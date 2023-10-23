Afghanistan
Fresh Tremor Hits Afghanistan Amid Mounting Concerns Over Women, Funding
The western Afghan province of Herat was rocked by another earthquake overnight, sending many of the region's residents, already reeling from a series of major tremblors over the past two weeks, back into the streets.
The 4.4-magnitude event early on October 23 was the fifth major earthquake to hit the region since October 7, when a 6.3-magnitude quake killed more than 1,500 people and injured more than 2,100 others. Major aftershocks on October 11, 13, and 15 have caused additional damage and displaced more than 100,000 people.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
"It is a serious problem for the residents of Herat, as many spent another night on the streets after this tremor," Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a Taliban spokesman in Herat, told Radio Azadi after the October 23 earthquake, which followed a warning by aid agencies that women, the worst victims of the tremors, are finding it difficult to access international aid being offered to the victims and survivors.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on October 23 that more than 80 tons of medical supplies arrived in Kabul a day earlier, including supplies for pregnant women and children who have fallen ill due to a lack of clean water.
"The medical supplies that arrived in Kabul today are a lifeline for thousands of children and families in need of immediate, life-saving assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes," said Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan.
The earthquakes are some of the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
Exacerbating the difficulties for women -- around 60 percent of the dead are said to be women -- are the policies of the Taliban rulers, who since returning to power in August 2021 have restricted access to education, employment, and public life for females.
The UN said in a report on October 21 that women were struggling to obtain humanitarian aid without male relatives or identity documents. The absence of female aid workers because of the Taliban's ban on Afghan women's employment by aid groups is also hampering their access to what they need to help survive the disasters.
"The earthquakes, when combined with the ongoing humanitarian and women's rights crisis, have made the situation not only difficult for women and girls, but deadly," Alison Davidian, the UN special representative for women in Afghanistan, told the Associated Press.
"When natural disasters strike, women and girls are impacted most and often considered least in crisis response and recovery," she added.
Last week, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) appealed for $19 million to provide emergency food aid to 100,000 in Herat.
"We are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program," said Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the WFP in Afghanistan.
Earlier this year, the WFP reduced food aid to millions of Afghans because of massive funding shortfalls.
The Azadi Briefing: Calls Grow Louder For Pakistan To Stop Mass Deportation Of Undocumented Afghans
The Key Issue
A growing chorus of governments, human rights groups, and NGOs have urged Pakistan to reverse its decision to forcibly deport over 1 million Afghans from the country.
Islamabad has said the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants living in Pakistan must leave voluntarily or face deportation by November 1.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCRP) became the latest organization to criticize the decision, saying it "amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international law."
In its October 18 statement, the HCRP said Pakistan's caretaker government lacked the legal mandate to order the mass expulsions.
Around 3.7 million Afghans live in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, including some 700,000 people who arrived after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Why It's Important: Rights groups have said the mass deportations will put Afghans at great risk of retribution in their homeland.
Tens of thousands of Afghans who have applied for foreign visas or refugee relocation in the West remain stuck in Pakistan. Many of them are journalists, activists, and former interpreters who worked with international forces.
A group of former top U.S. officials and resettlement organizations on October 18 urged Pakistan to exempt them from deportation. "To deport them back to an environment where their lives would be in jeopardy runs counter to humanitarian principles and international accords," the open letter said.
Activists also say Pakistan's announcement has fueled growing abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention.
"Afghanistan is reeling from economic and human rights crises," Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Pakistani authorities should realize that this announcement has prompted the country's police to abuse refugees."
Last week, the United Nations said the "forced repatriation of Afghan nationals has the potential to result in severe human rights violations, including the separation of families and deportation of minors."
What's Next: Despite mounting criticism, Pakistan has been adamant that all "illegal" refugees and migrants must leave the country of some 240 million.
Pakistan's powerful military, which has an oversized role in the country's domestic and foreign affairs, said on October 17 that it backed the government's decision to "deport all illegal foreigners" and will "support and facilitate smooth, respectable, and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners."
It is unclear if Islamabad will be able to deport all undocumented Afghans by the November 1 deadline, given the complex logistics involved.
Over the years, Islamabad has expelled many Afghans, who are often blamed for insecurity and unemployment, and periodically threatens those who remain with mass expulsion.
The Taliban said it wants to formally join China's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Taliban Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters on October 19 that the group had "requested China to allow us to be a part" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a centerpiece of the BRI.
"China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan...we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper, and iron," Azizi told Reuters.
Azizi spoke a day after the end of the annual Belt and Road Forum, which Taliban representatives attended.
