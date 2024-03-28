Tajik Man Detained In St. Petersburg Amid Migrant Crackdown

A 26-year-old Tajik national was detained in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on a charge of justifying terrorism, the Investigative Committee said on March 28.

The arrest comes amid an ongoing crackdown on labor migrants following a terrorist attack near Moscow last week that has left at least 143 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Investigators say the Tajik citizen, who was not named by authorities, posted comments justifying terrorism under a video taken from last week's attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center in the city of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, that was claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.



In an online statement, the Investigative Committee posted a video that purportedly showed the detained man apologizing.



The independent Astra Telegram channel said the man's name is Bahodur Zuhurov.



A court decision on the suspect's possible pretrial arrest is pending. If convicted, the man may face up to five years in prison.



Earlier, a spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg court, Darya Lebedeva, said another Tajik national, Ahmad Faizulokhonzoda, will be deported from Russia for violating registration regulations and for being a member of a chat in the Telegram social network through which suspects arrested for attacking the Crocus City Hall on March 22 "had been recruited."



Faizulokhonzoda was ordered to pay a 5,000 ruble ($55) fine and placed in an immigration center.

The March 22 attack sparked a wave of anti-migrant and xenophobic manifestations across Russia after authorities detained 11 suspects, eight of whom -- mostly ethnic Tajiks -- were sent to pretrial detention.



This week, a banner saying "Visa-Free Regime Kills" appeared at a makeshift memorial near what was left of the Crocus City Hall.



Russian lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet proposed to restrict foreigners' visits to the country during the "special military operation" -- the official term for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



Another lawmaker, former presidential candidate Vladislav Davankov, said migrant laborers have to be placed under digital control and should be deported after committing even minor violations.



Some comments under the Russian lawmakers' online statements call for the closing of all mosques in Russia and keeping migrant workers in special dwellings without the right to freely move about in the country.



Members of indigenous ethnic groups from Russia's ethnic republics have also faced harassment, aggression, and violence in public places in Moscow and other Russian cities in recent days.



Human rights defender Valentina Chupik told Current Time that in one court in Moscow's Cheryomushki district, police have been bringing about 25 labor workers, mostly Tajiks, each hour for deportation.

"I have not slept for five nights. I receive about 1,000 complaints each day, of which some 700 are linked to migrants' detainments. In all, I have now 3,500 complaints from [migrant workers] detained by police. Some 150 complaints a day are about the beating of migrants by police," Chupik said.



She added that other complaints include migrants' statements accusing police officers of robbing them during questioning and falsely accusing them of disobedience to police orders.



According to Chupik, authorities intentionally incite anti-migrant sentiments "to distract people's attention" from the "fact that the terrorist attack was overlooked."



"The goal is to deflect people's anger from the authorities to a known weak group of people who can be easily subdued and is clearly 'alien,'" Chupik said.