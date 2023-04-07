Russia Orders Deportation Of German Citizen For Violating 'Gay Propaganda' Law

Ukraine and Russia continue to slug it out in the area of the eastern city of Bakhmut, with the Ukrainian military saying that “more than 40” Russian attacks had occurred along the front in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the U.S. government is investigating the leak of documents including details of U.S. and NATO plans to provide military aid for a possible Ukrainian offensive in the coming weeks.

Fighting was reported around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily briefing early on April 7, describing the clashes as “fierce.”

RFE/RL is not able to independently verify the information.

Aerial photographs of Maryinka posted on Twitter by the Kyiv Post showed massive devastation in the town that was once home to some 10,000 people before Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said late on April 6 that Washington is looking into the appearance on social media of leaked documents containing details of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, as well as battalion strengths and other sensitive information.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” Singh said.

The documents, which are at least five weeks old and at least one of which was marked “top secret,” were circulating on pro-Russian feeds on Twitter and Telegram.

Military analysts said some of the documents appear to have been doctored to, among other things, increase estimates of Ukrainian casualties and decrease those for Russian losses.

The documents include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for HIMARS rocket systems and other advanced weaponry.

The New York Times called the leak “a big coup for Moscow” that could “harm intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the United States.”

The Financial Times reported on April 6 that the United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposed to efforts by Poland and the three Baltic states to offer Kyiv a so-called “road map” for NATO membership at a bloc summit in Vilnius in July. NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels this week to plan the summit.

NATO stated in 2008 that Ukraine could become a member of the alliance at some point, but has not moved forward in that direction since then. At that time, the United States was urging a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine, while France and Germany were opposed.

With reporting by the New York Times and the Financial Times.