In May, Islamabad and Beijing announced that CPEC would be extended to Afghanistan.
Why It's Important: China has been cautious about expanding its relations with the Taliban government, which is under international sanctions and remains internationally unrecognized.
It is unclear if the Taliban's participation in the Belt and Road Forum, a key annual event in China, is a sign that Beijing is ramping up its engagement with Afghanistan.
Experts have said Beijing's primary concern in Afghanistan is the threat posed by members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) -- an Uyghur extremist group that Beijing blames for unrest in its western province of Xinjiang.
The Taliban has been accused of sheltering Uyghur militants and done little to alleviate China's security concerns.
World Food Program Appeals For $19 Million To Provide Emergency Food In Quake-Hit Afghanistan
The United Nations' World Food Program has appealed for $19 million to provide emergency assistance to tens of thousands of people affected by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that has rocked western Afghanistan. Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said it was helping survivors but it urgently needed more funding because "we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program." The group said it was working to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in the region.
'I'm Afraid': Afghan Migrants Complain Of Rising Harassment, Violence In Iran
For decades, millions of Afghans fleeing war, persecution, and poverty have sought refuge in neighboring Iran.
Now, many of them face deportation after Tehran recently vowed to expel the 5 million Afghans it said were living "illegally" in the Islamic republic.
Afghan refugees and migrants say the September 27 announcement has triggered a surge in abuse against members of the sizeable Afghan community in Iran, including harassment and assault.
On October 6, a video posted on social media appeared to show a group of Iranian men and boys armed with sticks attacking the homes of Afghans in the northern city of Ghazvin. The authorities said 19 of the alleged attackers were arrested.
Other videos released in recent weeks, which RFE/RL was unable to verify, purportedly show groups of Iranian civilians beating up Afghans.
"We are worried that the situation in Iran has turned very hostile against Afghans," Parwana, an Afghan refugee who lives with her family in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They are throwing stones at the windows of houses where Afghans live. They shout, 'Afghans should leave our country and return to their homeland,'" added Parwana, who only gave her first name.
Sweta, another refugee who lives in the Iranian capital, says she has also observed a recent surge in the number of physical and verbal attacks against Afghans. "I witnessed Iranians beating young Afghan boys publicly even when they hadn't done anything wrong," Sweta, who also only gave her first name, told Radio Azadi.
History Of Abuse
For years, human rights groups have documented widespread violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in deportation camps, forced labor, and forced separation of families.
Mired in an economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil. Officials have often blamed Afghans for insecurity and unemployment in Iran.
Tehran has also complained that it has received little financial help from the international community, despite hosting millions of Afghans since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
In a statement released on October 14, some 500 Iranian activists urged the authorities "not to exploit the country's current problems and drag us into the abyss of racism and hatred."
"Let's not allow people to sow seeds of hatred, violence, discrimination, and xenophobia," it said.
An estimated 3.6 million Afghans have fled their homeland since the Taliban seized power in 2021, with many fleeing persecution and the devastating humanitarian and economic crises plaguing the war-torn country.
Around 70 percent of them have moved to Iran, according to the United Nations, although hundreds of thousands have been deported.
The United Nations has said that more than 3 million Afghans live in Iran. Out of them, around 1.3 million have visas or refugee status. Tehran has claimed that a significantly higher number of Afghans live in the country.
Last week, Tehran said more than 1 million Afghan refugees registered for new biometric cards, giving them access to banking services and SIM cards.
Deportations
Iran has intensified the deportations of Afghans since announcing its plan to expel all undocumented migrants.
Local Taliban officials in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimroz say that Tehran has deported over 150,000 Afghans in the past three months.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards. "They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us," said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"They held us in a room and then took us outside," he added. "They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back."
Afghans who still reside in Iran say they live in constant fear of deportation or violence.
"I'm afraid to leave my home because many Afghans have been subjected to beatings in the markets and on the streets," an Afghan refugee who requested anonymity due to fears of retribution told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Afghan Women Demand The Release Of Activists From Taliban Detention
In separate protests in Afghanistan and Germany, Afghan women rights activists have demanded the Taliban release two activists detained last month under unknown circumstances.
Nearly a dozen women activists in the northeastern province of Takhar on October 15 called on the Taliban to release women's rights activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, whose detention on September 19 prompted a rebuke of the Taliban rulers by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a spate of "arbitrary arrests and detentions."
"We demand their release and [call on the international community] to recognize [the Taliban's policies toward women] as gender apartheid," said Parisa Mubarez, one of the activists in Takhar.
In addition to Parwani and Parsi's arrests, reports suggest the Taliban has also detained Parsi's son and husband.
