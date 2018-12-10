Accused Russian 'Agent' Butina Poised To Plead Guilty, According To Court Filing

A Russian woman accused of working as a foreign agent in the United States has reached a deal to plead guilty, a court filing by her lawyers indicated on December 10.

Maria Butina, 30, was arrested in July by counterespionage agents and accused of working for years to cultivate relationships with U.S. political organizations and conservative activists.



Butina initially pleaded not guilty to charges of acting illegally as an unregistered agent for the Russian government.

She is being held without bail in Alexandria, Virginia, outside of Washington.

Her lawyers on December 10 asked the Washington federal court to set a date for a change-of-plea hearing this week.

The lawyers said that "the parties have resolved this matter, and the defendant Maria Butina remains in custody." They did not say what the final charge would be.

The Justice Department says Butina’s efforts were part of the Russian government’s secret campaign to try to influence high-level Republican politicians, including Donald Trump, both as a candidate and after his election as U.S. president.

Butina ran a small Russian group called the Right to Bear Arms that appears to have been funded in part by Russian politician Aleksandr Torshin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Before her arrest, Butina had built up a network of prominent Republican contacts in Washington, including at the influential National Rifle Association, while working toward a master's degree in political science at a U.S university.



Since her arrest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeatedly complained about her detention to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. prosecutors noted.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TASS