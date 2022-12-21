Iran
Tehran Guilty Of Brutal Repression In Kurdistan Province, HRW Says
Iranian security forces used excessive and unlawful lethal force against protesters in the western city of Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province, in October and November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 21, urging the United Nations to investigate such abuses. “The Iranian authorities have unleashed alarming violence against protesters in Sanandaj since September,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far. The protests were triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
More News
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Plan To Punish 'Fake News' As Protests Roil Nation
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to impose tougher penalties against those who publish news that is deemed to have "negative social consequences."
According to the plan, those who publish "fake news" in the media will be responsible for the negative social consequences resulting from it. The rules would "apply to any type of news."
Mohammad Taghi Naqdali, a member of the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said prosecution and punishment are not only limited to those who publish news with negative consequences, but "punishment has also been determined for individuals or media outlets that exaggerate the news."
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), called the plan a countermeasure against nationwide protests in Iran with the intention of gaining more control over social media users.
"This plan is more necessary, especially after the recent events in the country," the agency wrote.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In recent months and especially amid the latest weeks of protests, Iranian legislators have repeatedly moved to suppress the protests by passing harsher and harsher laws while accusing Western countries of being directly involved in fomenting the unrest, despite giving no evidence to back up their claims.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat, parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Currency Weakens Further Amid Protests, Rumor That Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'
Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.
The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.
Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.
A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."
When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Director, Actor Openly Criticize Government For Brutal Crackdown On Protests
A well-known Iranian director and a prominent Iranian actor have openly criticized the government for cracking down on protests triggered by the September death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi expressed his criticism in a video message on December 19 addressed to Iran’s minister of Islamic guidance.
"You cannot keep someone's head under water and call his struggle to save his life 'disruption,'” Haghighi said in the video. "We are currently burying our loved ones; we don't have time to dance for you," the 53-year-old Iranian director added, referring to a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Meanwhile, Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini addressed the authorities of the Islamic republic in a newly released documentary, saying that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his right?” Hosseini added.
Shahab Hosseini is one of Iran’s most prominent actors and the star of the Oscar-winning 2011 film A Separation, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
The criticisms come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The recent protests erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Mohammadi was sentenced after a "show trial."
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
“Artists in Iran have long been forced to navigate an environment rife with state censorship and arbitrary rules imposed on their freedom of expression, and now they’re being sentenced to death and thrown in jail for speaking out against injustice and repression,” Ghaemi said in a news release.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to the CHRI. Another 25 are facing charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia To Give Iran Advanced Military Components In Exchange For Drones, Says U.K.
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian, EU Nuclear Negotiators Reportedly Meet In Jordan
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani are said to have met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. IRNA gave no further details about the meeting. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AP
U.S. And Iran Clash Over Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Ukraine
The United States and its allies clashed at the UN with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine -- and the United States accused the UN's secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting on December 19, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining a nuclear agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Some Iranians Move Their Protests To Rooftops, Windows As Demonstrations Enter Fourth Month
Iranian protesters have opened a new front as their demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini enter a fourth month, taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government as they push for more freedoms.
Instead of taking to the streets, people have been chanting anti-government slogans from their apartment buildings in several neighborhoods of Tehran, according to posts on social media. At the same time, street protests and slogans continued in some neighborhoods of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and the western city of Kermanshah.
News of the fresh protests came as the head of justice of the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran confirmed reports of a conflict at the Qaem Shahr prison on December 18.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari as saying that the violence lasted for about an hour before the intervention of prison security forces.
Akbari did not say whether there were any fatalities or injuries in the incident.
However, some social media posts described the prison conflict as severe and reported the presence of firefighters, ambulances, and plainclothes forces.
Earlier, there were reports of a riot at the Karaj Central Prison where many protesters arrested in the recent unrest are being held.
The Iran Human Rights organization reported on December 18 that following the transfer of "a prisoner sentenced to death" to solitary confinement for the execution of the sentence, the prisoners of Ward 4 of this prison rioted and by closing the entrances chanted the slogans "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic".
