Activists Detained In Russia's Arkhangelsk After Landfill Protest

Russian police have detained several activists who took part in a protest against the construction of a new landfill near the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk.



Yelena Kalinina, an organizer of the April 7 demonstration, told OVD-Info, an independent group that monitors crackdowns on demonstrations, that she and several other local activists were detained in Arkhangelsk on April 8.



It was not clear what charges the activists would face.



On April 7, at least 3,000 demonstrators rallied in Arkhangelsk, located some 1,000 kilometers north of Moscow, protesting against the construction of the landfill in the nearby town of Shiyes.



The landfill has been allocated for waste from Moscow.



Similar rallies have been held in recent months in other Russian cities and towns.



Nationwide rallies took place in 30 regions across Russia on February 3.



The construction of the new landfill near Arkhangelsk started in July 2018.



Local authorities said some 10.5 million tons of garbage were expected to be transferred to the site from Moscow in the next 20 years.

With reporting by OVD-Info