They are among the hundreds of Afghan women detained by the Taliban since it returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of the U.S.-led international troops in August 2021.
Since then, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. These policies are rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women opposing or protesting the Taliban's restrictive policies have faced its wrath.
"There is no information about whether these detained activists have access to health care and legal services,” Monse Mubarez, another of the women's rights activists, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on October 15.
“We are more worried about Zholya because even the place of her detention is unknown," she added.
Meanwhile, a hunger strike by Tamana Zaryab Paryani and other Afghan activists entered its 17th day in the German city of Cologne.
The group on October 15 also demanded the release of Afghan activists and pleaded with the international community to declare the Taliban's policies as gender apartheid.
“As a last resort, we are fighting through this sit-in protest,” said Zarmina Paryani, a sister of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. “This is a fight against the silence of human rights organizations."
Paryani launched a similar protest last month, which garnered some support from activists.
In the past two years, the Taliban has detained hundreds of women's rights activists, human rights campaigners, academics, and journalists.
In addition to Parwani and Zholya, the Taliban is currently holding journalist Morteza Behbodhi, Rasul Parsi, an academic, and education activist Matiullah Wesa.
On September 29, UNAMA expressed concern over the arrests and detentions of other individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.
"Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations," UNAMA said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
One Dead, Scores Injured As Powerful Earthquakes Again Hit Western Afghanistan
At least one person has died and nearly 150 people were injured when four new earthquakes hit western Afghanistan after multiple earthquakes and aftershocks killed hundreds in the same region in just over a week.
The epicenter of the largest earthquake on the morning of October 15, measured as 6.3 magnitude, was just outside Herat, the capital of Herat Province, where deadly quakes on October 7 flattened entire villages.
A second earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the same region on October 15, and two smaller earthquakes were also reported.
The World Health Organization said that more than 120 people injured in the latest earthquakes had been hospitalized.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Farah Province to the south, and schools were closed in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, which borders Herat Province.
Residents of Herat Province, already reeling from the recent earthquakes that left many homeless, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi they were attempting to leave the area out of concerns of more earthquakes and aftershocks.
Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herat city resident who was heading to a hospital to donate blood, told the AP news agency that he had never seen such devastation.
"We have to help in any way possible," he said.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
Taliban officials initially said that at least 2,000 people were killed due to the October 7 earthquakes before lowering the toll to around 1,000 on October 11.
The revised figures were released after another earthquake, this one measuring 6.3 magnitude and killing one and injuring 152, hit the region early on October 11.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
The October 7 earthquakes were reportedly the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing At Mosque In Afghanistan
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on October 13 that Taliban police said killed seven Shi'ite worshippers and wounded 15 others during Friday prayers.
The group issued a statement claiming responsibility after the bombing and saying the death toll was 50 with dozens more injured. Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State in Khorasan, has targeted Afghan minority Shi’a in many past large-scale attacks.
The attack on October 13 happened at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
In a statement on October 14, the Shi’a Scholars' Council of Afghanistan demanded that the perpetrators be found and punished.
The statement said the Taliban should protect the security of religious and cultural centers in order to prevent similar incidents, which have escalated since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Naseer Ahmed Faiq, acting head of the Afghan UN mission, who has not been recognized by the UN, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the attack on civilians has no religious or humanitarian justification.
The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned the attack, saying on X that dozens of Shi’ite worshippers were killed.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for the rights of Afghan women and girls, expressed her condolences to the victims’ families, saying on X that the attack was “a threat to the diversity that defines Afghanistan.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, also responded on X, posting a statement saying that it was investigating the incident and expressing “deep sorrow and condolences to all those killed and wounded.”
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation in the previous government, Abdullah Abdullah, said in separate statements that the bombing was against Islamic and human values and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Taliban Police Say Seven Killed In Suicide Bombing Of Mosque In Afghanistan's Baghlan Province
Seven Shi'ite worshippers were killed and 15 wounded in an explosion that occurred during Friday prayers on October 13 in a Shi'ite mosque in Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
The police command said in a statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that a suicide bomber carried out the attack at the Imam Zaman Mosque.
A source in Pol-e-Khomri Hospital, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the number of dead was much higher, telling Radio Azadi that about 30 bodies were brought to the hospital from the scene of the incident.
A number of other media outlets have published stories putting the number of injured at nearly 50.
Radio Azadi quoted an eyewitness as saying casualties were very high and that it was a suicide attack.
The police commander of the Taliban government for the province said that further investigations are under way regarding the incident.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Taliban officials confirmed earlier that a blast occurred.