The semiofficial ISNA news agency also confirmed the death of a prisoner in these clashes.
Since Amini's death on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish accurate information on the number of people injured and killed in the riots.
There have been calls for a new round of protests that began on December 19 to last until December 21 in a push to broaden what has become the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on the demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Year-End News Conference, UN Chief Hopes For Peace In Ukraine In 2023 But Is Not Optimistic
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "not optimistic" about the possibility of effective Ukraine peace talks in the immediate future and believes the military confrontation will go on.
But the UN chief said he will not relent in pursuit of peace in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter, a key principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Speaking at his year-end news conference on December 19, he added that he "strongly hopes" peace can be reached in Ukraine in 2023.
Guterres also addressed protests in Iran and negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal as well as the climate when he spoke with reporters to wrap up the year.
He said Iran’s response to the anti-government protests has been “totally unacceptable” and that there is a serious risk of losing the Iran nuclear deal, which would be a blow to peace and stability in the region.
On climate, he said he will convene a "no-nonsense" summit in September 2023 and urged leaders from government, business, civil society, and finance to step up with new ideas.
"The invitation is open. But the price of entry is nonnegotiable -- credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis. It will be a no-nonsense summit," Guterres said.
He also said he will keep pushing for a climate solidarity pact that would require big emitters to make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade and ensure support for those who need it.
Guterres also said the world needs to increase global access to fertilizers to avoid a lack of food in 2023.
Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February.
Many in the West have accused Moscow of using the shipment of fertilizer and other crucial food-related supplies as a weapon in the war. Moscow denies the accusations.
With reporting by Reuters
Lawyer Says Iran Tortured Client To Force Confession In Death Of Security Officer
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protester sentenced to death says that his client was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini and five others have been sentenced to death on charges of killing a Basij militia member during protests in the central Iranian city of Karaj.
Hosseini’s lawyer, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured to obtain a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Ardakani has previously said that the court had denied him access to case materials to defend his client during the entire interrogation and trial process.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of causing the death of a Basij member during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Group Says Tortured Iranian Protester Dies In Hospital
A leading Iranian human rights group says a political activist imprisoned in the western Iranian city of Bukan and subsequently transferred to a hospital after falling into a coma amid reports he was tortured has died.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said on December 19 that Mohammad Haji Rasoulpour was arrested on October 1 during nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Rasoulpour, who had been detained several times previously for his activism, was released on bail 25 days later, but security forces re-arrested him on November 23.
According to Hengaw, Rasoulpour fell into a coma 20 days later because of the severity of his injuries suffered from being tortured while in custody.
Hengaw quoted a close relative of Rasoulpour as saying that prison officials contacted his family saying he would be released temporarily, but when they came to the prison he was brought out unconscious and in a wheelchair.
They took him directly to hospital where he was admitted into intensive care.
Five days later, on December 18, he died due to severe injuries suffered from being tortured, the family said.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network, which has published a list of detainees in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, said Rasoulpour and about 100 other detainees have been tortured in secret detention centers set up by Iranian security forces.
Rights groups are now reporting that Sirvan Mohammadi, a young protester from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, is now in danger of dying after being severely tortured.
According to Hengaw, at least nine protesters -- including Rasoulpour -- who were arrested in Kurdistan and Kurdish cities have been killed "under torture by government forces."
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the wake of Amini's death. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran Human Rights said on December 7 that at least 458 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 63 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IRGC Says Four Security Officers Killed In Southeastern Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says four security forces have been killed in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where intense anti-government protests have rocked the region in recent months.
The IRGC said in a statement on December 19 that the four killed were part of the 44th Qamar Bani Hashem Brigade of the IRGC Ground Force. One was an IRGC member, while the three others were part of its Basiji paramilitary force.
It blamed "terrorist groups" for the killings, a term it often uses to describe groups opposed to the government.
No details of what happened were released, nor did the IRGC identify the actual group it says carried out the attack.
Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchistan have been targeted repeatedly by Sunni militants thought to be crossing into the region from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province.
Sisten-Baluchistan has been a hotbed of unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of Iran's rules that require women to wear head scarves in public.
