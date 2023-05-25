News
Russian Activist Andrei Klimashev Sentenced To More Than Five Years In Prison
The Tverskoy District Court in Moscow has sentenced 25-year-old activist Andrei Klimashev to 5 1/2 years in prison, his lawyer, Maksim Ovchinnikov, said on May 24. Klimashev was accused of using violence against a police officer in January 2021 during rallies in support of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. According to official information, investigators found that the activist kicked a policeman and sprayed two others with a gas spray. Klimashev was detained in March last year and placed in pretrial detention He will serve his sentence in a general regime colony, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/Rl's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Iran Unveils Ballistic Missile With Range Of 2,000 Kilometers, Says State Media
Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a 1,500-kilogram warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on May 25. Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and is for deterrence purposes. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Asks ICJ To Order Azerbaijan To Open Key Road
Armenia on May 24 called on the UN's top judicial body, the International Court of Justice, to order its archrival Azerbaijan to withdraw a blockade from a key road connecting Yerevan to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On April 23, Azerbaijan set up a roadblock at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the region. Yerevan had previously accused Baku of blocking the vital artery for nearly six months. The region is populated mainly by Armenians who broke away from Baku with Yerevan's help.
Massive U.S. Aircraft Carrier Sails Into Oslo For NATO Exercises, Angering Russia
The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on May 24, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia. The ship and crew will be conducting training exercises with the Norwegian armed forces along the country's coast in the coming days, the Norwegian military said. The Russian Embassy in Oslo condemned the aircraft carrier's Oslo visi, saying, "There are no questions in the [Arctic] north that require a military solution, nor topics where outside intervention is needed." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Reportedly To Buy Leopard Tanks, Howitzers To Make Up For Ukraine Supplies
Germany will buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers to replenish stocks depleted by deliveries to Ukraine, a member of the parliamentary budget committee that approved the purchase on May 24 told Reuters. The tanks order will come to 525.6 million euros ($578.58 million) while the howitzers have a price tag of 190.7 million euros, all of which are to be delivered by 2026 at the latest, said the Finance Ministry documents meant for the parliament. The purchase includes an option for another 105 tanks for about 2.9 billion euros. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Norway Says It Will Help Train Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets
Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on May 24. U.S. President Joe Biden last week endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory. "The government backs this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute together with allies and partners," Gram said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Nobel Peace Laureate Ales Byalyatski Transferred To Brutal Prison In Belarus, Wife Says
Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski, 60, has been transferred to a notoriously brutal prison in Belarus and hasn't been heard from in a month, his wife said on May 24. Natalia Pinchuk told AP that Byalyatski, who is serving a 10-year sentence, has been kept in an information blackout since his transfer to the N9 colony for repeat offenders in the city of Gorki. In March, a court convicted Bialiatski -- Belarus's top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize -- and three of his colleagues on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling, charges they deny. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Approves Calendar Switch In Widening Diversion From Russia
In another sign of the widening fissure between the main Orthodox churches in Ukraine and Russia over the Kremlin's war against its neighbor, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has approved a switch to the revised Julian calendar, a move that will move Christmas forward to December 25.
The OCU said on Facebook on May 24 that other Christian holidays will also be moved in accordance with the new Julian calendar -- which is aligned with the Gregorian calendar used in the secular world -- as of September 1.
Traditionally, Ukrainian Christians, most of whom are Orthodox, celebrate Christmas on January 7, the day most other Orthodox-dominated countries -- including Russia and several other Slavic countries -- mark the holiday. The switch brings Ukraine's Orthodox worshippers in line with the country's Catholics, who earlier this year approved a similar change in calendars.
The OCU's head, Metropolitan Epifaniy, said the move was "vitally necessary."
"This question arose with new impetus as a result of Russian aggression," the OCU wrote in the post, adding that the UCO's local council is expected to give final approval for the switch on July 27.
"Nowadays, the Julian calendar is perceived as connected with Russian church culture," it said.
Russia launched its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russia's Orthodox Church has staunchly backed President Vladimir Putin's move.
In 2019, the OCU was officially recognized by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople -- the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity's 300 million-strong worldwide community. It heralded a historic break with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), ending more than three centuries of Russian spiritual and temporal control of the dominant faith in Ukraine.
Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, roughly divided between the UOC-MP and two other Orthodox churches, including the independent OCU. More than 500 parishes have switched from the UOC-MP to the OCU in the past 18 months.
The OCU said in its Facebook post that "parishes and monasteries that wish to adhere to the old calendar will have this opportunity -- the calendar reform will take place without coercion, gradually and consciously."
"We remind people that the issue of calendar reform has long been discussed both in society and in the church. And we see that every year the number of supporters of the transition to the updated, modern calendar, which has been used by the majority of local Orthodox churches for a long time, has been growing," it said.
In December, a poll conducted by the Ukrainian government revealed that almost 60 percent of more than 1.5 million respondents supported switching to the new Julian calendar.
Ukraine's culture minister has previously expressed support for the switch in calendars, describing it as "appropriate to the demands of our time and public opinion."
With reporting by BBC, The Kyiv Independent, and Reuters
Self-Proclaimed Commander Of Russia Incursion Calls Raid A 'Test Of Strength'
Denys Nikitin (aka Kapustin), a self-proclaimed commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said the cross-border incursion from Ukraine into Russia was a "test of strength" by the group along with allied fighters of the group calling itself Free Russia Legion. They have said they are anti-Kremlin Russians seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin. The groups met with reporters on May 24 on the Ukrainian side of the border. Russia said it had killed dozens of the fighters, but the groups' leaders said they suffered two dead and about 12 injured. To read the original story by REF/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Five Foreign Nationals To Be Tried In Absentia In Russia For Joining Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russia's Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don said on May 24 that five foreign nationals will be tried for joining Ukraine's armed forces fighting against Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
According to the court, the trial of three Britons -- John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Heal --Swedish citizen Mathias Gustafsson, and Croatian national Vjekoslav Prebeg on alleged terrorism and other charges will start on May 31.
Since all five men are believed to have been released as part of a prisoner exchange last year, the trial would be held in absentia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk said in mid-August that the five men went on trial in what separatists call the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) on charges of mercenary activities, preparing for terrorist activities, and training to "seize power."
Later reports said the five men were among persons released in prisoner swaps last year.
Britain's Foreign Office condemned the "exploitation" of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes following the capture of Healy and Hill last year.
It was confirmed at the time that another Briton, Paul Ury, who was captured along with Healy and Hill, died in the separatists' custody.
The British government insisted then that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Britons and other foreigners captured by Russian troops should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.
In early March 2022, shortly after Russia started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Kyiv launched a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree then, introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign nationals who intend to join the legion.
With reporting by AFP and RIA Novosti
Japan To Provide 100 Military Vehicles To Ukraine
Japan held a ceremony on May 24 marking its planned donation of about 100 military vehicles to Ukraine, as Tokyo seeks to provide equipment that can be of broader military use than its earlier shipments of helmets and hazmat suits. In a ceremony at the Defense Ministry at which two half-ton trucks were on display, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Korsunskiy listing the three types of vehicles included in the donation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Siberian Missile Scientist Charged With High Treason
Anatoly Maslov, the first of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to be charged with treason, will go on trial on June 1, the St. Petersburg City Court said.
The 76-year-old Maslov and his colleagues at the Khristianovich Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) -- aerodynamics experts Valery Zvegintsev and Aleksandr Shiplyuk -- are accused of passing classified information to an unspecified country's intelligence agents.
The St. Petersburg City Court also ruled on May 24 that Maslov's detention would be extended until at least November 10. It was said at the hearing that Maslov had been transferred from a detention center in Moscow to a pretrial detention center in St. Petersburg.
The details of the case are classified, but some local media reports cited sources close to scientific circles as saying that the three scholars are suspected of handing information related to their research to China.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on May 24 that the Kremlin does not see any evidence that the scientists might have spied for China.
"I would not draw conclusions about any trends in this case," Peskov said.