"I condemn it strongly, but currently I don't have all the information," deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AFP news agency.
Mawlawi Hashimi, a Taliban official in Baghlan Province, told Reuters that the dead and injured were being taken to the hospital. Hashimi said authorities were probing what type of blast it was.
No group has claimed responsibility. In the past, Islamic State, which considers Shi'ites heretics, has taken responsibility for similar attacks on Shi’ites in various provinces of Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban retook control of the government in Kabul in August 2021, Islamic State has staged attacks on diplomatic missions and ministry buildings in the capital and assassinated two provincial governors.
The Taliban and Islamic State share an austere Sunni ideology. However, Kabul's new rulers have pledged to protect ethnic and religious minorities.
According to a UN Security Council report in May, Islamic State seeks to "provoke sectarian conflict and destabilize the region" and since 2022 has conducted more than 190 suicide bombings, leaving some 1,300 injured or dead.
The presence of Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan has also stoked tensions with Pakistan, which claims they are crossing the border to strike targets on its soil.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
The Azadi Briefing: Deadly Earthquakes Heap More Misery On Afghanistan
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Several powerful earthquakes and aftershocks have killed at least 2,400 people and injured thousands more in western Afghanistan, with hundreds of others still missing.
Entire villages have been flattened in the past week in the western province of Herat, in the deadliest temblors to hit Afghanistan in around 25 years.
At least 17,000 people have been affected by the earthquakes on October 7 and October 11, according to the United Nations. Many have lost their homes and been forced to sleep out in the open.
Another earthquake was reported on October 13 in the neighboring province of Badghis. There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage.
The UN children's agency UNICEF said that 90 percent of those killed in the earthquakes in Herat were children and women. Many men in Zindah Jan district, the epicenter of the first and deadliest tremor, work in neighboring Iran and send remittances to their families.
Foreign aid agencies said they have sent supplies to the region, including food, medical kits, and tents. But some survivors said they have yet to receive any assistance and have been forced to fend for themselves.
"We have no shelter and no food,” Juma Gul, a resident of Zindah Jan, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “We have nothing left."
Local charities and volunteers have accused the Taliban of preventing them from independently collecting and distributing aid to survivors of the earthquakes.
Why It's Important: The earthquakes have exacerbated the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the world’s largest.
An estimated 15 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- are going hungry. Another 6 million are on the verge of starvation, according to the UN.
The World Food Program (WFP) has called the recent earthquakes a “disaster on top of a disaster.” The UN body said it could only afford to support 3 million people due to a “massive shortfall” in international funding.
Aid agencies have appealed for more funds to deal with the fallout from the deadly earthquakes. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in an October 12 statement called for immediate international support.
What's Next: Many survivors, having lost their homes and possessions, fear the harsh winter months ahead.
“The nights are getting very cold,” Mohammad Aref, a resident of Zindah Jan, told Radio Azadi. “If it continues like this, we will not be able to live in a tent. We need proper shelter.”
Abdul Razzaq, a medical worker in Herat, told Radio Azadi that hunger and disease are spreading in communities affected by the earthquakes.
"People have stomach problems, pneumonia, and sore throats. Some people live in tents. Others don’t even have tents.”
The Pakistani authorities have demolished two makeshift settlements housing mostly Afghan refugees and migrants outside the capital, Islamabad.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the “illegal settlements” located on government land were bulldozed on October 11.
The settlements were believed to be decades old and consisted of dozens of houses and farms.
Why It's Important: The demolition of the settlements comes as Islamabad intensifies its crackdown on the estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants living in the South Asian country.
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry announced on October 3 that “illegal migrants” living without legal status in Pakistan had until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.
The announcement has triggered “an increase in police abuse against Afghans, including harassment, assault, and arbitrary detention,” according to Human Rights Watch.
In an October 12 statement, the human rights group urged Pakistan to drop its threat to deport Afghans, saying many were “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse” in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Strong New Quake Rattles Western Afghanistan
More Misery As Afghanistan's Devastated Region Hit With New Earthquake
Another powerful earthquake struck Herat Province in western Afghanistan on October 11, further compounding the suffering of survivors already grappling with the aftermath of an earlier quake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and left entire villages in ruins.
Fresh 6.3-Magnitude Quake In Western Afghanistan Kills At Least One, Injures 152
At least one person was killed and 152 were injured by a fresh 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan on early October 11, days after a series of quakes at the weekend that reportedly killed at least 2,000 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the latest magnitude 6.3-earthquake occurred some 28 kilometers outside Herat, the capital of the province by the same name.
