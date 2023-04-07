News
Russia Orders Deportation Of German Citizen For Violating 'Gay Propaganda' Law
A court in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka has ordered the deportation of a German citizen for allegedly violating Russia’s law on promoting homosexuality, often called the "gay propaganda" law. The court announced on April 6 that the unnamed foreigner was also fined 150,000 rubles. According to the report, the defendant pleaded guilty. Earlier in the month, a court in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan region, ordered the deportation of a Chinese citizen for similar alleged violations. To read the original article by RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Currency Continues To Tumble
The Russian ruble continued to fall relative to major Western currencies on April 7, reaching more than 90 rubles to the dollar for the first time since April 14, 2022. The ruble has fallen by 5 percent against the dollar and by 13 percent against the euro. Analysts say the decline has been caused by the end of the tax period, during which major economic players were selling Western currencies to pay their tax bills. Bloomberg also connected the decline to news this week that Britain’s Shell Oil has withdrawn from the massive Sakhalin-2 oil-and-gas project. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Clings To Bakhmut As U.S. Probes Leak Of Documents On Military Support For Kyiv
Ukraine and Russia continue to slug it out in the area of the eastern city of Bakhmut, with the Ukrainian military saying that “more than 40” Russian attacks had occurred along the front in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the U.S. government is investigating the leak of documents including details of U.S. and NATO plans to provide military aid for a possible Ukrainian offensive in the coming weeks.
Fighting was reported around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily briefing early on April 7, describing the clashes as “fierce.”
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify the information.
Aerial photographs of Maryinka posted on Twitter by the Kyiv Post showed massive devastation in the town that was once home to some 10,000 people before Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.
U.S. Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said late on April 6 that Washington is looking into the appearance on social media of leaked documents containing details of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, as well as battalion strengths and other sensitive information.
“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” Singh said.
The documents, which are at least five weeks old and at least one of which was marked “top secret,” were circulating on pro-Russian feeds on Twitter and Telegram.
Military analysts said some of the documents appear to have been doctored to, among other things, increase estimates of Ukrainian casualties and decrease those for Russian losses.
The documents include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for HIMARS rocket systems and other advanced weaponry.
The New York Times called the leak “a big coup for Moscow” that could “harm intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the United States.”
The Financial Times reported on April 6 that the United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposed to efforts by Poland and the three Baltic states to offer Kyiv a so-called “road map” for NATO membership at a bloc summit in Vilnius in July. NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels this week to plan the summit.
NATO stated in 2008 that Ukraine could become a member of the alliance at some point, but has not moved forward in that direction since then. At that time, the United States was urging a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine, while France and Germany were opposed.
With reporting by the New York Times and the Financial Times.
Ukrainian Forces Hold Bakhmut As Russian Strikes In Kherson Injure Civilians
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled on April 6 in the eastern city of Bakhmut, while in the Kherson region Russian strikes injured seven people.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the Kherson region’s military governor, Russian troops are attacking the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs.
“Currently, it is known [that] seven residents of the Kherson region…were injured as a result of an enemy attack,” Prokudin said on Telegram.
Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, but Kyiv says Russian forces continue to shell the city and the region from across the Dnieper River.
Prokudin added that six people were injured as a result of strikes on Zmiyiivka and one person was wounded in the village of Kozatskiy. In the evening, three strikes by enemy aircraft were recorded in Berislav, two in Novoberislav, and one in Kozatskiy.
Detailed information about the victims and the extent of damage caused is being clarified, he said.
The monthslong battle for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has turned into one of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion, while serving as a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance.
“[Battles] are under way in the streets, enemy attempts to encircle the city are failing. Our command fully controls the situation," said Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The leader of Russia's private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said fighting was continuing in the west of the city.
"It must be said clearly that the enemy is not going anywhere," he said on his Telegram channel. Even if Ukrainian forces did start to abandon the city, he said he would need more support from the regular Russian military before trying to advance.
TASS reported that four civilians died in Russian-controlled Donetsk when shells hit a fleet of vehicles. Six people were injured, the news agency added. Other Russian media reports said the attack was carried out with U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
The RIA news agency said three people died in blasts at a bus stop in Lysychansk, to the northeast of Donetsk.
Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk Province, said on Russian TV that Ukrainian forces were seeking to relocate to the city of Avdiyivka near Donetsk, adding that Russian forces were advancing through Avdiyivka “as we speak.”
None of the battlefield claims could be independently verified.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Ambassador, Russian Diplomat Discuss Arrested Reporter
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and a top Russian diplomat met on April 6 to discuss a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last week on espionage charges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized during the meeting that American journalist Evan Gershkovich "was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions," the ministry said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations and the White House said the espionage charges are "ridiculous." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ruble Drops To Prewar Value Against Dollar
The ruble fell against the U.S. dollar in trading on April 6 to the value it held just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. The rate of 81.375 to the dollar at the end of the day continued a steady decline that began in mid-January. It reflected concerns about Russia's long-term economic prospects amid international sanctions, a European Union ban on seaborne oil exports, and the departure of Western companies from Russia. The ruble lost about half its value in the early days of the Ukraine conflict but recovered after Russia enacted capital controls.
Macron Appeals To Chinese President To Help End War In Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Beijing to talk sense into Russia over the war in Ukraine, telling his Chinese counterpart that Russia's aggression had dealt a blow to international stability.
Macron met on April 6 with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on a state visit, telling Xi he believes he can "count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table."
Macron, accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said the West must engage China to help end the crisis and prevent "spiraling" tensions that could split global powers into warring blocs.
Xi responded by saying China "advocates for peace talks and seeks a political solution" and expressed hopes that Moscow and Kyiv could hold peace negotiations as soon as possible.
Von der Leyen said Xi expressed willingness to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but Xi did not mention a possible conversation with Zelenskiy in his own comments.
"It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak" to Zelenskiy, Von der Leyen said. Xi said a conversation could happen when the "conditions and time are right," she added.
China has sought to position itself as a potential mediator in the conflict but its actions, including Xi's visit to Moscow in March, have been seen by the West as favoring Russia.
Putin and Xi professed friendship and pledged closer ties during their summit last month, and Putin tried to portray Russia and China as close allies united against U.S. hegemony and NATO expansion.
The United States remains concerned that China might provide lethal weapons to Russia and is skeptical along with other Western countries about a Chinese proposal for a political settlement in Ukraine.
The plan has been largely dismissed by the West due to China's refusal to condemn Russia for invading its sovereign neighbor and because it echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion.
After meeting with Macron for 90 minutes, France said the discussions between the leaders were "frank and constructive," while China described them as "friendly" and "in-depth."
Macron also asked Xi to press Russia to comply with international rules on nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. The request comes after Putin said he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine's neighbor Belarus.
Xi said all countries should respect commitments on not using nuclear weapons and "nuclear war shouldn't be waged." He also called on the international community to "refrain from any action that would lead to further deterioration of the crisis or even to it getting out of control."
Putin discussed expanding economic cooperation and bolstering defense ties with his Belarusian counterpart on April 6. The Kremlin talks involving senior officials from both countries and followed Putin's one-on-one meeting with President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on April 5.
Putin said there would be "close work on boosting cooperation under a union agreement that envisions close political, economic, and military ties between Belarus and Russia.
Russia used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for invading Ukraine and, in addition to his plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the country, has maintained a contingent of troops and weapons there.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Review Of Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal Blames Trump
An interagency review led by the National Security Council of the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was "severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor." A White House summary of the review on April 6 noted that when Biden entered office, "the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001." The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence assessments about the Afghan National Army's willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders' recommendations for the pace of the drawdown. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Serbian Court Holds Hearing In Money-Laundering Case Against Former Ukrainian Intelligence Officer
A former high-ranking officer in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) appeared on April 6 in a court in Serbia to face money-laundering charges.
Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, has been detained in Serbia since June, when he taken into custody at the Serbian border attempting to cross into North Macedonia.
Naumov, who was led into the courtroom in handcuffs, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of money laundering. He has denied the charges.
He told a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Nis on March 17 that 608,000 euros and $125,000 found in his car during the arrest was "family money" and intended to pay for a move to Istanbul.
During the hearing on April 6 before the same court, Naumov's father also described the money found during the arrest as "family money."
Oleg Naumov said that on February 16 last year, he borrowed money from his business partner to open a TV channel.
"I wanted to open a new channel and sell it to cable operators throughout Ukraine, so I needed money. I borrowed the money from a business partner, promising to return it by the end of 2023," Oleg Naumov said.
Oleg Naumov said he abandoned the idea of opening a TV channel due to the full-scale invasion of Russia and transferred the money to Europe and then to his daughter-in-law, Anna Revenko, "so that she would buy a house in Turkey, where the whole family would move."
The court did not make any decisions after the hearing, which was closed to reporters. The case is expected to continue in May.
Naumov has been at the center of a number of investigations by news outlets into contraband imports and corruption. He appeared in an investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television, into the acquisition of property considered not comparable with the income of a civil servant.
The investigation found that on the day before Russia's invasion in February 2022, Andriy Naumov went abroad.
Naumov has also been charged in Ukraine with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, fraud, and other charges related to the handling of state funds. Serbia is considering extraditing him to Ukraine.
Lithuania To Seek Invite For Ukraine To Join NATO At July Summit
The Lithuanian parliament on April 6 unanimously approved a resolution proposing an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO at the alliance's summit in July. Of the parliament's 141 deputies, 129 participated in the vote and all favored the resolution. "We believe that Ukraine will contribute to our security and make NATO stronger," Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Zygimantas Pavilionis said. Lithuania will host the two-day NATO summit beginning on July 11. Ukraine applied in September for accelerated accession to the alliance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Turkmenistan To Demolish Historic Bridge And Reuse Its Iron
Turkmenistan plans to demolish a historic 1,200-meter iron bridge and sell the metal used in its construction as raw material, sources close to the matter told RFE/RL on April 6. The bridge was built over the Amu Darya River in the Lebap region in 1898-1901, when Turkmenistan was part of the Russian Empire. It was closed off in 2014. Iron was typically used in bridges that were built before the 20th century. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Russian Prosecutors Request 25-Year Sentence For Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
Prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison sentence for Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, his lawyer said, adding that the case against the Russian opposition activist on several charges including treason for comments critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is proceeding quickly.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
His lawyer, Maria Eismont, told journalists that the prosecutor's request for the 25-year sentence came at a closed hearing on April 6.
Eismont added that the 41-year-old Kara-Murza, who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks, has lost 17 kilograms during his detention.
The trial of the prominent activist was expected to open on March 16 but was delayed until March 20 after his lawyer told the court his health had "significantly deteriorated."
A certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility read by the judge during a hearing last month said that he could not participate in the trial "until the end of the current course of treatment" being prescribed.
It added that he was being treated for polyneuropathy, which he says is a result of the poisonings.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism or dissent on the subject.
State treason charges were later added, with prosecutors citing remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
Аt a preliminary hearing in Moscow City Court on March 13, which was ordered held behind closed doors, Kara-Murza entered a not-guilty plea, according to his lawyers.
A top deputy to former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015, Kara-Murza had cultivated ties and support with Western lawmakers and policymakers, particularly in the United States.
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Kara-Murza fell ill twice while traveling in Russia in two different situations, first in 2015 and then again in 2017. In both cases, he was hospitalized in critical condition but eventually recovered.
His family members brought tissue samples out of Russia for independent testing to try and determine what was behind the sudden illnesses.
The FBI investigated the case as "intentional poisoning" and enlisted its crime laboratories and some of the federal government's elite scientific laboratories to examine the samples.
