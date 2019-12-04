A Russian Photography Star Is Born -- 20 Years After Her Death

This is one of 80 photographs shot by Masha Ivashintsova that are on display from December 4 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The retrospective is the first of its kind since Asya Ivashintsova-Melkumyan stumbled on 30,000 forgotten photographs taken by her mother that capture a poetic outsider's view of life in the Soviet Union.

After the March 2018 publication of Ivashintsova’s photographs in RFE/RL, news of the find flashed around the world and the collection was called one of the most important art discoveries of the year. A company headed by an Oscar-winning producer is working on a documentary about the late photographer's life.

Ivashintsova’s family shared 13 images, some published here for the first time, from the Tallinn exhibition.