Gunfire Disrupts White House Correspondents’ Dinner As Trump Evacuated, Suspect Held

WASHINGTON -- Panic swept through the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late on April 25 after gunfire broke out near a security checkpoint outside the ballroom.

The incident forced the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and hundreds of high-profile guests.

Secret Service agents swiftly rushed Trump from the stage as law enforcement officers flooded the venue with weapons drawn. Attendees in formal attire were seen ducking under tables amid a scene of widespread confusion and fear.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody near the main screening area. The president later identified the individual as a 31-year-old man from California who is believed to have acted alone.

Shouts Of 'Shots Fired'

The incident unfolded shortly after opening remarks and during dinner service, just before Trump was scheduled to deliver his keynote speech at the gala, a staple of Washington’s political and media calendar.

There were multiple loud bangs followed by shouts of “shots fired,” which triggered a panic across the ballroom. As police sealed off the hotel, helicopters hovered overhead while tactical units secured the perimeter.

In a late-night briefing at the White House, Trump -- still dressed in his tuxedo -- said he had wanted to remain at the dinner but was overruled by security.

He confirmed that the suspect had been armed with multiple weapons and that at least one law-enforcement officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said, describing the officer’s condition as stable and in “great spirits.”

Investigation Ongoing

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with federal agents conducting witness interviews and searching the suspect’s residence.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that charges are expected soon, while FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators were working to establish a full account of events.

Trump said authorities believe the suspect was a “lone wolf” and that there was no immediate indication of a broader conspiracy or foreign link.

The shooting adds to growing concerns about political violence in the United States. Trump has previously survived assassination attempts, including a 2024 campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania.

Despite the disruption, the president said the dinner would be rescheduled within a month.