The effort was also unusual in that it drew the attention and involvement of FBI Director Christopher Wray and members of the White House National Security Council.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Azerbaijan Expels Four Iranian Embassy Employees Amid Souring Relations
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expelled four Iranian Embassy employees amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors.
The ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Musavi on April 6 and informed him that "four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata" by Baku "due to their activities...incompatible with diplomatic status."
The four were given 48 hours to leave Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a statement.
"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Earlier on April 6, Azerbaijan arrested six men who it said were linked to Iran's secret services.
Azerbaijan claimed that the men were plotting to "set up a 'resistance squad' aimed at establishing a Shari'a state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan's constitutional order."
The evictions come a day after Iranian lawmakers issued a statement strongly criticizing Azerbaijan for opening an embassy in Israel, an archenemy of Iran. Tehran called it an action against the Palestinian people and their rights.
The strongly worded statement threatened Baku with "many negative political consequences." It urged other Muslim countries to "strongly condemn" Azerbaijan's action.
In January, Azerbaijan halted the operation of its embassy in Iran after a security guard was killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on its grounds. Baku blamed the January 27 attack on the Iranian secret services.
Azerbaijan has accused Iran of backing Armenia in the long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
With reporting by AFP
Jailed RFE/RL Journalist Losik Returned To Solitary Confinement In Belarus
Ihar Losik, a journalist with RFE/RL's Belarus Service who has been imprisoned since the summer of 2020 and has not been heard from in six weeks amid reports he attempted to commit suicide, has been returned to solitary confinement.
A source familiar with the circumstances of Losik's imprisonment in the northeastern Belarusian city of Navapolatsk informed RFE/RL's Belarus Service on April 5 that the journalist is again in solitary confinement.
RFE/RL is not revealing the identity of the source out of concerns for their safety and has been unable to determine from prison officials their reasons for placing Losik in solitary confinement.
Last month, when Losik was last in solitary confinement, he allegedly went on a hunger strike to protest an order and attempted to commit suicide on March 15 by cutting his wrist and neck. He was then transferred to a medical facility, where he received 68 stitches.
Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2021 on several charges, including "organizing mass riots, incitement to social hatred," and several other charges that remain unclear.
The journalist has maintained his innocence and calls all charges against him politically motivated.
The husband of exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik.
The arrests came amid the Belarusian authorities' brutal crackdown on political opposition and dissent following months of mass protests against the results of the 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. There have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces, and several people died during the crackdown.
Prison officials have not commented on Losik's status, and his family and lawyers have been unable to gain information about him or communicate with him since February.
His lawyer, Artsyom Syamyanau, was detained on March 20 and sentenced to 15 days in jail for allegedly disobeying police orders. On April 4, Syamyanau was re-arrested and sentenced to an additional 15 days in jail.
Losik's new lawyer, whose name is being withheld due to concerns for their safety, visited the Navapolatsk prison on April 3, but was not allowed to meet with Losik. The reason provided by a prison administrator was that Losik had not made a written request to meet with his legal representation.
The lawyer provided a request on behalf of her client, but that request was denied. A previous attempt by Losik's legal representation to meet with him on March 10 was similarly denied.
The new lawyer is Losik's fourth, the previous three all having been subjected to pressure from the authorities, including detentions. Losik's family has also been pressured.
In October 2022, his wife, Darya, was arrested and accused of providing an interview with the Poland-based Belsat TV channel, which has been officially labeled an extremist group by Minsk. On March 21, the Supreme Court rejected her appeal of the sentence.
She has been transferred to the women's prison in Homel.
In February 2023, Ihar Losik was denied a scheduled visit in March with his parents, who currently have custody of Losik's 4-year-old daughter. The last known letter from Losik was received by his parents in February.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ihar and Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded the couple's immediate release and condemned their imprisonment.
Jailed Iranian Rapper Needs Urgent Medical Treatment, Rights Group Says
A rights group has reiterated calls for the release of popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during Tehran's clampdown on nationwide anti-government protests in October, due to his deteriorating state of health.
