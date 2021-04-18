Accessibility links

‘Act Of State Terrorism'? Czechs Link Skripal Suspects To Deadly 2014 Depot Blast

A senior Czech official said Russia may have committed "an act of state terrorism" in his country. The Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats after intelligence reports linked Moscow to a deadly explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014. Czech police issued wanted notices for two suspected Russian agents. They are the same two men implicated in the attack using a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in 2018 against Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal. Russia dismissed the allegations as "absurd" and said it would retaliate.