Last week, scholars at the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences issued an open letter condemning the arrests of the physicists, stressing that the men are innocent and that the ongoing crackdown on scholars in Russia will harm the country's performance in science.
In July 2022, another physicist from Novosibirsk, Dmitry Kolker, died at the age of 54 of cancer while in custody, days after he was arrested as a suspect in a treason case.
Kolker, who held numerous patents and headed the Laboratory of Quantum Optics at Novosibirsk State University, had given lectures at Chinese universities.
Since January 2023, at least 21 treason investigations have been launched in Russia.
Over the last five years, at least 12 employees of the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have been targeted in criminal investigations.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and RIA Novosti
Rights Group Urges Global Governments To 'Radically' Increase Pressure On Iran Over Executions
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says it has sent a letter to 75 governments around the world asking them to "radically increase" pressure on Tehran to cease the "flagrantly unlawful executions" of protesters and others that are surging in the country.
“The Islamic republic is hanging young protesters -- after torturing them into making ‘confessions’ and convicting them in sham trials -- and targeting minorities for executions for lesser crimes, in order to cow its restive population into silence,” Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI's executive director, said in a statement on May 24.
Officials have launched a brutal crackdown in Iran amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged infraction of the country's mandatory hijab law.
Iran's judiciary, at the urging of senior leaders, has taken a hard-line stance against demonstrators, executing at least seven protesters, including three on May 19. Several others currently wait on death row for their sentences to be carried out.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 277 people are confirmed to have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last three weeks, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
Amnesty International said in a report earlier this month that Iran drove a global spike in executions last year with 576, almost double the previous year.
“Unless world leaders join forces to raise the cost to the authorities in Iran of these state-sanctioned killings, which severely violate international laws governing the death penalty, the Islamic republic’s killing machine will gather steam and more people will unjustly die on the gallows in Iran,” Ghaemi said.
Suicide Car Bomber Hits Checkpoint In Northwest Pakistan, Killing Four
A suicide car bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on May 24, killing two soldiers, a policeman, and a civilian, the military said. It was the second militant attack to hit Pakistan in as many days. The bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban. No one claimed responsibility, but the group claimed an attack earlier in the week on an oil field run by the Hungarian company MOL that left at least six security guards dead. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany To Help Boost NATO's Eastern Flank In Ukraine, President Tells Romania
Germany will make further contributions to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Romania on May 24. After talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Steinmeier said, "We know in particular that the eastern flank must be strengthened by a presence." Steinmeier also referred to the contributions already made by Germany, such as air surveillance on the eastern edge of the alliance. Romania shares a 600-kilometer border with Ukraine. Steinmeier told Iohannis that Berlin was considering "Romania's security needs with very special sensitivity."
Pakistani Taliban Claims Responsibility For Deadly Oil Field Attack
The Pakistani Taliban on May 24 claimed responsibility for an attack earlier in the week on an oil field run by the Hungarian company MOL that left at least six security guards dead and forced the suspension of operations. Around 50 militants armed with heavy weapons overran the security check post at the facility located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, northwestern Pakistan, overnight between May 22-23, police official Asadullah Khan said. At least four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and two security guards from a private company were killed in the hours-long gun battle at one of the country's largest oil fields, Khan added.
Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Joining NATO During War 'Not On The Agenda'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine's accession to the Western military alliance will not happen while the war is going on but that the membership path is there for the future. Stoltenberg told an event organized by the U.S. German Marshall Fund in Brussels that "we all agree Ukraine will become a member of the alliance." But, he added, "to become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda." Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made "two big strategic mistakes" -- underestimating the "bravery" and "resolve" of the Ukrainians and underestimating NATO allies and partners.
Another Crimean Tatar Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term in Russia On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced another Crimean Tatar activist to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Crimean Solidarity public group says the Southern Military District Court sentenced Ernes Seytosmanov on May 24, with the first four years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Mustafayev will remain under parole-like conditions for 18 months.
Seytosmanov's lawyer Aleksei Ladin said the court's ruling will be appealed.
Seytosmanov was arrested along with three other Crimean Tatar activists by Russian-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea in February after their homes were searched. They all were accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial human rights group recognized the four detained men as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Siberian University Rector Rejects Reports About Mass Beating Of Tajik Students
The rector of the Technical University in the Siberian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has rejected reports about the beating of almost 100 Tajik students on campus by police last week. Eduard Dmitriyev said on May 23 that "a conflict between police and Tajik students" had occurred while immigration police held checks after a student from Tajikistan was detained on suspicion of financing terrorism. Tajik students told RFE/RL, meanwhile, that police and security officers raided their dormitory on May 19, severely beating some 100 students from the Central Asian country, leaving 15 students injured, some of whom need surgery. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Scholars Say Ancient Icon Will Be Damaged If Transferred To Orthodox Church
Russian scholars have urged Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova not to transfer the ancient Trinity icon by medieval painter Andrei Rublev from Moscow's state-run Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to the Russian Orthodox Church's premises, saying the historic artifact will be damaged by the change in microclimate and vibrations during the process. The letter from experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences was made public on May 24, nine days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the museum to hand over the icon to the Orthodox Church. Last year, the museum's curators said the icon was damaged in 61 places when it was used at a religious event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bodies Of Migrants Who Died In Bulgaria Returned To Afghanistan, Taliban Says
Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled Foreign Ministry says the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who died of suffocation while attempting to cross into Bulgaria have been transferred to Kabul. The bodies were returned on the morning of May 24, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the ministry, said on Twitter. The 18 Afghans were discovered lifeless on February 17 in an abandoned truck close to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Seven suspected smugglers were arrested by Bulgarian authorities. Takal said the Taliban has paid for the repatriation. The bodies have been returned to their families, Takal said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian-Based MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Renounces U.S. Citizenship
Russian-based mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson says he has renounced his U.S. citizenship. Monson told Russia's state TASS news agency on May 24 that he had handed his passport to the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Monson, 52, also known as the Snowman, has a record of 89 fights -- 61 wins, 26 losses, 1 draw -- in MMA competitions. Monson supported Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east in 2014. In 2018, he obtained Russian citizenship and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, representing the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan Sent To Pretrial Detention
The Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region has remanded in pretrial detention noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested last week over her online posts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The court rejected Saitova's appeal against her arrest on May 24 after she was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say, 'I do not want to kill.'" To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Seeks Eight Years In Prison For Anti-War Senior With Cancer
A prosecutor in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad has asked a court to sentence a 64-year-old anti-war activist to eight years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Igor Baryshnikov's lawyer, Maria Bontsler, told RFE/RL on May 24 that her client was in no state to be incarcerated, as he has been diagnosed with cancer and urgently needs surgery. The case against Baryshnikov was launched on May 5 over his numerous online posts condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Six Killed, 100 Homes Destroyed In Afghan Flooding
Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in flooding in central Afghanistan, local authorities said on May 24. Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in central Ghor Province, said three women and a child were killed when their house in the town of Firozkoh was washed away on May 23. In Pasaband district, in the same province, a man and a woman were also swept away and later found dead, while another person remains missing, Hamas said. More than 100 houses and about 200 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed, with canals used to irrigate the fields damaged, he said. "We don't have more details of the financial losses for now," Hamas told AFP.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says His Troops Will Leave Ukraine's Bakhmut By June 12
Russian Deputy Education Minister, 46, Dies On Return Flight From Cuba3
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says Russia's Plan To 'Demilitarize' Ukraine Has Failed4
Interview: The 'War Of Clans For Putin's Throne Has Begun'5
Ukrainian Army Says Russians Walked Into Bakhmut 'Trap'6
In New Crackdown, Turkmenistan Orders Young Men To Shave Their Beards, Prevents Bearded Men From Flying7
'Just The Beginning': Experts Fear The Worst As Russian Museums Return Treasures To Church8
Bosnian Serb Swaps Identities, Joins The Fight To Make 'Everything Russia'9
Russian Rights Defender Khamroyev Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison10
'It Will Perish When I'm Gone': Russian Language Usage Plunges In Wartime Ukraine
Subscribe