Salehi, 33, needs urgent medical treatment that cannot be provided in the prison, the New-York based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement on April 6, citing sources close to the rapper.
In November, Iran's judiciary charged Salehi with spreading "corruption on Earth," a charge that could see him to sentenced to death.
Other charges against him include "propaganda activity against the establishment, forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country, cooperating with hostile governments, and spreading lies and inciting others to commit violence."
The prominent rapper strongly supported the nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in September for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.
"He is in urgent need of intense and coordinated international pressure for his freedom, as are the many other detainees and political prisoners in Iran," CHRI executive director Hadi Ghaemi said.
The CHRI says Salehi is being held in solitary confinement in the Dastgerd prison in central Iran.
Salehi's family expressed concern for his health after footage released by state media purportedly showed the rapper -- blindfolded, with bruises on his face, apologizing for his support of the protests.
The CHRI quoted a source close to Salehi as saying that he was "severely tortured" during the first days of his detention. The source, whose name was withheld over security concerns, said his left eye was badly damaged due to blows to the head and his right ankle was broken.
"We are very concerned about the severity and extent of his injuries," the source said.
Some 100 musicians, poets, artists, and activists called for Salehi release in November.
The rights group said Salehi has been denied a lawyer of his choice, leaving him unable to prepare a proper defense.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 537 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
With reporting by AFP
Former RFE/RL Journalist Says She Was Prevented From Entering Uzbekistan
Uzbek-born journalist and documentary filmmaker Shahida Yakub says she was prevented from entering Uzbekistan when she arrived in Tashkent for a private visit on April 3. Yakub, a British citizen, said passport control officials did not explain why they were refusing her entrance to Uzbekistan. Yakub, a former correspondent for the BBC and Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, links the incident to her work as a journalist, including her coverage of Tashkent’s clampdown on anti-government protests in the city Andijon in 2005. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Polish PM Says Fast-Track Route Is Possible For Moldova's EU Membership
Fast-tracking Moldova's accession to the European Union could be possible, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 6, as Chisinau seeks to join the bloc amid fears it could be drawn into the conflict in neighboring Ukraine. Moldova became an EU membership candidate in 2022 along with Ukraine in a boost to the pro-Western ambitions of its government, which has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country. The former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and has Russian peacekeepers stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway region of Transdniester. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Seeks Compensation From Belarus For Migrant Crisis
Lithuania is seeking up to 120 million euros ($130 million) in compensation from Belarus, accusing its eastern neighbor of orchestrating the immigration of thousands of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East. Since 2021, when the European Union imposed sanctions on Belarus and its longtime authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the number of people seeking to cross into Lithuania and enter the EU has dramatically increased. The Foreign Ministry said on April 6 that it has handed over a diplomatic note to Belarus, demanding compensation. Since mid-2021, Lithuania has refused entry to a total of 20,000 migrants from Belarus. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Protesters In Tehran Mark Birthday Of Teen Killed In Crackdown
Protesters took to the streets of the Shahr-e Ziba neighborhood west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, late on April 5 to mark the birthday of Hamid Reza Ruhi, who was killed in the brutal state crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by the morality police.
Ruhi, a 19-year-old university student, was reportedly shot dead near his home in Tehran on November 18.
Amateur videos posted online on April 5 showed protesters chanting antiestablishment slogans, including “Death to the dictator” and “Hamidreza is not dead, it is Seyed Ali [Khamenei] who is dead,” while also calling for “freedom, freedom.”
Women protesting Ruhr’s killing removed their mandatory head scarves while chanting “woman, life, freedom.”
Reports said the protesters honored Ruhi amid the heavy presence of security forces around his home. Some reports suggested there had been clashes between security forces and protesters.
Ruhi’s brother said on social media that security forces had removed photos of the young man that the family had installed in front of their house to commemorate his memory on what would have been his 20th birthday.
