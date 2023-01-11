Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Talking China In Eurasia
Subscribe
Talking China In Eurasia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Will 2023 Be Another Big Year For China In Central Asia?

Will 2023 Be Another Big Year For China In Central Asia?
Embed
Will 2023 Be Another Big Year For China In Central Asia?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:40 0:00
Direct link

After a year where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the status quo in Eurasia and saw Xi Jinping secure a new five-year term as China’s leader, what can we expect from the coming year and how might China adapt to a changing reality on the ground? RFE/RL correspondent Chris Rickleton and the Wilson Center's Bradley Jardine join host Reid Standish for a look at Beijing's plans for the region.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG