Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Afghan Girl Kills Taliban Militants After They Executed Both Her Parents

Afghan Girl Kills Taliban Militants After They Executed Both Her Parents
Embed
Afghan Girl Kills Taliban Militants After They Executed Both Her Parents

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:58 0:00

Afghan authorities have relocated 15-year-old Qamar Gul and her siblings to a safe house after she used an AK-47 to shoot dead two Taliban militants early on July 16. Gul killed the two Taliban members moments after they had executed both of her parents. Gul said her family was targeted by the Taliban because her father was a pro-government tribal elder. The teenager recounted the harrowing incident to police in Firoz Koh, the capital of Afghanistan's Ghor Province.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG