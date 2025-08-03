Trial Begins For 19 Suspects In Deadly 2024 Moscow Terror Attack

The trial of 19 suspects -- several from Tajikistan -- in last year's terror attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center just outside Moscow begins on August 4 amid a backlash on Central Asian immigrants sparked by the assault.

The March 2024 attack left more than 140 people dead and more than 550 injured in the worst such attack in Russia in years. The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), known to recruit mainly among Central Asians, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to court documents, the four men accused in the attack -- all Tajik nationals -- and 15 accomplices face charges of assisting, training, organizing, and participating in a terror attack.

The ethnicity of the attackers -- who appeared to have been beaten when they first appeared in court in March 2024 -- has sparked a surge in ethnic profiling and arbitrary arrests of Central Asians in Russia as well as increased instances of xenophobia and cruelty by far-right nationalist groups.

Russian authorities amended legislation in the summer of 2024 to give the police more powers to expel migrants without court orders.

Meanwhile, a recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report highlighted video evidence of coordinated physical assaults by young Slavic-looking men on Central Asian men working in construction, maintenance, and service sectors.

"While failing to condemn these xenophobic actions, Russian authorities have also intensified their targeting of Central Asian migrants," HRW said in the March 2025 report.

Russia depends heavily on migrant labor, with close to 3.3 million workers from Central Asia working in Russia in 2024.

Despite their importance to the economy, Russian officials continue to ratchet up pressure on those entering the country from Central Asia.

Officials say they are preparing to launch a sweeping new system in September that will combine biometric registration, location tracking, and intensified police oversight to monitor migrant workers.

The program marks the latest phase in the Kremlin's tightening grip on migration under the banner of national security and social order.

The Crocus City Hall attack was the worst terrorist incident in Russian since the 2004 Beslan school siege in which 333 people, many of them children, were killed.