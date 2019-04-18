Politicians, Activists Block Refurbishment Work In Central Belgrade

Serbian opposition politicians and activists blocked refurbishment work in central Belgrade's Republic Square. Officials and supporters of the opposition Alliance for Serbia broke through construction fences on April 18 and asked workers to put down their tools. The group included the head of Belgrade's Stari Grad district, Marko Bastac, who said he was not consulted on plans for works in his jurisdiction, which has some of the oldest architecture in the city. The group says that the works -- which also includes the reconstruction of older streets and a cable car over the Sava River -- will ruin Belgrade's cultural heritage. They accused Belgrade authorities of corruption in the projects, and demanded a referendum on the plans.