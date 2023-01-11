Will 2023 Be Another Big Year For China In Central Asia?

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.
After a year where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the status quo in Eurasia and saw Xi Jinping secure a new five-year term as China’s leader, what can we expect from the coming year and how might China adapt to a changing reality on the ground? RFE/RL correspondent Chris Rickleton and the Wilson Center's Bradley Jardine join host Reid Standish for a look at Beijing's plans for the region.
