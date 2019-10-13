Afghan Government Official Shot And Killed In Kabul

The Taliban has shot and killed a government official in the capital Kabul.

Raz Mohammad Waziri, the district governor of Jaghatu in Maidan Wardak Province, was killed in western Kabul on October 12, according to the provincial government in a statement.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

The provincial government statement said Waziri was in Kabul for a workshop.

The statement said an investigation into the killing had been launched.

The Taliban also claimed responsibility for the killing of Adil Shah Adil, the provincial prosecutor in the northern province of Parwan.

Parwan police chief Mohfoz Walizada said Adil was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Charakar, the provincial capital.

The Taliban frequently targets and attacks officials from the Western-backed government in Kabul, which the militants consider illegitimate.

Based on reporting by AP and 1TV