Exacerbating the tensions, a police commander in the city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchistan is alleged to have raped a 15-year-old protester.
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown over the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, almost 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Prominent Iranian Actor Arrested After Voicing Support For Protests
Iran arrested a prominent actor on December 17 after she voiced support for the 3-month-old protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody, Iranian media reported. Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was detained for "publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos," the Tasnim news agency reported. She is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman. Alidoosti's most recent social media post was on December 8.
- By dpa
Iran Threatens To Permanently Block WhatsApp And Instagram
Iran is threatening to permanently block WhatsApp and Instagram, which are very popular in the country. The U.S. internet company Meta has so far not responded to the letter sent by the Iranian authorities in early December, in which they demanded that the company open a representative office in the country and adapt its guidelines to those of the Islamic republic. "If Meta does not respond to our letter, this could be the prologue to a permanent block," National Cybercenter chief Abolhassan Firouzabadi said in a newspaper interview on December 17.
Iran Says Enriched Uranium Capacity Hits Record Level
Iran said on December 17 that its uranium enrichment capacity has increased to record levels, a day before UN nuclear monitors are set to visit the country. "Currently, the enrichment capacity of the country has reached more than twice the entire history of this industry," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 14 that a technical team will visit Iran on December 18 to try to resolve a deadlock over the detection of traces of radioactive material at sites not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
Iranian Oil Workers Launch Strike As National Unrest Continues
Oil-sector workers in southern Iran launched a strike in several cities on December 17, demanding higher wages and other benefits.
According to social-media reports, pickets have been reported in Mahshahr, Ahvaz, Asaluyeh, and other locations in Iran’s oil-rich south. The Telegram channels of the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council and the Free Workers’ Union were posting updates on the strike.
In a statement, the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council called for a nationwide oil workers’ strike, citing a lack of job security in the sector, especially for workers involved in the protests.
It was unclear how many workers were involved in the protests. Reuters reported that Iran’s Oil Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
The oil workers’ protest comes amid a national wave of unrest that has presented the stiffest challenge to the country’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Hundreds of people took to the streets on December 16 in southeastern Iran as the protests entered their fourth month.
The reformist daily newspaper Ham Mihan reported on December 17 that defense lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi, who has been defending two female journalists arrested while covering the protests, has himself been arrested on unknown charges. The newspaper said 25 defense lawyers have been arrested since the protests began.
The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She had been detained by the country’s notorious “morality” police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code. Eyewitnesses said Amini was beaten during her detention, while authorities say she died of “underlying diseases.”
Security forces have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the protests, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said on December 16 that the whereabouts of five female university students in the western city of Sanandaj were unknown following their arrests at a rally earlier this month.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Over the last three months, there have been several reports about the bodies of dead students being found at universities in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Student Organization Raises Concern About Five Female Students Arrested After Protest
The whereabouts of five female university students in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj are unknown following their arrest earlier this month after they took part in a rally against the execution of protesters, the Union Council of Iranian Students said.
The women were arrested by security forces between December 10 and 14, and the council said no information has been released about which security agency arrested them or their whereabouts and condition.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Bita Veisi was the first to be arrested after the rally at Sanandaj Technical College on December 10 in protest of the execution of Mohsen Shekar two days earlier. The students chanted slogans demanding the return of his body and "Death to the dictator."
Video images released later the same day purportedly show that the students left the campus after an attack by security forces and continued their protest in the streets of the city.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial.
The other four women -- Tina Khedri, Sana Khodamoradi, Rezvan Bazaniqaleh, and Hanieh Chahardoli -- were arrested by the security forces in front of the university dormitory without a judicial warrant.
The unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody has swept the country over the past three months.
Amini died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said she was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered antigovernment protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have become the main venue for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of December 15 at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest.
Several reports during the past three months have been published about the bodies of dead students being found at various universities, including those in Shiraz, Ahvaz, and Tehran.
In the latest case, relatives of Donya Farhadi, a student living in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, said on December 15 that after she disappeared for a week her body was found by the Karun River.
In most cases, the authorities say the cause of death of these students is an accident, suicide, or fall from a height without providing further details.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Lawyer Of Jailed Iranian Protester Says He's Been Denied Access To His Client
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protestor sentenced to death says a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to case material to defend his client.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to the court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence the court did not allow him access to case material or to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
"This is a clear violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death," the lawyer added.
Hosseini previously said he was tortured to confess to security forces in the case of the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of the death of a Basij member during a demonstration. All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had had earlier said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested. He had been convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Several members of the security forces have also reportedly been killed.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Political Prisoner Describes Torture To UN Human Rights Official
An Iranian political prisoner has sent a voice message to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, describing what he says is the torture that he has faced in detention.
Khaled Pirzadeh, a former bodybuilding champion who has been in Ahvaz Central Prison since June 2019, told Javaid Rehman in his message that he has suffered numerous injuries as a result of the harsh treatment, including beatings.
“I am talking to you from the dungeons of oppression and tyranny in Iran. For more than sixteen months, I have been hospitalized in Ahvaz Central Prison due to the injuries caused by the brutal agents of the Islamic republic,” Pirzadeh said, adding that claims by Iranian authorities about human rights were "a big lie."
Pirzadeh said that he suffered from a fracture in his spine and that his left leg was also broken. He also said he was suffering from kidney failure as well as digestive and heart problems, which caused his weight to drop sharply from 127 kilograms to 57 kilograms.
Pirzadeh said the Iranian judiciary and prison authorities have refused to provide him with outside health treatment, adding "they have only transferred me to the prison hospital and there they have filed a false medical case for me.”
Pirzadeh was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in June 2018. He was later sentenced to a total of 7 years in prison by the Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting the security of the country" and "insulting the leadership.” The sentence was later upheld by an appeals court.
He was initially held in the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran. But in July 2021, as part of his punishment, he was transferred to Ahvaz prison in southwest Iran, which is far from where he and his family live.
In recent years, Pirzadeh has gone on hunger strike many times to protest his conditions in prison, but prison authorities and the Iranian judiciary have ignored his demands.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Courts Using Death Penalty Charges To Crush Protests, Says Rights Watchdog
At least 11 men have been sentenced to death in Iran, and 24 others are facing charges that could carry the death penalty, raising fears of more executions following the recent hangings of two young men for their participation in the protests that have swept the country. “Lynching committees masquerading as courts are threatening people with death to instill fear in protesters and crush the country’s freedom movement,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), on December 15.
More Than 200 Iranian Activists Call For Campaign To Halt Executions
More than 200 Iranian civil activists, writers, and family members of victims of the Islamic republic have signed a statement inviting activists and unions in Iran to launch a campaign to stop executions there amid threats from lawmakers that harsher punishments are needed for protesters during the current wave of unrest.
The 235 signatories of the letter said they were prompted by the recent executions of two protestors as the authorities ratchet up their brutal crackdown on dissent, which was set off in mid-September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
The letter says the execution of Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard is one of the tactics being used by the government to silence people who are fed up with the repressive government of the Islamic republic, "people who come to the streets every day with empty hands and become more united against the oppression of the regime."
"These executions, which are often carried out following unfair trials and in violation of the most basic human rights, are examples of clear discrimination against the most helpless, deprived, and vulnerable people, including immigrants, religious minorities, people with a low socioeconomic base, women, and gender minorities," the letter says.
Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- following his conviction for killing two members of the security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial."
Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was accused of injuring a security officer.
Farhad and Farzad Tahazadeh, two brothers from the northwestern city of Oshnavieh, are among several protesters who rights groups say are in imminent danger of execution.
Reports also indicate that soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces accusations of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Releases Teen After Mother's Interview Goes Viral On Social Media
A 15-year-old Iranian teenager imprisoned in the central Iranian city of Karaj has been released after an interview with his mother went viral on social media.
Amirhossein Rahimi's mother told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper that her son had been in prison for two months, even though he still had pellets in his head and chest from wounds inflicted by security forces shooting at crowds during a protest.
"My son was arrested in Karaj on October 13 and I did not know his whereabouts for a week. Finally, I found him in a juvenile detention center," she told Etemad, adding that no matter how much she begged, the judge would not reduce bail to an amount she could afford because he was facing serious charges.
The interview went viral on social media and Etemad announced on December 15 that Amirhossein Rahimi had been released from detention on a reduced bail.
"The people's reactions caused the judge to back down and immediately issue the release order. This shows the power of the people. I hope the rest of the prisoners will be released," an Etemad political editor wrote on Twitter.
Rahimi's mother said in the interview that the public defender did not respond to her requests for a meeting and only once was she able to talk to him on the phone, which ended with him behaving in an aggressive manner.
By threatening and intimidating lawyers, authorities in the Islamic republic often prevent or discourage them from accessing files of the accused, forcing detainees to appear in court with a public defender. In many cases, these public defenders not only fail to support the defendant, some often speak against them in court.
The unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini has swept across the country over the past three months.
Amini died while in police custody in mid-September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Oil Minister Stable After Heart Attack, Ministry Says
The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on December 15, the Oil Ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency. "Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack, which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures," the statement said. "After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister's condition is currently stable." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Director Sadeghi Says Impossible To Resume Productions Amid Unrest
Prominent Iranian theater director and playwright Ghotbeddin Sadeghi has said the social unrest gripping the country makes it impossible to resume productions, rebuffing a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances in support of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Sadeghi said in response to the request by Minister of Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili that "the violence on the streets these days does not allow people to think about intellectual activities like watching theater."
Referring to the "big social gap in Iran," Sadeghi added that "the ruling minority denies the will of the majority of the people and takes their lives and does not retreat. They think can solve the problem with more violence."
Sadeghi's comments come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979, which erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Soheila Golestani and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Hossein Mohammadi, a 26-year-old theater actor, also faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences Belgian Aid Worker To 28 Years; Brussels Says He's Innocent
The family of a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran says that he has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by the Iranian judiciary for "espionage," a charge Brussels called "fabricated."
Olivier Van Steirtegem, a spokesperson for the family of Olivier Vandecasteele, told the AFP news agency on December 14 that they had been informed of the sentence at a meeting with Belgium's prime minister.
Shortly afterward, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said in parliament in Brussels that the sentence was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to an Iranian diplomat last year.
"This is a compatriot who was innocently arrested in February and has been held under inhumane conditions since," he said of the 41-year-old Vandecasteele, who was detained by Iranian authorities in February.
Tehran has yet to confirm the news, but it comes after Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to be returned to Tehran.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
The Belgian government has said that the treaty is the only way to secure the release of the aid worker detained in Iran. The court ruled that the treaty was suspended pending a final ruling within three months.
Belgian opposition lawmakers have alleged that the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release, while Iranian exiles have also mounted a fierce campaign against the deal, leading a group of 11 human rights organizations to appeal to Brussels to cancel the agreement.
According to the spokesman for the Vandecasteele family, there is "no alternative plan" for the prison sentence and "if no solution is found, Olivier will remain in prison until 2050, when he will be almost 70 years old."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'We Have A Common Enemy': Georgian Soldier Says Ukraine's Fight Against Russia Is His Country's, Too2
Lukashenka, Putin Pledge Further Military Cooperation As Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Falters3
With Soviet-Era Artillery Shells Running Out, Ukrainian Forces Drive Demand For New Production4
'Explosions Every Minute:' Inside Bakhmut As Fighting Rages5
A Tour Of Ukraine's Battle-Scarred Snake Island6
'If I Disappear, It Means They Killed Me': Russian Activist Accused Of 'Discrediting' The Military Vanishes, Friends Say7
Architect Shares Plans Of Putin's Official Complex Near Moscow8
British PM Wants To Degrade Russian 'Capacity To Regroup'9
Serbian Police Prevent Far-Right Activists From Crossing Into Kosovo Amid Elevated Tensions10
As Fighting Rages In The East, Zelenskiy Marks 300 Days Of War With Visit To Fiercely Disputed Frontline City
Subscribe