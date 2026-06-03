US House Advances Ukraine Aid Bill as Rubio Says Russia Failing to Meet War Goals

The US House of Representatives voted on June 3 to advance legislation providing new military assistance to Ukraine, overcoming opposition from the administration and marking the first major Ukraine support measure to gain traction in Congress since Donald Trump's return to office.

The House approved a procedural motion by a vote of 218-204, clearing the way for a final vote on the Ukraine Support Act, a bill that would provide billions of dollars in military assistance, strengthen sanctions against Russia, and reinforce US backing for Kyiv.

The measure advanced with support from Democrats and a small group of Republicans, highlighting divisions within Trump's party over US policy toward Ukraine and Russia.

House Sends Strong Signal Of Support For Kyiv

The Ukraine Support Act, introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks (Democrat-New York), would provide $8 billion in military financing loans to Ukraine, extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2027, and impose additional sanctions on Russia.

The procedural vote followed a successful discharge petition that forced House leadership to bring the bill to the floor despite opposition from Republican leaders aligned with Trump.

"This vote is not a process vote, it's a statement on whether this Congress and all of its members stand with and support Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, and its fight for freedom, its fight for democracy, and its fight for liberty," Meeks told lawmakers after the vote.

Meeks described the upcoming final vote as "of historic importance," calling Russia's invasion "the largest land war in Europe since World War II" and framing the measure as a test of whether Congress would support Ukraine and "stand for our values."

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, one of the Republican supporters of the effort, welcomed the result.

“The House just voted 218-204 to move forward on the discharge petition to provide military aid to Ukraine and impose tough sanctions on Russia," Bacon said. "This is our Churchill moment and we must pass the test.”

Supporters of the legislation argue that the vote comes at a critical moment as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed to Washington for additional air-defense systems, particularly Patriot interceptors capable of defending against ballistic missiles launched by Russia.

The procedural vote is expected to be followed by a final House vote on the legislation on August 7.

Rubio Says Russia's Invasion Has Been A "Strategic Disaster"

Hours before the House vote, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a notably blunt assessment of Russia's military campaign during testimony before Congress, arguing that Moscow has failed to achieve its original war aims and may never secure the objectives it currently seeks through negotiations.

"I don't think there's any doubt at this point in the minds of most observers around the world, and I would say in the minds of some inside of Russia, that the invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic disaster for them," Rubio told lawmakers.

“They are not going to achieve the objectives they set out on day one, for certain, and they may not even be able to militarily ever achieve the objectives they're demanding now in negotiations.”

Rubio said Ukrainian forces had made battlefield gains in recent weeks and had become increasingly effective in conducting long-range strikes inside Russia.

"Not only are the Ukrainians bravely fighting, they're effectively fighting," he said.

The secretary of state reiterated that Washington does not view itself as a neutral actor in the conflict.

"We sanctioned Russia, and we are providing and have sold weapons... to the Ukrainians," Rubio said, adding that US sanctions remain directed at Moscow and not Kyiv.

At the same time, Rubio argued that the conflict ultimately cannot be resolved on the battlefield.

"This war has no military solution. It has to have a negotiated settlement," he said, while acknowledging that peace efforts have stalled because the demands of Russia and Ukraine remain far apart.

New US Military Aid Package Nearing Approval

Rubio also disclosed that the administration is finalizing a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine.

“That's going through the interagency process right now," he told lawmakers. "I expect news on that pretty soon.”

The funding comes from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative authorized by Congress and would allow the Pentagon to procure equipment and ammunition directly from US defense contractors.

The announcement would come amid continuing debate in Washington over military support for Ukraine and concerns raised by some lawmakers about US weapons stockpiles.

Despite those concerns, Rubio insisted that support for Kyiv remains ongoing and "unimpeded."

The House vote and Rubio's remarks together represented one of the strongest public demonstrations in months of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine in Washington, even as the Trump administration has sought to scale back US involvement and pursue direct negotiations aimed at ending the war.