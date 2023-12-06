Podcast: How Ursula Von Der Leyen Became The EU's Top China Hawk

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | YouTube

Ahead of a high-profile EU-China summit in Beijing on December 7, EU leaders are set to press Xi Jinping on a host of contentious issues, ranging from tough trade disputes to China’s support for Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

At the center of this tough line coming out of Brussels is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has championed reducing the EU’s dependency on China and backed tougher trade policies.

But what’s behind von der Leyen’s views on China and what do they mean for the future of the EU and China?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak, who explains von der Leyen’s rise and the deepening competition between China and the EU.

Listen to the full episode here:

Background Reading: