the charge over the interview with the Polish-based Belsat channel, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
There was no immediate confirmation from Belarusian authorities that Darya Losik had been detained.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned Darya Losik's detainment and demanded her immediate release.
"Darya Losik is guilty of nothing more than advocating for her wrongly imprisoned husband, Ihar Losik. She must be released immediately to care for her daughter, Paulina. The Losik family has endured enough," he said, referring to the Losiks' 4-year-old daughter.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2021 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Tajik Blogger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison On Charges That Rights Groups Say Are Unfounded
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik blogger Daleri Imomali, who is known for writing articles that have been critical of the government, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges human rights organizations call unfounded.
Imomali's lawyer, Sadullo Qayumzoda, told RFE/RL on October 18 that the blogger was sentenced a day earlier. The blogger's relatives said the court also ordered Imomali to pay a hefty fine.
No further details were available as the trial that started on October 7 was held behind closed doors on the premises of a detention center in Dushanbe.
On October 12, the prosecution asked the Shohmansur district court to convict Imomali on charges of illegal entrepreneurship, premeditated false denunciation, and cooperating with a terrorist group. It then called for the court to sentence him to 10 1/2 years in prison.
Imomali pleaded guilty to the illegal entrepreneurship charge but rejected the other two accusations.
Known for writing articles that have criticized the Tajik government, Imomali was detained along with a well-known journalist, Abdullo Ghurbati, on June 15.
Ghurbati was sentenced on October 4 to 7 1/2 years in prison on charges of publicly insulting an authority, a minor assault on an authority, and participating in the activities of an extremist group. Ghurbati pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Committee to Protect Journalists have demanded that Tajik officials immediately release both men.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last week, two other Tajik journalists, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda and Zavqibek Saidamini went on two separate trials held behind closed doors on extremism and terrorism charges.
Ukrainian Nuclear Company Says Russia Has Kidnapped Two Officials From Zaporizhzhya Plant
Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Enerhoatom, has accused Russia of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
The plant's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the nuclear station's director, were seized on October 17, Enerhoatom wrote on the Telegram app on October 18.
"At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition," Enerhoatom's statement said.
Enerhoatom called on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi "to make every effort" to secure their release.
The UN's nuclear watchdog said in a statement that Grossi "expressed deep concern about the recent detentions" of two staff members at the power plant, saying their detention had been confirmed by the IAEA.
"This is another concerning development that I sincerely hope will be resolved swiftly," Grossi said in the statement.
Russia detained the chief of the power station, Ihor Murashov, for several days late last month before releasing him on October 3. Grossi had been in contact with the relevant authorities to contribute to his release, the IAEA said.
It also said the IAEA team on site at the plant had learned of the release of a deputy director of the plant, Valeriy Martynyuk, who was detained early last week, the statement said.
Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhya plant, Europe's largest, at the beginning of March, in the early days of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The IAEA said on October 17 that the plant had again lost the connection to its last remaining power line and had to run its cooling and other safety systems on electricity from the grid through a back-up system. The October 18 statement said the connection to the power line had been restored.
"The repeated outages show how precarious the nuclear safety and security situation continues to be at Europe's largest nuclear power plant during the current military conflict in Ukraine," said Grossi, who has been pushing for a safety and security protection zone around the facility.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Death Toll From Russian Military Plane Crash Rises To At Least 15
Russian authorities say the death toll in the crash of a Russian military jet during a training flight near a residential building has risen to at least 15 people as first responders ended their search operations.
Local officials in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region said on October 18 that two people injured in the crash the day before had died, making the death toll 15.
The crash engulfed in flames a nine-story apartment building in Yeisk in the region bordering Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said the pilots ejected and reported that the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the jet's engines during takeoff.
Videos distributed on social media suggested an explosion followed the crash, and a large section of the residential building caught fire. The authenticity of the videos could not be verified.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and ordered the governor of the Krasnodar Krai, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the minister of health to go to the crash site.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Zelenskiy: Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones Exposes It As Militarily, Politically 'Bankrupt'
Russia's use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine shows that Russia is both politically and militarily bankrupt, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 18 after saying that Russian air strikes in the past week had destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy said for decades Russia spent billions of dollars on its military-industrial complex, "and in the end they bowed to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles."
Speaking in his nightly address, he said that strategically, this will not help Russia in any way.
"It only additionally proves to the world that Russia is on a losing path and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices," he said. "We will definitely ensure an appropriate international reaction to this."
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and the Kremlin said it had no information about whether Iranian kamikaze drones were used.
But British intelligence early on October 18 identified the drones used by Russia as being Iranian-made, and the U.S. State Department assessed that Iranian drones were used on October 17 in an attack on Kyiv.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre accused Tehran of lying when it said Iranian drones were not being used by Russia in Ukraine.
Jean-Pierre on October 17 told reporters that the White House "strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes" and that the attacks continued "to demonstrate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's brutality."
The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, said Washington would "not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions" against companies and countries working with Iran's drone program.
State Department spokesman Vedant Patel also said a deepening alliance between Russia and Iran "is something the whole world -- especially those in the region and across the world, frankly -- should be seeing as a profound threat."
Moscow began the recent wave of air attacks last week, hitting residential areas in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskiy tweeted early on October 18 that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was "no space left for negotiations" with Putin.
Kyiv's prosecutor office said two people were killed in the October 18 strikes in Kyiv after five others lost their lives in the drone attacks of the previous day in the capital.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will deliver air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, Stoltenberg said the systems would help Ukraine defend itself against attacks, including by drones made in Iran.
"The most important thing we can do is deliver on what allies have promised, to step up and deliver even more air-defense systems," Stoltenberg said.
Earlier on October 18, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility in northern Kyiv.
"The situation is critical now across the country. It's necessary for the whole country to prepare for electricity, water, and heating outages," Tymoshenko told Ukrainian television.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on "critical infrastructure."
The northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was left without water and electricity supply after Russian air strikes, but its mayor told RFE/RL that the services had been largely restored.
"Around noon, we connected the main sewage plant, and the water supply was more or less operational. Currently, approximately 80 percent of the city has electricity, but the central part of the city remains without it," he said.
Russian troops also shelled energy facilities in Dnipro and blasts were reported in Kharkiv.
Explosions also shook the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv, local officials said, a day after Russia launched waves of kamikaze drone strikes that killed at least seven people, four of them in Kyiv, and damaged infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital and several other cities across the country.
"Kriviy Rih. Explosions in the northern part of the city. We are in shelters," Oleksandr Vilkul the head of the central Ukrainian city's military administration said on social media, adding that so far there were no reports of casualties or damage.
In the southern port of Mykolayiv overnight shelling killed at least one person, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said early on October 18.
The Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region announced on October 18 that the civilian population will be evacuated from part of the region as he warned of an expected escalation of hostilities.
Vladimir Saldo on October 18 announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, said the situation in Kherson "is difficult," telling state-owned Rossia-24 television news channel in an interview, "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