More than 500 people, including children, have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on antiestablishment protests, rights groups have reported. An estimated 20,000 have been arrested.
Iran's judiciary has warned of harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes during the protests, and so far at least four people have been executed in connection with the unrest.
The protests that rocked the country for several months have become one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian leaders have blamed the country’s foreign enemies -- especially the United States and Israel -- for the unrest.
Milatovic Confirmed Victorious In Landslide Montenegrin Election
Official results published on April 6 confirmed a crushing defeat for Montenegro’s longtime leader Milo Djukanovic in last weekend's presidential election, signaling his departure from the small Balkan state’s political scene after more than 30 years in power. Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election held on April 2 with around 59 percent of the vote to Djukanovic's 41 percent, according to the final official results. Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Charges Estonian National With Helping Russian Military Procure U.S. Technology
The U.S. government has charged an Estonian national with conspiracy related to the receipt of U.S.-made electronics by Russia's government and military that endangered citizens in Ukraine and the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed an 18-count indictment against Andrei Shevlyakov on April 5, according to a press release issued by the office.
The 45-year-old, who was arrested on March 28 in Estonia, was on a U.S. list of banned importers and is alleged to have used front companies and fake names to skirt the restrictions.
“For more than a decade, the defendant has been acquiring sensitive electronics from U.S. manufacturers on behalf of the Russian government, in defiance of U.S. export controls,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.
Shevlyakov is accused of procuring electronics, including radar components, from U.S. manufacturers on behalf of Russian defense contractors and government agencies. The indictment said that Shevlyakov's communications with Russia-based customers included explicit mention of "military" goods.
Shevlyakok allegedly operated an "intricate logistics operation" that required frequent smuggling trips by him and others across the Russian border to deliver the goods. A shipment bound for Estonia containing 130 kilograms of radio equipment was seized at the time of Shevlyakov's arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Shevlyakov is also accused of attempting to procure computer-hacking software developed in the United States.
If convicted, Shevlyakov faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The United States and other countries maintain strict export controls limiting Russia's access to technology and other resources that can support its defense industry.
Shevlyakov was listed on the U.S. Commerce Department's “Entity List” designating individuals and companies barred from exporting items from the United States without a license in 2012.
State Actor Involvement In Nord Stream Attacks Is 'Main Scenario,' Swedish Investigator Says
A state actor's involvement in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year is the "absolute main scenario," although confirming identity will prove difficult, the Swedish prosecutor investigating the attacks said on April 6. The blasts in the Swedish zone of the pipeline occurred at a depth of 80 meters, which the Swedish prosecutor said made it complicated to investigate. "We believe it will be rather difficult to determine who did this," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters in a phone interview. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Three Police Officers Killed In Russia's Volatile Ingushetia Region
Three police officers have been killed in a shoot-out with an armed group in the Malgobek district of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, independent news agencies reported on April 6. State media didn’t report on the casualties but said police this week raided a hideout of a group that had attacked a security checkpoint late on March 27. That incident prompted police to impose a so-called “counterterror operation regime” in the area, it said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Tajikistan Brings New Charges Against Jailed Opposition Lawyer
Tajik prosecutors have brought new charges against prominent opposition lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, who is serving a 28-year prison term. The Buzurgmehr Foundation, an independent group that advocates for political prisoners in Tajikistan, said Yorov has recently been charged with fraud, punishable by up to 12 years in prison. The details of the new charges aren't known, and officials haven’t commented on the case. Yorov, 52, was jailed in 2015 on dubious charges, including fraud and insulting a government official. The U.S. State Department and rights groups have condemned Yorov's arrest. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Relations Between Hungary, Sweden Are At A Low Point, Orban Aide Says
Bilateral relations between Sweden and Hungary are at a low point, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a media briefing on April 6, calling on Stockholm to take steps to boost confidence. Finland and its neighbor Sweden applied together last year to join NATO, but Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary. Hungary cites grievances over Swedish criticism of Orban's record on democracy and the rule of law. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
