Tajik Authorities Confirm Arrest Of Activist Deported From Germany In November

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has died while in prison, according to a statement from the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, triggering outrage and condemnation from world leaders who said the Kremlin critic paid the "ultimate price" for his courage to speak out against the country's leadership.

"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Aleksei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the statement, which could not be independently verified, said.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors from the ambulance declared the convict dead. The causes of death are being established."

Russian state-controlled media also quoted the statement as saying Navalny, 47, had died.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the report of Navalny's death but that he has no official information on the cause of death.

"It's very complicated to confirm the news that comes from a country like Russia. But, if you asked me whether I would be surprised if that's true, of course I would not, unfortunately, because we know that the regime in the Kremlin is an assassin regime, basically, who would go after their enemies as they understand it, after people with different opinions on the development of Russia and, and their relations to the rest of the world," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told RFE/RL as she attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny’s death from his team.

Navalny spokeswoman Kyra Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter, that "we don't have any confirmation of this yet."

She added that Navalny's lawyer is now flying to the prison.

Leonid Solovyov told Novaya gazeta that, at the request of the family, he would not comment on the reports of Navalny’s death.

“By a decision of Alekei Navalny's family, I do not comment on anything at all. Let's figure it out now. Aleksei saw a lawyer on Wednesday (February 14). Everything was fine then," Solovyov was quoted as saying.

U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR in an interview just after the news broke that, if confirmed, Navalny's death would be a "terrible tragedy."

"The Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents raises real and obvious questions here...We are actively seeking confirmation," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny "paid for his courage with his life," while French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X that the Kremlin critic's "death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."

European Council President Charles Michel said Navalny had made the ultimate sacrifice" while fighting for the "values of freedom and democracy."

Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, nearly died from a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blamed on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin.

The man who once blasted Putin as "corrupt, cynical" in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was detained on January 17, 2021 at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.

He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.

In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.

Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.

In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.

Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.

Navalny's death, if confirmed, comes as Putin, who publicly has long refused to actually say Navalny's name, runs for another term facing no real opposition as those who were expected to be his main challengers -- including Navalny -- currently are either incarcerated or have fled the country, fearing for their safety.

Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.

They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.

Navalny married his wife, Yulia, in 2000. The couple have a son and a daughter.