Scanned pages from the Cold War-era training document, “Life, Morals, And Customs Of The Population Of Finland” was first posted online in early 2020. Although not attributed, historian and Soviet archive expert Eduard Andryushchenko says the manual is almost certainly authentic. Andryushchenko believes the document was probably made in the 1950s or early 1960s and appears to have been leaked by someone with access to a Soviet library but without permission to publish such material. The scanned pages are shown below with English translations of the Russian text.
Being Finnish, A Guide For Soviet Spies
An archived booklet reveals how communist spooks were instructed to blend in with Finnish locals, with careful advice on the behavior, clothing, and table manners of Finns.