Nisar Ahmad, spokesman for the governor of the province, said a number of villages had been destroyed and there was an unspecified number of injured people. He did not say anything about the number of deaths, but the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency reported that one person died and 152 others were injured, citing local health officials.
Ahmadullah Muttaqi, director of information and culture for the Taliban-led government for Herat Province and the head of the earthquake relief commission, confirmed in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that 120 people has been injured, but said this was a preliminary figure.
Muttaqi also said that the number of victims in the latest earthquake was low because many people have not returned to their homes since the previous earthquake.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said the Herat regional hospital received nearly 120 injured from the latest temblor. The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said it sent additional medical supplies to the hospital and was setting up four more medical tents at the facility.
“Our teams are assisting in triaging emergency cases and managing stabilized patients admitted in the medical tents,” MSF said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The AFP news agency reported that patients were being treated in an outdoor courtyard at Herat Regional Hospital.
WATCH: Another strong earthquake shook western Afghanistan on October 11, just four days after a major temblor that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, according to Taliban officials.
Ambulances were being sent to Herat's Rabat Sangi district, which reportedly bore the brunt of the latest earthquake.
According to the AP news agency, the new quake destroyed some 700 homes in Chahak village, which had not been affected by the tremors of previous days.
No deaths have been reported so far in Chahak as people have taken shelter in tents this week, fearing for their lives as tremors continue to rock Herat, the AP also reported.
No further details were immediately available.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The USGS recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
Taliban officials said at least 2,000 people were killed in the weekend earthquakes, but did not come up with a final official figure.
On October 11, the Taliban Public Health Minister Qalandar Ebad lowered the toll to around 1,000.
"We have over 1,000 people martyred from the first incident," Ebad told reporters in Kabul.
The World Health Organization has put the total number of people affected at more than 11,000.
Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, where there are a number of fault lines and frequent movement among three nearby tectonic plates.
Afghans are still reeling from recent quakes, including the magnitude 6.5-earthquake in March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021.
Herat Province, on the border with Iran, is home to around 1.9 million people, and its rural communities have been suffering from a yearslong drought.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials
Afghan airborne medical teams have evacuated seriously injured victims from villages where homes were destroyed in the Zindah Jan district of Herat Province during an earthquake on October 7. A doctor said most victims of the 6.3-magnitude quake were women and children, while survivors describe the sudden destruction of their homes and loss of family members. Taliban government officials say the death toll is approaching 3,000.
Four British Nationals Detained In Afghanistan Released
Britain's Foreign Ministry said four British citizens who were detained in Afghanistan for violating local laws have been released. In a statement published on October 10, the ministry apologized for "any violations of the laws of the country" that the four British men may have committed, without specifying what they were accused of. In 2022, five British nationals held in Afghanistan were released by the Taliban authorities, but in April 2023 The Guardian reported that three other British men were still held in custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghans Scramble To Find Survivors Of Devastating Earthquake
Volunteers are frantically searching for survivors in Afghanistan's Herat Province after hundreds of homes were reduced to rubble in a massive October 7 earthquake. Some 13 villages in the province's Zindah Jan district have reportedly been destroyed, while about 100 homes were flattened in the village of Sarbaland.
Searching For Survivors And The Dead As Afghan Quake Toll Continues To Rise
International relief organizations are scrambling to provide aid to victims in western Afghanistan following a series of powerful earthquakes that left widespread destruction in their wake. More than 2,000 people have reportedly been killed in the country's worst natural disaster in years.
UN Food Agency Says It Has Started Distributing Aid To Quake-Stricken Areas Of Afghanistan
Aid workers have reached some earthquake-stricken areas of western Afghanistan and started distributing emergency food supplies to those affected as rescue efforts continued after a series of powerful earthquakes caused widespread destruction and reportedly killed more than 2,000 people in the quake-prone mountainous country's worst natural disaster in years.
Wahid Amani, a spokesman for the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has told RFE/RL that emergency aid has been delivered to several hundred people in Herat Province so far.
"We are prepared to deliver emergency food aid to some 20,000 people" Amani said, adding that the UN food agency was ready to increase that number to 70,000 people.
In addition to the WFP, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) has rushed teams to the areas of Herat worst affected by the temblors. WHO employees are already in the field helping with the efforts to rescue and treat people still under the rubble, the Afghan branch of the WHO told RFE/RL.
The WHO has put the number affected at more than 11,000 people.
Alaa Abouzeid, the head of the WHO's emergency response in Afghanistan, told Reuters that women and children make up about two-thirds of those hospitalized in Herat with severe injuries.
