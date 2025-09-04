Afghan Exodus from Pakistan Continues Despite Deadly Earthquake
Thousands of Afghans are returning home from Pakistan after Islamabad imposed an August 31 deadline for them to return or face forcible repatriation. RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal interviewed Afghans at a refugee camp in Pakistan's northwest who say they were told to demolish their mud homes before leaving. The exodus comes despite a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that killed more than 1,400 people and left many more homeless.