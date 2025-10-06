Russian Drones Hit Sumy Maternity Hospital After Ukraine Strikes Energy Facilities Inside Russia

Russian forces struck several sites across Ukraine, including a medical facility in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, after Kyiv carried out a massive drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region, knocking out power to thousands of homes.

Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, said on October 6 that 166 people, including 11 children, were in the medical facility at the time of the attack. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, gave further details, saying the roof of a Perinatal Center caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.

"This was one of the most cynical and insidious attacks by the enemy in recent times, as the strike targeted a place where children are born and where staff are constantly present," Oleksiy Kliuyev, a local volunteer said in a video message from the roof of the facility in Sumy.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, as the staff and new mothers were in the basement, not ignoring the air raid warning," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had carried out strikes on energy infrastructure and oil facilities in 145 different areas, but it did not acknowledge the attack on the Sumy medical facility.

Russia's attacks came after Ukraine launched some 251 drones at the Russian Belgorod region, knocking out power supplies from the Luch electricity substation. The disruption also affected water supplies in some areas due to the shutdown of pumping stations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some recent attacks by Ukraine's military on Russian infrastructure have included domestically produced missiles and drones as the country ramps up local production of weapons.

He said that by next year, production of drones and rockets alone is expected to reach $35 billion, and that over 40 percent of the weapons currently used on the front lines are made in Ukraine, or with its coproduction.

"It's important to understand that in recent days Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian products (and) not just drones," he told a briefing in Kyiv on October 6.

Zelenskyy noted that, contrary to some media reports, supplies of U.S.-produced weapons have not been affected by the ongoing government shutdown in Washington.

Ukraine’s military also targeted a key explosives factory in western Russia and an oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, multiple explosions were reported at the Y. M. Sverdlov explosives factory, while a large fire broke out at the oil depot in Feodosia, eastern Crimea.

Ukraine has also been watching weekend elections in the Czech Republic, where billionaire populist Andrej Babis's ANO party placed first.

Babis pledged during the campaign to curb Czech support for Kyiv, including its leadership of an ammunition drive to supply Ukraine with artillery rounds.

Babis is in talks with two smaller parties to form a majority government as President Petr Pavel warned of the consequences of ending the aid program, which Babis has criticized for being overpriced and opaque.

"If we were to reduce or even end this support, we would primarily harm ourselves, but ending this support would also have a negative impact on Ukraine, if many more lost their lives," Pavel said on October 6.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services, Reuters