A number of countries, institutions, and individual business people have announced immediate assistance to the victims.
Volunteers have transported truckloads of food, tents, and blankets to the worst-stricken areas some 30 kilometers northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province.
The rugged area is difficult to reach, and local officials have given conflicting casualty tolls from the earthquake.
Mullah Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, told a news conference on October 9 that 4,000 people were killed or injured in the earthquake. He did not provide a breakdown but said the exact number of dead and injured would be shared with the public after search-and-rescue operations conclude.
The United Nations estimates that 1,023 people were killed and 1,663 people injured in 11 villages in the Zindah Jan district of Herat Province alone.
Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban has said.
None of the estimates could be independently confirmed.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
“This earthquake was preceded by a 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes before,” the USGS said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zindah Jan district in Herat Province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Deadly Earthquakes Strike Northwestern Afghanistan
Local men rushed to search the rubble of collapsed houses in rural areas of Afghanistan's Zindah Jan district in Herat Province following a series of powerful earthquakes. Some of the volunteers were devastated to find their loved ones dead. RFE/RL has obtained videos shot by local people shortly after the quakes on October 7. (WARNING: Some viewers may find this content disturbing.)
Pakistan's Order For All 'Illegal' Migrants To Leave Country Sparks Fear Among Afghans
Pakistan's order for all “illegal” Afghan migrants to leave the country has left millions -- including long-term residents and holders of valid documents -- living in fear of being forcibly returned to the country they fled.
Some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing war, poverty, and political upheaval in their homeland currently reside in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, with Islamabad putting the number as high as 4.4 million.
But Pakistani officials say that only about 1.4 million Afghans hold the necessary documentation -- largely Proof of Registration (PoR) cards -- allowing them to remain in Pakistan legally.
While Pakistan has insisted that its October 3 order that all unauthorized asylum-seekers must leave voluntarily or be deported by November 1 only affects 1.7 million "illegal migrants," the move by Islamabad has left Afghans, documented or not, worried that they will be forced to leave.
Many tell RFE/RL that their possession of official status does not spare Afghans, who make up the vast majority of migrants in Pakistan, from detention by the authorities.
"Every night, every day, in every corner of Pakistan, they detain immigrants who have legal documents," Nawid Shahab, an Afghan migrant, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on October 4. "They detain migrants who have PoR cards, and they detain migrants who are undocumented. There is no difference between them."
Others with official status say they are subjected to shakedowns.
"Local police fleece money from us because we are Afghan refugees, even though we have our PoR cards," said Bahadar Khan, who has lived in the port city of Karachi for 35 years.
And even those with long-established roots in Pakistan express fear that they now face deportation to a "home" country they never lived in.
"I’m married with two children. I was born here in Pakistan and have never been to Afghanistan in my life," Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Karachi whose family has lived in Pakistan for 45 years, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. "But now, after the government decision, I will be forced to leave."
Abbas Khan, Pakistan's commissioner of Afghan refugees, dismissed suggestions that Afghans bearing legal documentation would be targeted by this week's order.
"Afghans holding PoR cards number around 1.4 million. And police can't arrest someone who has a PoR card," Khan told Radio Mashaal on October 4.
However, he suggested that those holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), separate identification documents that had allowed Afghan asylum-seekers to remain in Pakistan, could now be subject to the new order.
"Another 800,000 Afghans have Afghan Citizen Cards," he said, explaining that they were given to undocumented Afghans in 2016 in cooperation among the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). "They agreed that those citizens would be gradually returned to Afghanistan. But that did not happen."
A Popular Refuge
Pakistan has been a popular refuge for Afghans for decades, beginning during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. Others fled fighting during the ensuing Afghan civil war and the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. Millions of Afghans returned to their homeland following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power.
But after the Taliban seized power again in 2021 amid the withdrawal of international forces, an estimated 700,000 more Afghans left for Pakistan to escape a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis and possible retribution by the Taliban.
The result, Pakistani caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti claimed on October 3, is that 1.7 million Afghans are now in the country "illegally."
"Anyone living in the country illegally must go back," he said in announcing the order. "If they do not go... then all the law enforcement agencies in the provinces or federal government will be utilized to deport them."
Bugti also said that, after November 1, law enforcement agencies would confiscate the properties and businesses of illegal migrants. He said Afghans will only be allowed to travel to Pakistan using valid passports and visas, which many Afghans have experienced difficulties obtaining under the Taliban.
While Bugti said that the crackdown was not aimed specifically at Afghans, it was clear they would be the most affected group of migrants in Pakistan.
International law enshrines the right to seek refuge in a foreign country, and rights watchdogs have criticized the move by Pakistan to force asylum-seekers to leave.
Zaman Soltani, a South Asia researcher at Amnesty International, told Radio Azadi on October 4 that Islamabad should immediately reverse its decision.
"We demand that any forced deportation of migrants and those who seek asylum be halted," Soltani said. "Those who fled Afghanistan are asking for asylum and protection in Pakistan.”
“Most of these asylum seekers are former government employees, activists, journalists, or others who are facing threats, torture, and detention by the Taliban in Afghanistan," Soltani added.
The action comes amid increasing tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban, with the Pakistani government claiming that its territory has come under attack by Taliban-allied militants who shelter across the border in Afghanistan.
This has led to speculation that Islamabad's order, made by a caretaker government that is expected to rule until elections are held in January, is a response to the attacks.
In his interview with Radio Mashaal, Khan suggested that the increased number of illegal Afghan migrants following the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021 has created concerns about their possible role in instability in border regions.
"I would not say that they are responsible for the law and order situation," Khan said. "But I can say that when larger number of foreigners live in a country and they don't have legal documents, that creates doubts. And that creates problems even for the genuine refugees."
Khan added that "as far as our office is concerned, we have not seen any involvement of any registered Afghan refugees in terrorism."
Bugti, the interior minister, did directly reference two deadly attacks that took place last week in southwestern and northwestern Pakistan along the country’s 2,600-kilometer border with Afghanistan as reasons for the government's order for unauthorized Afghans to leave the country.
The Taliban has said that Pakistan's plans to push out Afghans was "unacceptable." “Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on October 4 on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has said that Pakistani counterterrorism police have detained about 1,000 Afghan refugees over the past two weeks. Some 800 were detained in the capital in a single day, the Taliban-led Afghan Refugee Council in Pakistan told Radio Azadi, of which about half who had valid travel or residency documents were subsequently released.
Some 200 illegal Afghans were arrested during a roundup in the southwestern Balochistan Province, where one of the two attacks took place last week, according to regional government representative Hamza Shafqat.
In a separate announcement in the provincial capital, Quetta, on October 4, caretaker Information Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai alleged that "of the 24 suicide attacks carried out in Pakistan in 2023, Afghans were in involved in 14 attacks."
An elder at the Quetta Muslim Bagh Refugee Camp, Malak Nadar Khan, denied in comments to Radio Mashaal that Afghans were involved in terrorism in Pakistan.
"We are peaceful people. We are not involved in terrorism. We request the government to withdraw its decision to forcefully expel Afghan refugees."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Niaz Ali Khan of RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Jawid Naimi of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Thousands Now Feared Dead After Quakes Strike Western Afghanistan
Rescue efforts continued October 8 in western Afghanistan a day after a series of powerful earthquakes left a wave of destruction and killed more than 2,000 people in what is being described as the worst such natural disaster in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.
The death toll from the magnitude-6.3 earthquake remains unclear with estimates varying widely.
Preliminary figures following the October 7 quake put the death toll at 100-320.
However, early on October 8, a member of the Taliban-led government said the updated death toll had surpassed 2,000.
Mullah Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Disasters, told a news conference that 2,440 people were dead, about 10,000 were injured, and that more than 2,000 houses had been damaged or destroyed.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
“This earthquake was preceded by a 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes before,” the USGS said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zindah Jan district in Herat Province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zindah Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.
The quake caused panic, said Banafsha, a resident of Jibril district in Herat Province, in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"It was around 11:15 in the morning when the first earthquake occurred. After that, there were several other tremors, all the people ran out of the houses, no one stayed at home because they were afraid of the earthquake and other tremors,” Banafsha said.
Faisal, a resident of Herat city, said he spent the night with his wife and children in the open air.
“Last night, we went outside in the city and stayed under a tent because we were afraid of a possible aftershock,” he told Radio Azadi.
“Many people spent the night outside. Our family was also terrified and very scared. The children were very scared.”
Ali Ahmad Naab, the head of the communications department of the Young Merchants Union in Herat, told Radio Azadi that “even now, we are trying to gather [our group’s] members from the area and take them to the help earthquake victims.
“People are coming together to help save those who are possibly left under the rubble, God willing,” he added.
AP reported that people in Herat had rescued a baby girl from a collapsed building after she had been buried in debris. A video showed the child being eased from the ruins from out of the hands of her mother, but it was unclear if the mother had survived.
The Swiss-based Doctors Without Borders (MSF) set up five medical tents at the Herat Regional Hospital with the ability to handle up to 80 patients at a time.
Meanwhile, Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan has said that he will donate the money he receives for the 2023 Cricket World Cup to the victims of the earthquakes in Herat.
Khan wrote on social media that he will also launch a fund-raising campaign to call upon those who can support those affected by the disaster.
Earthquakes are common in the Herat region of northwest Afghanistan and across the nearby border with Iran.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN Warns Pakistan That Forcibly Deporting Afghans Could Lead To Severe Rights Violations
Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations -- including the separation of families and deportation of minors, the UN warned on October 7. Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The government denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality. It said it is setting up a hotline and offering rewards to people who tip off authorities about such migrants.
Hundreds Feared Dead In Powerful Earthquakes In Afghanistan's Herat Region
The death toll from a series of strong earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat region has soared to at least 320 people, with hundreds more injured, the United Nations said on October 7, as rescue crews continued to search for survivors through the ruins of the area, including in several remote towns and villages.
There were reports of collapsed buildings in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city some 850 kilometers west of Kabul.
“We have information that people are buried under the rubble,” Herat Public Health Director Mohammad Taleb Shahid told the AFP news agency.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, a city of 700,000 people. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
“This earthquake was preceded by a 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes before,” the USGS said.
Because of the remote nature of some of the earthquake-hit areas, authorities were uncertain as to the exact casualty toll.
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority told the German dpa news agency that "some villages had up to 1,000 or more people living in them. There were 300 houses. Only 100 people survived."
At least 600 people had been injured, officials said.
Musa Ashgari, head of the ruling Taliban agency in Herat, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that at least 12 villages had been destroyed in the disaster and expressed concerns that the death toll could rise substantially.
Earthquakes are common in the Herat region of northwest Afghanistan and across the nearby border with Iran.
The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Afghanistan said it had sent 12 ambulances to Zindah Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.
“We have sent medicines and medical supplies to the hospitals to support treatment of those wounded. Our warehouse is ready to deploy for additional medicines as needed,” WHO Afghanistan said.
“As deaths and casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded and assessing additional needs,” the UN agency said.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP
The Azadi Briefing: Afghans Fear Another Brutal Winter As Hunger Crisis Worsens
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Millions of Afghans are bracing for another brutal winter that is likely to further aggravate the devastating humanitarian crisis in the country.
An estimated 15 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- are already going hungry. With cuts in international aid and rising food and energy prices, more Afghans are likely to struggle to feed their families and keep themselves warm.
Snowfall has already been reported in parts of eastern and northeastern Afghanistan, a mountainous country where temperatures can drop as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius during the winter.
Afghans who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi said they were not prepared for what they described as the brutal months ahead.
"I used to set aside money for our winter expenses,” said Parisa, an unemployed former public servant in Kabul. “But we have nothing. We eat only bread. We don’t have enough money to buy fuel for the winter.”
Why It's Important: The UN World Food Program (WFP) last month said it has been forced to cut food supplies to 10 million Afghans so far this year due to dwindling international funding.
More Afghans are likely to join the estimated 6 million already on the verge of starvation as emergency food aid reaches fewer people.
Afghans have been also grappling with rising costs in the prices of fuel, electricity, and coal.
“I haven’t bought any fuel for the winter because we simply can’t afford it,” Hazrat Ali, a resident of the eastern province of Logar, told Radio Azadi. “There’s no work and a lot of unemployment. Firewood and coal have also become more expensive.”
What's Next: International humanitarian operations in Afghanistan were boosted after the European Union and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced late last month that they would provide nearly $550 million in funding.
The new funding will likely help aid agencies prevent a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter. But international funding for humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan is not guaranteed in the long run.
Iran has deported over 100,000 Afghan refugees and migrants in the past three months, according to local Taliban officials in the southwestern province of Nimroz.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards.
“They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us,” said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in Iran’s southeastern city of Zahedan.
“They held us in a room and then took us outside,” he added. “They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back.”
Why It's Important: The deportations coincide with Iran’s recent announcement that it will deport the 5 million Afghans it claims are living “illegally” in the Islamic republic.
Iran’s decision came as Pakistan gave a November 1 deadline to an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans to leave the country or risk being deported.
The forced deportations of millions of impoverished Afghans are likely to worsen the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is under international sanctions, is unlikely to be able to absorb millions of returning refugees and migrants.
Giving The Gift Of Education: How One Man Is Making A Difference For Afghanistan's Children
Afghanistan’s education system has been devastated by more than three decades of sustained conflict. For many children, especially girls, completing primary school remains a distant dream. Yet one man and a few volunteers have decided to make education a reality for nearly 1,000 boys and girls.
