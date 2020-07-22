Afghan Girl Kills Taliban Militants After They Executed Both Her Parents

Afghan authorities have relocated 15-year-old Qamar Gul and her siblings to a safe house after she used an AK-47 to shoot dead two Taliban militants early on July 16. Gul killed the two Taliban members moments after they had executed both of her parents. Gul said her family was targeted by the Taliban because her father was a pro-government tribal elder. The teenager recounted the harrowing incident to police in Firoz Koh, the capital of Afghanistan's Ghor Province.