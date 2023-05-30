Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Russian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv

Russian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv
Embed
Russian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:56 0:00

At least one person was killed, several wounded, as Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Kyiv in the pre-dawn hours of May 30. According to authorities, 29 out of 31 Iranian-made drones were shot down by air defenses; however, falling debris caused fires in several districts of the Ukrainian capital, including a high-rise apartment block. Its upper floors were decimated, windows shattered throughout, and parked cars damaged below.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG